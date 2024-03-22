As of thirty minutes ago, the Daily Beast reports:

On Friday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) filed a motion to formally boot Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) from the office, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The fundamental problem in the House is the GOP is nuts and can’t coordinate its way out of a wet paper bag. More formally, the confidence coalition in the House is extremely different than the supply coalition if we think of the House currently running as a minority government. The confidence coalition is the formal House majority of Republicans while the supply coalition is almost all Democrats and about half of the confidence coalition. This is somewhat expected as anything that passes the House with a chance of becoming law needs to be acceptable to both Senator Schumer and President Biden who are both very attuned to internal Democratic Party dynamics.

The big question is do the Democrats offer to protect Johnson for a price — likely immediate consideration of the Ukraine funding package on Monday morning? Or do they let him swing as they are not part of the Republican confidence coalition.