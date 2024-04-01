Martin had something really interesting to say about institutions the other day, and I think it deserves a wider audience.
Very perceptive. My own take on this is that most of the institutions we rely on, especially the government ones, have more or less worked for so long people forget, or never knew, that that is not a given. Just because the lights have been on and the trash was collected and the government was funded for the previous X years of my life doesn’t mean that it can’t stop tomorrow, if different people are allowed to be in charge. A lot of people thing that “it will work out” because it has so far. That’s also why they feel comfortable voting for RFK Jr, say, or talking about “both sides.”
“So far so good, so I have nothing to lose by blowing up the system,” think a lot of people. Except that you do.
Yep – legit. Same can be said about religion as well or anything that is organized as a group of people trying to do an outcome. From church groups, to student bodies, unions etc.
@craigie: Very perceptive. My own take on this is that most of the institutions we rely on, especially the government ones, have more or less worked for so long people forget, or never knew, that that is not a given.
Interestingly enough, I feel like that we managed to make it like this for quiet a bit longer than other countries. Corruption in other countries are way higher at the society level (eg cops, doctors etc).
Hell real estate is still the most corrupt business in any country.
I like this, but saying a system is corrupt is because it was designed to be seems a bit deterministic and that can feed into “the whole system is corrupt” kind of cynical defeatism. I think it’s more accurate to say it was never specifically designed to prevent corruption, or it can be corrupted as easily as any other system. Democracy for example can certainly deliver outcomes as bad as dictatorships do, when it’s only a matter of declaring who is included in the demos and who isn’t. Only relatively recently did democracy ban slavery, and only with a fight.
At least democracies outperform dictatorships economically.
I’m not sure how, but also i’m not a lawyer or politician. But we need rules/laws in place that automatically take effect when someone is doing something outside the accepted norms of the institution. Such as Jan 6. Should have been automatically assumed expulsion from Congress for everyone known to be participating. Only with strict rules of evidence could they be reinstated. I know that goes against the guilty until proven innocent, but they did prove themselves guilty on camera. And we obviously can’t trust the institution to clean out the offenders when so many are on their side.
If the system gets corruption, it was designed to get corruption.
It is impossible for humans to design a system that the other humans cannot corrupt. You may argue that, at a certain point, any system has been so corrupted that it should be thrown out and replaced by something new. If you do that though, you shouldn’t pretend that you have made something incorruptible. You have merely made something that no one has yet corrupted.
As far as the civility arguments go, I think far too many people confuse perfomative assholishness with fighting for something. One of of the thing I like about the Biden administration is that it continues to observe the norms of government while still fighting hard for the American people. The other alternative is a race to the bottom. I, for one, would prefer not to go down that road.
I am sure many of you will explain why I am wrong and why a party full of left of center MTGs is what we really need.
‘‘Every system is perfectly designed to get the results it gets” seems way off to me. Systems are designed by people, not GOD. There are flaws. Things change. Something can work well for a while, then not. As Martin goes into in the rest of the thought.
My experience leads me to agree with the membership aspect of the OP. Who “qualifies” to be brought into an institution – how that is set up and how those admission/retention rules are followed – drives outcomes. If you don’t like current outcomes, then the setup and rules need changing (even if informally).
Hence, DEI.
But we need rules/laws in place that automatically take effect when someone is doing something outside the accepted norms of the institution. Such as Jan 6. Should have been automatically assumed expulsion from Congress for everyone known to be participating.
That is literally impossible. You can’t make a law self-executing. There’s going to have to be humans in the chain of command that take the action of enforcing that law (in this case, expelling persons X, Y, and Z), and there’s nothing you can write down that can make those humans enforce it if they don’t want to. That’s the whole problem.
@Omnes Omnibus: I appreciate your and Martin’s thoughts in this post.
The arc of everything (not just the moral universe) is long. If we do the work, we can bend it toward what we want it to be.
“Toward” isn’t perfect; but it’s better than “not even close”.
Here’s to working toward!
The lament of the UNIX systems administrator: if the damn lusers weren’t around, the system would work perfectly all the time!
It is impossible for humans to design a system that the other humans cannot corrupt.
Agree, wholeheartedly.
My only quibble with Martin’s original post–with which I agree, for the most part–is that we have to be clear about what the boundaries are for “an institution.” Part of why the USSC is corrupted, at this point, is that the other branches of government were corrupted. If the Rs hadn’t held the Senate, McConnell couldn’t have installed, or prevented the consideration of, specific justices. That is, there are links between and among what we sometimes think of as separate institutions. And we have to do that: if we think of all of government as “an institution,” it becomes too big to grasp.
