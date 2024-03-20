Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Spring Equinox

Yes, well akshually the Equinox was at 11:06pm EDT last night, but most of you reading this would’ve been in bed by then.

    55Comments

    6. 6.

      Ken

      Good morning, all.

      The time-lapse of Notre Dame is interesting, and impresses me with how the original work was done back in the 13th century without industrial cranes and steel scaffolding.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Soprano2

      @Ken: When I went to Chartres Cathedral in college, they told us the final cathedral (there were two built previously on the same site) took 75 years to build. The grandchildren and great-grandchildren of the original builders finished it. It is amazing to think of them building that without the modern tools we have now.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Ken

      @Sanjeevs: Varadkar is stepping down as Irish Taoiseach

      Sending me off on one of my tangents… Anyone else ever read a sentence and think it looks like a cryptic crossword clue, or perhaps a pangram?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Soprano2

      HAHAHAHAHAHA……

      If Trump doesn’t pony up the $500 million or so he needs to set aside, pending his appeal of last month’s order against him for ill-gotten gains on his properties, Judge Arthur Engoron says the judgment may be enforced, and New York Attorney General Letitia James can start seizing Trump’s properties and selling them to pay down what he owes.

      Trump’s lawyers, for their part, say the ruling is unprecedented and underwriters don’t write checks that big — even to billionaires. But if we take Trump’s lawyers at their word, that is a damning admission of a potentially serious financial dilemma for a leader who spent his career building the Trump brand as one of a savvy real estate mogul with extensive access to capital.

      What could happen to Trump’s properties?

      James has made it clear she won’t hesitate to go after Trump’s properties if he doesn’t come up with the cash.

      “If he does not have funds to pay off the judgment, then we will seek judgment enforcement mechanisms in court, and we will ask the judge to seize his assets,” she told ABC News last month.

      Legal experts said Monday they didn’t expect much leniency from the court.
      “I think to treat Trump differently here undercuts the entire judgment, which is that no one is above the law, including a former president,” said Temidayo Aganga-Williams, a partner at law firm Selendy Gay. “To allow him to not have to put up the entire bond would basically say that he’s not on the hook the way anyone else would be.”

      I hope she starts with Trump Tower.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Has this been posted? The Texas immigration law is halted again.

      From The Guardian via Kos.

      SCOTUS greenlit Greg Abbott’s law but in effect kicked it down to the 5th circuit appeals court which  froze SB4.  The 5th circuit ruled 2-1 to halt SB4 from taking effect. A reprieve from the large scale chaos and cruelty the Abbott administration and the MAGA lumpen were gleefully expecting while thumbing their nose against Biden. The appeals court will now hear arguments.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Soprano2

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Someone has some common sense, but the fact that the Clerical 6 were going to allow it to take effect is worrying. Immigration is a federal responsibility, having each state be able to have their own immigration laws would be chaos. Surely they cannot think that’s a good idea?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      BellyCat

      Definitely looking forward to brighter days ahead, in all the ways!

      Yesterday, the medical “match” system was mentioned up by Kay. I learned a little more last night about geriatricians from my partner: Only 50% of the 7,500 match positions available this year were filled.

      My partner finds geriatric medical work extremely fulfilling; however, there are two factors which discourage many from working in this area. The first is that it is one of the two lowest paying specialty areas (with the other being infectious diseases, curiously). The second is that most medical reimbursement models are driven by increasingly brief interaction times. Proper geriatric care often cannot be performed in small windows of time due to things like hearing loss, cognitive challenges, and co-morbidities/maintenance medications.

      Unsurprisingly, American candidates who do not get their desired match area often sit it out and attempt again, while foreign work visas focus on this area to take advantage of this gap.

      Net result is that the geriatric Match number, when filled, supplies only 1/3 of needed doctors in this area. Only 1/2 of the match was filled this year and many of these parties (unsure of percentage but possibly more than half) were not trained under the American medical education system, not specifically for geriatrics, and are not native English speakers.

      While people over the age of 65 can and do see their general practitioner, if a medical event involves a hospital, a geriatrician will be involved in their care in varying capacities.

      Why the AARP is not raising this issue loudly and lobbying for improvements is beyond comprehension. 

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Josie

      @Soprano2: They are living in such a small bubble that they have no idea of the nightmare such a law would be for citizens of Mexican descent–40% or more of Texas’ population. It would be devastating.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Salty Sam .

      @Josie: They are living in such a small bubble that they have no idea of the nightmare such a law would be for citizens of Mexican descent–40% or more of Texas’ population. It would be devastating.

      One could imagine it as a “bloodbath”…

      Reply
    24. 24.

      mali muso

      @NotMax: Me and the kiddo are taking a mommy-daughter Spring break trip to Paris next week.  I wonder if she would be up for waiting in line to try this.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Soprano2:

      …, having each state be able to have their own immigration laws would be chaos. Surely they cannot think that’s a good idea?

      It’s a good thing when the POTUS is a Democrat and it’s an election year.

