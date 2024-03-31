Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in. We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere. Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered. We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

Seeing as this is a holiday, at least for some of us, that makes me think about family. Earlier this week, I saw a couple of comments about baseball, and there was talk about going to games when we were little. Let’s combine the two and talk about sports when we were growing up. Growing up in Chicago, I loved going to games with my Dad. White Sox, of course! Not that other team. :-)

So let’s share some memories. Did you go to baseball games with your brother, shoot hoops with your dad, play in a soccer league?

Sports and culture, anything goes.