Shit’s complex, in other words.
Between @Omnes Omnibus: and @Downpuppy: I think my opinions on this post are pretty well covered.
@Downpuppy: Madison had some thoughts about this!
@Villago Delenda Est: as a former UNIX systems administrator – I completely agree! :D
@Chris: Couldn’t. AI might make it possible. AI can also be corrupted of course.
I love this, especially this part:
Democrats are very shy about expressing their theory of qualification. They need to unlearn that. It’s most of the game here.
We are never going to design the perfect set of rules to handle every problem introduced by a bad actor, especially with a Congress full of bad actors who won’t pass the necessary changes. We need to prevent the bad actors from getting in there in the first place. Though we should still continue to improve our rules, the rules alone are not enough.
I am sure many of you will explain why I am wrong and why a party full of left of center MTGs is what we really need.
I’m on your side on this one, not least because so much of what MTG does is merely performance. Even the Squad and their like have a damn point; I don’t always agree, but I generally value their perspective, because it’s NOT merely performance.
Speaking of institutions doing what they’re designed to do, … CrankyFlier.com – Boeing announces the new 797.
;-)
Seriously, Dan Davies has similar thoughts on business management systems, etc., and is usually worth a click.
The question is one of naval strategy which was incredibly important in the Battle of the Atlantic. Should the Allies ship goods and weapons from America to England in lots of small convoys, or a smaller number of big convoys? Small convoys are faster and can make more trips, and have more chance of going undetected, so there are a lot of intuitions pointing you in this direction. But if you consider the formula for the area of a circle, pi-r-square, then you immediately realise that the number of merchant ships in a convoy is a matter of area, while the number of warships needed to escort them safely depends on the perimeter (2-pi-r). Consequently, big convoys are much more efficient than small ones, particularly when you take into account that it’s much more than twice as difficult for a U-Boat to get away with sinking four boats than two. And finally, a little estimation exercise shows you that even a big convoy is really small compared to the Atlantic Ocean; they are not that much more easily detected.
Körner records that the War Office recruited professors from all of Britain’s top universities, and that the Operations Research effort made a huge difference to the fighting of the war. He then points out that almost none of these contributions required anything even approaching undergraduate mathematics; they were almost all based on arithmetic, elementary geometry and things that the admirals would certainly have learned in school.
But, he argues, it’s not so much a question of needing to be a professor to know the answer – you needed to be a professor to know that it was the right answer, to be sufficiently confident to maintain it in a situation where the stakes were unimaginably high, and to be sure that objections from admirals whose experience and intuition went the other way were wrong.
Thanks.
Cheers,
Scott.
I am sure many of you will explain why I am wrong and why a party full of left of center MTGs is what we really need.
Has anyone really argued for that? I haven’t seen it.
And many?
Mike Allen (@mikeallen) posted at 4:48 AM on Mon, Apr 01, 2024:
Trump allies plot anti-racism protections — for white people, @axios @AlexThomp reports:
If Trump wins, allies want to change interpretation of Civil Rights-era laws to focus on “anti-white racism” rather than discrimination against people of color https://t.co/rOPOsz0Qaz
(https://x.com/mikeallen/status/1774735617030582405?t=XjbLmyYVpKeXq00zNqFRzg&s=03)
I liked Martin’s comment from the other day. I thought that it was damn good.
My only quibble
If anyone other than a White Man had done all of what the Orange Menace has done.
There would be no complaints about the ‘strengths of our institutions’.
Because that person would already be under the jail.
Period.
@Melancholy Jaques: It was hyperbole. It is also the direction we head when we decide to abandon norm and get down in the gutter with the GOP.
@Downpuppy: One can argue that it isn’t design but evolution that produces the results from a system.
@rikyrah: Yet another reason to beat them like rented mules at the polls in November.
A quibble. Federal civil servants don’t ‘serve the voters’, rather they serve the American people—from within their niche. The constitution anticipates corrupt attempts to hobble its tenets. The founders however couldn’t anticipate the flood of (dis)information unleashed on the world wide web. As they didn’t anticipate automatic weapons would be deemed firearms. Or corporations would be deemed persons. Alas.
Albeit a vote for Trump is a vote for corrupt appointees in every corner of the government. And for civil servants to be shown the door…
@Spanish Moss: And the bad actors in elected office are the (completely foreseeable) result of a political and social environment awash in lies and misinformation peddled by another set of institutions (the media) whose purposes, norms, and standards have changed drastically in the last 50 years.
