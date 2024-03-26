Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / Cold Grey Dawn Open Thread: TFG, Spiraling

by | 45 Comments

(Jack Ohman via GoComics.com)

A.B. Stoddard, at the Bulwark“Trump’s Legal Fee Scam Is Just the Start, and Republicans Know It”:

REPUBLICANS KNEW MAKING HISTORY by nominating a four-time-indicted individual for the presidency would be, well, a little complicated. They knew they would have to explain away an insurrection and the theft of national secrets. They knew they would have to vouch for him against “racist” prosecutors in New York and Georgia, and a “weaponized” Department of Justice for bringing “fake” charges against him.

Fortunately they were assured that Donald Trump could, and would, pay for millions upon millions of dollars in legal bills, and—after anemic fundraising and an uninterrupted string of defeats—the GOP was getting its act together and preparing to win everywhere in this critical election year.

And then last week, Trump’s legal fee scam came to light when the Associated Press noticed the fine print on an invitation to a megadonor event next month:

Donations to the Trump 47 Committee will first be used to give the maximum amount allowed under federal law to Trump’s campaign. Anything left over from the donation next goes toward a maximum contribution to Save America, and then anything left from there goes to the RNC and then to state political parties.

… So at massive-dollar events, most of the money will still go to the RNC, but at smaller fundraising events, much of it will go to Trump. The arrangement allows Trump “to tap funds from larger donors for his legal matters without the money ever passing through the RNC,” the New York Times wrote

In a normal political party a guy who is bragging that he has “ALMOST FIVE HUNDRED MILLION DOLLARS IN CASH, A SUBSTANTIAL AMOUNT OF WHICH I INTENDED TO USE IN MY CAMPAIGN FOR PRESIDENT,” wouldn’t be diverting money from the party coffers to pay for his criminal habit…

It’s not just Trump’s party now—because he secured a third nomination and he forced McConnell to give up his job as Senate leader—but it’s his party no matter what happens this November. The RNC will be socking away money now for the next steal, in case Biden wins. That’s far more important to Lara and Trump than downballot races.

Should Trump win, does anyone expect the RNC, in a second Trump term, to raise money for a future Republican primary, let alone nominee? They may pretend to, for a while, but donors know that money will find its way to a Don Jr. candidacy, or to his father’s pockets. No questions asked…

All Trump cares about is attention and money. Imagining donor dollars will go to anything but his needs—from here on out—is lunacy.

If Republicans are paying his legal bills now just imagine what they will rationalize, because of what he will demand, even a year from now.

Fortunately for Republicans, they deserve all of this. And so much more.

Horserace-tout pundits hardest hit…

    45Comments

    2. 2.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Baud:

      I get the impression that he will spend the rest of his career attacking and demeaning Democrats. He gives off a very strong ex-boyfriend vibe.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      Was there some day last where where everyone Nate Silver forgot how disingenuous implications work?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      eclare

      Happy to report that there was a one minute Biden ad in The Bachelor finale last night.  The audience skews young and female, and the ad mentioned choice, among other things.

      And yes, I watch The Bachelor, it’s harmless drama, as opposed to election drama.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      piratedan

      tbf, I can understand Nate’s POV, I really can.  IF Biden can’t run a normal campaign, yet the evidence over the last two weeks shows that he can, so why push the article?  Why run the clickbait?

      He could have just as easily flipped that script and wrote that if DJT’s legal issues alone will prevent him from running a “normal” campaign, he should step aside without even speaking about his noted cognitive decline in the few campaign stops he has made.

      I’m tired of the concern trolling posing as journalism.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @piratedan: IF Biden can’t run a normal campaign, yet the evidence over the last two weeks shows that he can

      Why, if you were paying consistent attention, as one expects a political journalist might…

      Reply
    14. 14.

      TBone

      Jon Stewart skewered the “victimlessness” of his fraud criming.  I don’t watch him, but this seems pretty good.  I know I feel victimized.

