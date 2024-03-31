Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Medium Cool – Sports are Part of Culture, Too!

by

Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in.  We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered.  We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

Medium Cool – Sports are Culture, Too!

Seeing as this is a holiday, at least for some of us, that makes me think about family.  Earlier this week, I saw a couple of comments about baseball, and there was talk about going to games when we were little.  Let’s combine the two and talk about sports when we were growing up.  Growing up in Chicago, I loved going to games with my Dad.  White Sox, of course!   Not that other team. :-)

So let’s share some memories.  Did you go to baseball games with your brother, shoot hoops with your dad, play in a soccer league?

Sports and culture, anything goes.

 

      mrmoshpotato

      Growing up in Chicago, I loved going to games with my Dad. White Sox, of course! Not that other team. :-)

      😱 “That other team” won today.  And those southsiders got Tigered thrice.  Also, go Dodgers!  (Playing the Cards tonight.)

    7. 7.

      JCJ

      I had a brother with muscular dystrophy who was five years older than myself.   My parents had little money but they had cable TV and eventually bought a color TV so he could watch the Cubs.  He was crushed when they collapsed at the end of the ’69 season and finished second to the Mets.  He died when he was 17 in 1973.  I watched the Cubs clinch their division in ’84 with my mother and we both had tears in our eyes.

       

      My dad was such a Purdue basketball fan he would keep score of every game.  Seeing the Boilers win today to go to the Final Four for the first time since I was a Freshman in 1980 made me think of him.

    8. 8.

      cope

      I was usually last or next to last to be picked for football/baseball/basketball pretty much through high school.

      When I went off to college, I promised myself to get good at a sport. My roommate was a soccer stud and told me to come out for the team. i played all through college earning a varsity letter my senior year. I continued playing in grad school and then rec leagues until my early 30s when I destroyed my left ACL playing in a coed rec league.

      During my 28 year teaching career, I was an assistant boys varsity soccer coach for 27 of them. I also coached various club teams my son played on.

      My story as a fan of various sports is considerable longer and more convoluted so I will leave it at that (go Liverpool).

    9. 9.

      Pete Downunder

      Back in the 50’s growing up in NYC we had three local teams. The Brooklyn Dodgers (formerly  the Trolly Dodgers), the Giants ( who played at the polo grounds) and the Yankees. We had a divided family – mom was a Dodger fan, dad a Giant fan and I supported the Yankees because in those days they rarely lost. My mom was crushed when the Dodgers fled to LA, my dad was disappointed when the Giants left for SF, but my Yankees stayed true to NY

    10. 10.

      What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?

      I grew up in Grand Rapids, MI and went to a couple of games at the old Tigers Stadium, which was a gem. Never understood why it didn’t get the same love as Wrigley and Fenway. IMO it was better than Fenway if only because it didn’t have a gimmick for a left field.

      But I grew up on the NW side of the city near Valley Field, which was where local business sponsored semi-pro teams played. When I was in earlier elementary school I only vaguely understood the difference between the Tigers and the Sullivan’s Carpet or Polynesian Pools teams (those two were always vying for the league championship).

      It was fun to see baseball outdoors close to home rather than a three hour drive away. The stadium looked a lot like the one they filmed Bull Durham at (what a great movie by the way) without the billboards in the outfield.

      A couple of not baseball but sports – saw the Harlem Globe Trotters once when they came to town. I thought they were a hoot.

      Also liked going to Grand Rapids Owls hockey games at Stadium Arena – they were our minor league hockey team back in the 70s. I saw my first live concert at that arena – Camper Van Beethoven one their Our Beloved Revolutionary Sweetheart tour. Fun show. Still have the T Shirt.

    11. 11.

      Jim Appleton

      I grew up in Berkeley in the 60s and 70s (HI Tom Levinson!).

      My dad took us to at least a couple of Giants games per year in the era of Willie Mays, McCovey, Juan Marichal, Dave Kingman …

      Not to mention opposing players at that time — Hank Aaron, Willie Stargel, Joe Torre …

      As with my bit denser exposure to live opera in the same period (Pavarotti, Domingo, Sherrill Milnes …, all in their absolute prime), I wasn’t a huge baseball fan, but appreciated that these were legends doing their best, and it was clearly very good.

      Both were formative for me in a way that I cherish, and make a point of thanking my parents.

    13. 13.

      japa21

      My Dad used to take me and my older brother to Sox games as well. One day he caught a home run hit by Jungle Jim Rivera. Raven might recall that name. Anyway, after the game he went by the locker room to have Rivera sign it for my brother (he was always my Dad’s favorite). At first Rivera refused, but then one of his teammates shamed him into signing it. My brother protected that ball until one day decided he didn’t have any other baseballs around to play a game. Nobody knows what happened to it.

    14. 14.

      Layer8Problem

      I couldn’t throw a ball accurately, thanks to a combination of my lack of fine motor control and astigmatism.  Sports rules seemed arbitrary.  So not so big on the sports and I ended up in cross-country and swimming, much more amenable to my insular nature.

      However, I did like Ted Lasso, which turned out to be sports-related.  Go figure.

    17. 17.

      HumboldtBlue

      And for some totally excellent sporting news, NC State is leading Duke by 12 with 40 seconds to go!

    19. 19.

      NotMax

      @cope

      One of the first things I instituted upon rising to become Head Counselor at a summer camp was a policy that when it came to choosing up sides, campers picked last (on both teams) were the ones who did the choosing the next time.

    23. 23.

      TheOtherHank

      I coached both my sons in AYSO soccer for a total of 8 years. One of the big AYSO values is “everybody plays”. Every kid has to play at least half the game. But given the size of the teams, it was possible to play a couple of your better kids for the whole game and let the not so good kids play for only 2 quarters. I never did that. I always tried to maximize the time on the field for every kid. If you played 3 quarters this week, you play 2 quarters next week. I made a point of telling the parents that that was what I was going to do. All their kids were there because the wanted to play, not watch the gifted athletes run around. We didn’t win as many games as we might have, but that’s not why I was there.

    24. 24.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @JCJ:

      Arguably, Duke has the most douches per capita of any fan base in sports.  Okay, there’s stiff competition in that category so it’s somewhat up for debate.

      I remember the biggest overall dooshes I encountered out of grad school back in DC first starting my career with Club Fed were all Doook grads.  They had to “settle” for a gubmint job because there were none other to be had during the echoes of the Reagan/Volker Recession.

    25. 25.

      Jharp

      Circa 1970- 1971 my Dad took us to a Cleveland Indians game.

      Bases loaded with cleanup hitter Tony Horton at bat.

      Foul ball to the upper deck. Dad caught the ball.

      Next pitch.

      A grand slam home run.

    26. 26.

      Dangerman

      Someplace, Coach Valvano is smiling. Not only FF but taking out Duke to get there.

      Coach V’s Espy speech is deservedly famous (and if you have never seen it, find it, especially if you are down).

      What is not well known is Coach V was sick as SHIT and they were worried he would be a no show; yes, he showed them!

      Seriously, if you don’t know the speech, go watch it. Box of tissues if you are having dust issues.

    27. 27.

      TheOtherHank

      Back in the olden days we lived in Saint Paul, Minnesota. While we were there the Northern League started up (a single A baseball league that wasn’t part of any of the major league farm leagues). The Saint Paul Saints played at a stadium about a mile from our apartment so we’d walk over and watch games fairly often. One season Daryl Strawberry (in the midst of his cocaine issues) played for the Saints. About half way through the season he got called up by the Yankees to play DH.

