No Labels? More like no candidates, amirite:

oday, No Labels is ending our effort to put forth a Unity ticket in the 2024 presidential election. Americans remain more open to an independent presidential run, and hungrier for unifying national leadership, than ever before. But No Labels has always said we would only offer our ballot line to a ticket if we could identify candidates with a credible path to winning the White House. No such candidates emerged, so the responsible course of action is for us to stand down.

So apparently the only thing deader than their efforts is Joe Lieberman. Shame, really, because now how are Nancy Jacobson and her scumbag husband Mark Penn going to grift this year?

***

The weather here is still crazy- raining off and on, and a state of emergency has been declared in the closest “city,” Wellsburg, where there river is expected to crest at 42+ feet either tonight or tomorrow. Apparently we also had hail today, but I missed it because I was in a zoom meeting and didn’t even notice.

Pleased to hear the solar eclipse is next week and I did not miss it. Although I doubt I will be much interested because I am having a colonoscopy on Tuesday and in the midst of the delightful prep during the main event. Technically, I guess Tuesday will feature a lunar eclipse of sorts.

I’m in the middle of watching Black Sails, which I had started several times and did not finish. I think this time it is going to stick.