      Jon Stewart showed that Trump’s fraud, and the fraud committed by other wealthy people is far from a victimless crime. Stewart said, “How is he not this mad about overvaluations in the real world? Because they’re not victimless crimes. First, the banks got paid back at lower interest rates. Although, let’s be honest, who gives a shit? But second, money isn’t infinite. A loan that goes to the liar doesn’t go to someone giving a more honest evaluation, so the system becomes incentivized for corruption. And this is part of a different Trump fraud case, but avoiding taxes hurts all of us. Donald Trump’s shenanigans cost the city of New York.  And to be honest, let’s be frank here, that is money the city of New York could have used to build more Walgreens. Later Stewart hit on an important double standard, “The [bleep] Entitled arrogance. I don’t know if you know this, but most people just can’t commit fraud and expect to face no repercussions, even if everyone’s doing it. Try getting a car loan by saying you have ten times as much money as you really do. Or claim 20 dependents when you have no children. Or say you make slightly less money to qualify for food assistance. I will guarantee you, there are not just financial consequences for those lies, but criminal ones. But don’t tell that to the investment community. Because in their minds, in pursuit of profit, there is no rule that cannot be bent, there is no principle that cannot be undercut, as long as you and your [bleep] friends make money. And the only immoral practice –apparently, the only immoral practice in the capitalist system is to use that money for people who may need it.”

      Reply
    15. 15.

      TBone

      I am shocked and very sad about the bridge collapse nightmare.  I wonder why the entire thing went down so quickly, instead of a section.  I don’t know engineering and don’t need to know why, because it’s already happened, but damn that thing went down so completely and so fast.  Ugh. I’ve had an irrational fear of bridges since childhood.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      JoyceH

      Did anyone see Trump speaking yesterday? Caught a clip on the news and he looked bad! His hair looked like straw and his lips were white. Maybe a bad hair day and overdoing the bronzer but it seemed like something more. I remember the brief and highly unattractive white lipstick craze back in the ‘60s and that’s what immediately came to mind.  Of course he sounded crazy as always but he also looked sick.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Soprano2

      So we’re still in the ER. The doctor says hubby is severely dehydrated, which caused his creatine and potassium to be high. They’re going to admit him. I’m going to have to figure out something different to do, because this can’t keep happening. It all goes back to the kidney stone removal. I’m amazed I make sense, I’ve been up almost 24 hours.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      TBone

      Everything he touches dies, and it’s all designed to demoralize us normal people so we’ll tune out.  Not doing that.  I still have hope for justice and will not be turned cynic.  The Supremacist Court is walking into a firestorm if they think they’re going to do away with medication abortion.  They will lose the election today if they outlaw it.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      JoyceH

      @TBone: The Supremes need to imagine the same farfetched rationale being applied to Viagra – guys would storm the court if they tried to do that.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Splitting Image

      The decline of Nate Silver has indeed been something to behold.

      To be fair, I suppose, the decline of accurate polling has made it impossible for a site like 538 to function in the way it did in 2008. Moving on to punditry was probably a good career choice for Silver.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Baud

      @JoyceH:

      Men would vote GOP, even more than they do. They’re trying to convince women to act differently when it comes to voting for their interests.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @JoyceH: The Supremes need to imagine the same farfetched rationale being applied to Viagra

      Viagra isn’t a threat to the patriarchy. It won’t be.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      TBone

      @JoyceH: exactly.  I’ve said that mandatory vasectomy should be performed on every male who wants a driver’s license (ejaculation is responsible for 100% of abortions).  It can be reversed if the male has a permission note signed by a responsible female partner, a doctor, and an attorney.  Let’s see responsibility placed squarely where it belongs, hahahahaha.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      TBone

      Women have power.  We’ve got half the money and ALL of the p***y. This power can be used for good if we’re not scorned and burned for it, and the patriarchy better hope that is the outcome, for their own good.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Ramalama

      @Soprano2: does your state or municipality offer any kind of facility for your husband to stay for the day? I know California has adult day care places (which my uncle refused to stay in because his level of dementia caused severe aggression). Can you qualify for some kind of state funding to hire a helper come stay with your husband at your home…giving you some reprieve? Maybe some of us keyboard warriors can look that stuff up for you.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Soprano2

      Thanks guys. The worst thing now is that there is no comfortable chair or sofa for me to lay on. We’re waiting for a room, it could be five minutes or five hours.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Soprano2

      @Ramalama: I’m going to talk to the social worker at the hospital or his doctor’s office. I have lists of home health care companies from the local office on aging, as well as  lists of adult daycares. I was waiting until his doctor’s appointment, which was supposed to be tomorrow. In order to get benefits from his health plan the doctor has to order it. My manager at the bar told me he would help me with putting cameras in the house.

      Reply