      I wonder if Biden will push for fundamental changes in his second term. Maybe we will see changes to the USSC make-up. Of course, nearly all of that depends on what kind of Congress he has to deal with.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      dmsilev

      @Soprano2:

      Legal experts said Monday they didn’t expect much leniency from the court.

      I’m sure the court will take into account how cooperative, polite, and well-behaved Trump and his legal team were during the proceedings….

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Suzanne

      @Soprano2:

      I hope she starts with Trump Tower. 

      Trump really is in a potential world of hurt here. The value of corporate real estate is in the crapper…. due in part to his terrible management of the pandemic. LAWL it’s so hilarious.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @BellyCat:

      Why the AARP is not raising this issue loudly and lobbying for improvements is beyond comprehension.

      I have never been able to figure out what AARP is all about. Does anyone here know?

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Suzanne

      Totally O/T: my last day at my current office is Friday. I agreed to stay an extra week in order to help push through an addendum to our drawings. (First day at new place is Monday.)

      One of my current coworkers, who I have always thought is just T H E. W O R S T, made a snide comment meant to embarrass/chide me — in front of others — and I could not be more thrilled that I never have to see him again.

      The thing he tried to say I didn’t do…. was not in my responsibilities, BTW. AND it turned out to not be needed anyway, so he ended up wasting time.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Ken

      @Soprano2: I hope she starts with Trump Tower.

      “The property was sold for $42.5 million. Unfortunately after settling the five mortgages on it, only $82,350.75 remained, insufficient to cover even a day’s interest, so Mr. Trump is even further in the hole.

      “Also, three of the mortgage-holders were unaware of the existence of the other mortgages, so my office will be opening a new financial fraud case against Mr. Trump.”

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Soprano2:

      I hope she starts with Trump Tower.

      I hope she starts with Mar-A-Lago and he has to move out.  Sell his golf courses.  He has a huge amount of self-esteem wrapped up in his golf courses.  I figure Mar-A-Lago is also his least leveraged property because he didn’t want to lose it, so it makes sense to sell it first.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Soprano2

      @BellyCat: I feel fortunate, my husband’s doc, who is a geriatric doctor, has a home visit program. They are coming to our house next Wednesday to see my husband because he has only left the house once since he came home from the hospital, and it took extreme measures to get him to that doctor to get the stents that were put in during his hospital visit removed. Getting him moved from a GP to a geriatric doc was, IMHO, a key to him finally being diagnosed with vascular dementia. His regular GP seemed indifferent to the fact that I had concerns about my husband’s memory, and went solely on the fact that my husband’s result on the test TFG made famous showed only “mild memory loss”. He didn’t dig further into what was going on, which to me was almost malpractice. If he had talked to me he probably would have recommended the neuropsych eval in October of 2022.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @mali muso: Ah Paris. My favorite town to be a tourist in. I’m envious.  If I may suggest, try one of the boulangeries on Ile Saint-Louis. Many feel that ISL and IdC are 100% tourists, but that hasn’t been my experience.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Soprano2

      @Josie: It’s even worse than that – imagine that each state has different laws about immigrants and immigration. There is no way that would work out well for anyone.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Soprano2

      @Suzanne: I think one thing we’ll find out if she does start seizing properties is that he’s leveraged to the hilt, which is why he can’t come up with the funds. I wonder if there will be any consequences to him saying under oath that he had over $400 million cash in the bank when it’s obvious that he has nowhere near that much in liquid assets. The thing is, most people with the kind of wealth he claims to have would have investments that could be used to secure the bond.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      JWR

      @Chief Oshkosh:

      I wonder if Biden will push for fundamental changes in his second term.

      I wonder if all the crap that’s gone on will be enough to break through Biden’s “traditionalist” armor and convince himself to just let ‘er rip! 15 seats for SCOTUS! Codify Roe! [insert your favorite government programs here]

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Soprano2:

      Immigration is a federal responsibility, having each state be able to have their own immigration laws would be chaos. Surely they cannot think that’s a good idea?

      Causing enough chaos to get Republicans elected surely seems like a good idea to them.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Soprano2: I’m so sorry that you and your husband have been suffering additionally because of the foibles and failures of the US healthcare system. It is very frustrating. We went through this with my mother; almost exactly as you have described for your husband. In the before times, I worked with some frequency in France, and though FAR from perfect, their healthcare system certainly appears to be much better for patients

       

      ETA: We didn’t ever find an in-home physician. I’m glad you were able to.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      mali muso

      @Chief Oshkosh: Yeah, I’m excited to share my love of the city of lights with my little one.  The only concrete plans we have at the moment is a visit to the Louvre (she’s only 7, but she does like art, so we will brave the crowds for at least a few hours) and one day at Disney.  Other than that, my plans are to take her on lots of wanders around the city, stop in as many patisseries and boulangeries that we want and play in lots of gardens and green spaces, weather permitting.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Frankensteinbeck:

      I hope she starts with Mar-A-Lago and he has to move out.