I interrupt this lively discussion to post some fun facts from this morning. Link
The share price of Trump Media fell sharply Monday morning after the social media app company closely tied to former president Donald Trump reported a net loss of $58.2 million on revenue of just $4.1 million in 2023.
Trump Media & Technology Group shares trading down by more than 15.7% as of 11:38 a.m. ET.
Sometimes you just have to find a few things to smile about.
@Another Scott: As for the submarine analogy, someone tried the penny packet approach rather than the big convoy. Ask the Japanese how that worked for them.
I agree that “Every system is perfectly designed to get the results it gets” is way too determinative. There’s a reason we have something named “the law of unintended consequences.”
I’m an attorney. I remember once sitting in a law library and looking at all the reports of decisions and realizing that for the vast majority of litigants, being mired in litigation for years was never the goal.
(Of course, now that I’ve been in practice for a few years, I admit that for some litigants, being mired in years of litigation is sometimes the goal; a lot of corporate litigation, for example, is really just earnings management — something goes wrong, and company calls their attorneys and says, We can pay this, but not now, so can you please tie this up with a lawsuit until such time as we can pay? And then several years later the company can pay, and then settles. And this is really what some of the most expensive lawyers in the country do with their time, and why some simple cases that should be open and shut are not.
And while this may really really annoy people who would like the system to be set up to automatically work “the way it should,” that’s just not going to happen unless and until Skynet or some other machine takes over.
As for the coercion aspect of change, elections happen to be exactly that.
Institutions do not care about people.
Institutions are not autonomous entities. They are created by people to perform a task. Corporations are not people. Neither are institutions.
Note that people can hide behind the rules set up to run institutions, but this is a separate problem.
If the system gets corruption, it was designed to get corruption.
Human beings can be weak, fallible, corrupt. It’s got nothing to do with the system.
As a wise man once sang,
You say you’ll change the constitution
Well, you know
We’d all love to change your head
You tell me it’s the institution
Well, you know
You better free your mind instead
@bjacques: +1
I probably come down between you two (after all, all generalizations are false).
Dean Baker makes similar broad-brush points about us not living in the best of all possible economic worlds. E.g. his free book Rigged:
There has been an enormous upward redistribution of income in the United States in the last four decades. In his most recent book, Baker shows that this upward redistribution was not the result of globalization and the natural workings of the market. Rather it was the result of conscious policies that were designed to put downward pressure on the wages of ordinary workers while protecting and enhancing the incomes of those at the top. Baker explains how rules on trade, patents, copyrights, corporate governance, and macroeconomic policy were rigged to make income flow upward.
Ultimately, a system or an institution is only as good as the people in it. But guardrails (laws and rules and norms) are always important even if they’re not sufficient.
Cheers,
Scott.
@Scout211: I’m mildly surprised it hasn’t dropped more and imagine that the downward trend might continue. The market isn’t all that fond of loser stink.
Remember: ‘‘Every system is perfectly designed to get the results it gets’
[For example,] If the system gets corruption, it was designed to get corruption.
Sorry, but I disagree about this. A perfect example is one of my big Constitutional criticisms, the Supreme Court.
Remember that in Federalist #78 Hamilton argued that it would be “the least dangerous branch,” because it would consist of old men at the end of their careers, who wouldn’t serve very long, and would over time turn into dignified clerks, because they would be increasingly hemmed in by precedent. The would be “conservative” in the sense that they therefore could not do any radical rewriting of things.
How’d that turn out? As intended? No, it turns out that the arch-critic Brutus would be correct, that the Court would turn into a power hungry junta, answerable to nobody.
Democrats are very shy about expressing their theory of qualification. They need to unlearn that. It’s most of the game here.
There’s a critical step before this: have a clear and unambiguous vision for the goal of the institution, and make a case for that.
Government should be a force for positive development in all people’s lives. People lose faith in that and that’s when the “small government” nonsense gains traction.
Almost immediate no: institutions designed to do good get hijacked by bad actors all the time. Sometimes good-intentioned institutions fail due to human nature, and sometimes they get deliberately corrupted after bad actors gain enough power. Yes, certainly there are many institutions that are corrosive and destructive by design, but the idea that the results always match the design just doesn’t scan.
The other problem: it’s not that well-intentioned institutions don’t care about people. It’s that they care about a theoretical average person that doesn’t actually exist in a way that corresponds to that average without unintended downsides. The best you can hope for is that the pros outweigh the cons for the most actual people.
