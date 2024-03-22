Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

More chaos in the House

As of thirty minutes ago, the Daily Beast reports:

On Friday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) filed a motion to formally boot Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) from the office, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The fundamental problem in the House is the GOP is nuts and can’t coordinate its way out of a wet paper bag. More formally, the confidence coalition in the House is extremely different than the supply coalition if we think of the House currently running as a minority government. The confidence coalition is the formal House majority of Republicans while the supply coalition is almost all Democrats and about half of the confidence coalition. This is somewhat expected as anything that passes the House with a chance of becoming law needs to be acceptable to both Senator Schumer and President Biden who are both very attuned to internal Democratic Party dynamics.

The big question is do the Democrats offer to protect Johnson for a price — likely immediate consideration of the Ukraine funding package on Monday morning?  Or do they let him swing as they are not part of the Republican confidence coalition.

 

    10 Comments

      hrprogressive

      Quite literally;

      “Give us an immediate vote, and enough votes to pass all of the supplemental funding, all of it, every penny, to all allied nations, with zero border security nonsense in it. Pass that vote first, we’ll let you stay. Don’t pass it, and you can say hello to Speaker Jeffries”.

      It’s an offer he can’t refuse.

      JPL

      CNN is showing her.   She’s not going to hold the vote today, but there’s a good chance Jeffries could become the next speaker when they hold it.     She is such a nut job.

      Mike in NC

      The GQP wants to install Fat Bastard as dictator for life, House Speaker, Senate Majority Leader, and Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, ever though he’s a racist, fascist brain-dead imbecile. Oh wait, those are his selling points. “I alone can fuck up the planet” he declared.

      BruceFromOhio

      Damned either way – take the offer of support and hold the Ukraine funding vote, and the fascists will upgrade from knives to guns.

      Or refuse the offer, and get knifed anyway.

      Rusty

      I don’t think Johnson will accept Democratic help, it would poison him for reelection.  It also perpetuates the myth that only Democrats have agency, that Democrats have to fix Republican problems.   Republicans need to own this problem.

      Uncle Cosmo

      Wouldn’t it be a frackin’ laff riot if the actual demonic tool being employed by the Almighty to advance their earthly agenda isn’t Cheetoh “I Am Your Antichrist” Benito but Empty “Poifick Vacuuuuum” Greene – and it’s headed in the diametrically opposite direction from what the fundaNazis prey [sic] for?

      ArchTeryx

      @BruceFromOhio: The one good thing would be that Mike Johnson and the sane part of the Repukes forming a governing coalition with Ds would completely and totally neuter the fascists. They can scream and yell all they want from their gerrymandered districts. They want one of theirs running the House, but they don’t. Have. The. Numbers. And not a one of them can count. Pastor Johnson is gonna be the closest they ever get to that goal. If he’s not fascist enough for them, nobody is going to be.

      The alternate very likely Speaker Jeffries, if not now, in 2025.

      dmsilev

      GOP Thunderdome.

      For the 2nd time in less than a year.

      Assuming that she does succeed in sticking a knife in Johnson’s back, who in the caucus is possibly stupid enough to offer themselves up as the next target? I mean, I have a very low opinion of the average intelligence level of the GOP caucus, but even primitive organisms have some sense of self-preservation.