      Precisely.  It’s clear he see it as his “defining property”, not NYC despite his origins there.  Even if she can’t seize it (I don’t know the nuances of how this process works), I’m sure somewhere in the process she can fuck with his ownership/access.

      It’s pretty clear that these actions are having the intended effect in terms of showing him for the farce and bullshit artist that he is by highlighting his lack of money.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Soprano2

      @Frankensteinbeck: That would be funny, but I’m not sure how easy it would be for her to take a property that isn’t in New York. I have no idea how it would actually work.

      Also, I agree about the golf courses, there might actually be a market for them.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Ken

      @Frankensteinbeck: I figure Mar-A-Lago is also his least leveraged property because he didn’t want to lose it, so it makes sense to sell it first.

      I wonder if doing the opposite — deliberately seizing the most-encumbered properties first, to maximize the number that have to be sold — would fall under the “cruel and unusual punishments” clause

      @Soprano2: Also, I agree about the golf courses, there might actually be a market for them.

      “We’ll be using the land to put up low-income housing” would definitely be cruel, but I don’t think a decision by the buyer would fall under the constitutional prohibitions.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Soprano2

      @Suzanne: I had a co-worker like that who was a supervisor. My current boss (a woman) was actually told by our previous superintendent not to talk directly to him, but instead to relay anything she wanted him to know through the superintendent! This was because she went directly to him and he was rude to her (he was rude to any woman who questioned or challenged him, ask me how well I got along with him LOL). I could not BELIEVE they did this to my current boss, it was outrageous. The boss should have made him apologize to her. I’m so glad that asshole is gone, as is almost everyone else.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Geminid

      @Soprano2: Bedminster Country Club in New Jersey is likely worth a lot. That’s one of the properties Trump really wants to hang on to, I think.

      There’s a Trump Winery ten miles south of Charlottesville that will probably go quickly. It won’t yield much money though, maybe $30 million. I used to live in the neighborhood and look forward to driving over and seeing his stinking sign gone.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Kosh III

      Spring!
      I guess Old Man Winter wanted to remind us:  Yesterday morning it was 23f and barely hit 50 all day with a cold sharp wind.
      Happily we are pushing 70 today and the lawn needs to be mowed–again.
      Sadly, I expect summer to arrive early again and stay longer even though Trump “says” Climate Change is a Chinese hoke.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @mali muso: Again, if I may (sorry to be a know-it-all), I suggest purchasing tickets/making reservations (or even better, a museum city pass that gets you in just about everywhere and saves a lot of money if you plan to visit several over a week or so) online in advance. This allows you to skip lines such as those at the Louvre. I haven’t stood in a real line in Paris in over decade. Rick Steves has videos that covers some of this.

      Also, FWIW, I’ve found that younger people are “awed” (and then bored) by the Louvre, but enjoy Musee l’Orangerie and Musee d’Orsay more. I guess maybe they are more accessible.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      CaseyL

      Seattle had a lovely first taste of Spring over the last few days, but now we’re back to our usual chilly, rainy weather.

      Last night I went to Carkeek Park to check out the Salmon Fry Release. The park’s Watershed Community runs a salmon preservation program, and the release of baby salmon is an Event.  Thousands of tiny silvery fish babies are released from their nursery tank to swim Piper’s Creek to Puget Sound and , hopefully, return next year to spawn.

      It’s considerably more complicated than I make it out to be.  For one thing, the project nurtures and releases chum salmon, rather than coho, because the creek from tank to Sound is too short for coho babies to get a good enough “sniff” and imprint on it as their natal waterway.  Chum pick up their imprinting a lot quicker.

      It was interesting and fun.  A lot of families brought their kids to “help,” and get excited about preserving salmon runs.

      Afterwards, as it was getting dark, I hoofed it over to one of the park’s wetland areas where a family of beaver have set up shop.  A big area of the wetlands has been cordoned off around the lodge – to keep people from disturbing the beaver, and also because the lodge has diverted the creek, created pools, and flooded the nearby trails.  This is exciting to me, because beavers are known as extraordinary Engineers and Restorers of Wetlands. I don’t know if this particular group came here on their own or (more likely) were introduced to Carkeek in one of the many beaver restoration projects going on around the country.

      A really sweet way to spend an evening!

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Geminid: There’s a Trump hotel in Honolulu, too. Hell, he has properties everywhere. Probably all of them mortgaged to the hilt.

      I like the idea of selling off the high-profile ones first, but if some of the others have multiple mortgages without mutual disclosures, situations that would lead to more prosecutions (as suggested by another poster in this thread), then BRANG IT!

      Ah…such thoughts are like the rush caused by the caffeine from the third cup hitting the bloodstream. It is a good morning.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      RevRick

      @Soprano2: Well, when the Chief Justice cited John C. Calhoun in his decision gutting the Voting Rights Act and asserted the sovereign dignitude of the states, exempting them from the requirement to expand Medicaid through the ACA, you know we have a reactionary court on our hands.

      Reply