To expand, there’s also always some gap between the de facto institution and the de jure institution. A difference between the way things are actually getting done, and the org chart, rules, and procedures.
Because no set of formal rules can be complete and consistent, you must have para-institutional networks organized around the problems left unsolved by the formal system. Often those groups cut across boundaries between related institutions. Most of those groups will be more or less aligned with the intended goals, while some will be trying to solve “problems” like “our cushy sinecures are threatened,” or “people outside our group are getting ahead,” or “we ought to be in charge.”
A healthy institution will have formal and informal organizations that regularly adapt to mirror one another. An unhealthy one will have informal organizations weaponizing the formal system to suppress one another, often resulting in a ruling clique modifying the rules to keep themselves in power, at the expense of the stated goals of the institution. Once you’re far enough down that road, it’s almost impossible to fix.
Generally, if you can design the formal system such that individuals operating within it benefit more from serving its goals than from usurping power, you’ll see more functional adaptation and less toxic culture. But there’s no way to make an institution entirely immune from corruption.
My own take on this is that most of the institutions we rely on, especially the government ones, have more or less worked for so long people forget, or never knew, that that is not a given. Just because the lights have been on and the trash was collected and the government was funded for the previous X years of my life doesn’t mean that it can’t stop tomorrow, if different people are allowed to be in charge. A lot of people thing that “it will work out” because it has so far.
This is a perfect example of the theories of Hyman Minsky, who argued that stability breeds instability in economic markets, because actors take the resilience of the system for granted, and therefore “push the edges of the envelope” until the system fails.
Although this theory is economic, it is easy to see how the general axiom applies to other social sciences and beyond. In other words, one could as easily and accurately claim, “long term stability breeds instability and diminishes resilience in political and social ‘markets,’ due to the same psychological dynamics.
@New Deal democrat: Seems like we’re in trouble, because if “long term stability breeds instability,” the alternative breeder, “long term instability,” doesn’t sound too cool, either.
In fact, I’m now so offended at leftist navel-gazing that I feel I have no choice but to vote for Trump
[ducks]
I have long thought that rigging motivations is key. I’m reminded of the truism that an institution that solves the problem puts itself out of business, and no one wants to do that, except the March of Dimes and they pivoted to preventing birth defects, which is still on mission.
@TBone: seems wishy washy, was hoping for feedback.
A well-functioning democracy requires that politicians accept the results of free and fair elections, regardless of the outcome. After the 2020 presidential election in the U.S., elites in government across the country publicly stated doubts about the election process and/or attempted to delay the certification of their states’ results. That their actions hold the capacity to seriously threaten democracy in America motivates the search for possible reforms. One such reform that appears to be effective and feasible is removing the certification process for state elections from the hands of partisan political officials. Doing so permits them to voice protests to an election without taking tangible actions against it. Ironically, it leverages these politicians’ own desire to stay in office. Protecting election administration in the U.S. may require institutional reform that allows elected officials the opportunity to maintain support among their partisan supporters without actually backing up their words with antidemocratic deeds.
There’s only one “system” that keeps corruption to a minimum, and it’s called The Golden Rule.
The GOP is constantly pulling shit that they would never, EVER, accept if it were being done to them and their party.
Great points. The only argument is the “perfectly designed” part. Sometimes, things are designed haphazardly and get unintended results. I’d also add to his role of government ” “provide services”. Governments exist to provide services. Some services should ONLY be provided by the government, no matter what the greedy capitalists tell you.
He who has the gold makes the rules?
Should have been automatically assumed……
This may or may not make the system work better. Given humans doing the running and working of the system, in overall I’d say that it’s more likely that it will make it worse. Because it is humans involved there will always be the angels and the devils, the overall and the details. Not all humans are good, not all humans are bad. It runs the entire range. And not all bad humans are bad all the time nor are all good humans good all the time. We make decisions, we can get them wrong – even given the best information and the best ideals. We are human. Many try to be as good as they can but not all succeed all the time. We are human. Some seem to try to be as bad as possible and sometimes they succeed. We are human. We run the entire range. I attended church, and school for 12 yrs with a woman who spent 50 yrs in jail for murder. I never expected any of this from this woman. No one did. We are human. We do good, we are murderers. I served in the military during a war. I never had to shoot anyone or even pull out my weapon but I carried a loaded weapon on in port watch. With orders to shoot to kill. I never had to do that but I know people that went to war and shot people. We are human. We are good, we can be great, we are shit and we can be worse. We are human. And we all have the ability to be good and even great and bad and even far worse. We are human. We can be both of those, good and bad. We are human.
