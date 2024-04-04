Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Night Open Thread

No Labels? More like no candidates, amirite:

oday, No Labels is ending our effort to put forth a Unity ticket in the 2024 presidential election.

Americans remain more open to an independent presidential run, and hungrier for unifying national leadership, than ever before. But No Labels has always said we would only offer our ballot line to a ticket if we could identify candidates with a credible path to winning the White House. No such candidates emerged, so the responsible course of action is for us to stand down.

So apparently the only thing deader than their efforts is Joe Lieberman. Shame, really, because now how are Nancy Jacobson and her scumbag husband Mark Penn going to grift this year?

***

The weather here is still crazy- raining off and on, and a state of emergency has been declared in the closest “city,” Wellsburg, where there river is expected to crest at 42+ feet either tonight or tomorrow. Apparently we also had hail today, but I missed it because I was in a zoom meeting and didn’t even notice.

Pleased to hear the solar eclipse is next week and I did not miss it. Although I doubt I will be much interested because I am having a colonoscopy on Tuesday and in the midst of the delightful prep during the main event. Technically, I guess Tuesday will feature a lunar eclipse of sorts.

I’m in the middle of watching Black Sails, which I had started several times and did not finish. I think this time it is going to stick.

    1. 1.

      oldster

      Cresting at 42+ feet?!? Wow — that’s an emergency alright.

      That must be one of those hundred-year floods that has happens every spring now.

      Welcome back to West Virginia!

      Reply
    2. 2.

      hells littlest angel

      It’s only a couple hundred miles to drive, and you don’t have to start prepping until that evening. A total eclipse is one of the most awesome, spectacular sights you will ever see. Treat yourself.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Devore

      Since the republicans always seem to be the ones running a third party to hurt the democrats.   Why don’t the democrats support a third party candidate to hurt Trump?

      such as the reanimated corpse of Ron Reagan.   Use AI to generate a still alive Reagan who’s heaven sent to save America

      Reply
    7. 7.

      cmorenc

      If the US had ranked-choice voting, I’d be all-for making it easier for 3rd/independent parties or candidates to qualify for ballot access.  But alas, control of election laws have been so thoroughly captured by the current two major parties as to make it not only difficult, but perverse when third-parties do manage to qualify, because the net result under current election laws is nearly always to cause their voters to unwittingly assist the major party / candidate most hostile to the third party’s purported goals in running.  Nader => Bush.  Libertarians => Trump,  Perot =>Clinton.

      This observation does not contradict the parallel phenomenon that malevolent, cynical forces aligned with the major party most likely to benefit from voters drained off to vote 3p – will often give the 3p financial support.  The GOP was happy to give a hand to RFK Jr, while it appeared his run would hurt Biden, but now that RFK Jr is more likely to take bigger bite out of Trump’s vote, see the GOP starting to about-face on their behind-the-scenes support for RFK.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      MattF

      No Labels is (was) the Big Money party. And that’s their whole story. For them, Trump was obviously preferable to Biden. Yeah, there was that little so-called ‘fascism’ problem, but they were sure that could be dealt with. Everyone knew that Trump could be handled and prevented from doing anything dangerous. [sigh].

      In fact, IMO, it’s rather impressive that so many crazy-ambitious R politicians came to the same conclusion: running as the No Labels candidate was a fool’s game. There was zero chance of being elected. It would only help Trump, and they did not want to do that.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Suzanne

      We had some hail-ish stuff happen, too. I did, however, know it was happening, because I was out running in it with the puppy. WTF is my problem.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Mathguy

      Good to be reminded that Lieberman is dead. Hope they took steps to make sure someone doesn’t reanimate the corpse.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Betty

      Speaking of tv series, I just read a rave review of Netflix’s Ripley starring Andrew Scott. He is an excellent actor.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Ohio Mom

      We had about 30 seconds of small hail. I couldn’t get out in time to catch some, it melted almost immediately.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      different-church-lady

      No Labels has always said we would only offer our ballot line to a ticket if we could identify candidates with a credible path to winning the White House.

      Christ, if that was your criteria, you could have given up years ago.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Mingobat (f/k/a KareninGA)

      I saw the 2017 eclipse in northeast Georgia.

      We understand why eclipses happen — it’s the moon blocking the sun, not gods angry with us and withdrawing their warmth until we sacrifice a goat to convince them we love them and please please please don’t plunge us into darkness again. But still, actually seeing it broke my brain. I still understood what was happening, but some primal part of me was making the rest of me glad I wasn’t standing on the rim of a volcano within arms length of a shoveable virgin, because, hey, you know, just in case.

      It’s an incredible sight. And while the moon is crossing the sun, before and after it covers it, check out the dappled sunlight on the ground coming though the leaves. Crescent shaped!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @hells littlest angel: Helzbelz, Cole has a standing invite to a lift in my car to manyakitty’s watch party near Akron if he can be ready to leave NLT 9:30 AM on Monday. (Wearing pants or overalls.) He can call or text my cell (which I am sending to WG to pass along to him) by roughly 9 AM when I should be reproaching Pittsburgh.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      HeleninEire

      @John “apparently the only thing deader than their efforts is Joe Lieberman.”

      Yeah  I was not sad when I heard he died. And I am tired of people saying you shouldn’t talk bad about the dead. If you were an asshole in life, you are an asshole in death. Death does not redeem you.

      @ John “… because I am having a colonoscopy on Tuesday and in the midst of the delightful prep during the main event.” Yeah so the prep ain’t great but it’s not the hell everyone talks about.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Betty

      I checked out Wellsburg to see which river that was and found out it is the Ohio. I also learned that a place with a population of 2,800 is officially considered a city in West Virginia.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      zhena gogolia

      @Betty: I love him, and also Johnny Flynn, so I’m going to try it, but it may be too violent for me these days. I did sit through the Matt Damon one, but that was a long time ago.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Frankensteinbeck

      I still think they never intended to run a candidate.  This was a grifting operation to squeeze money out of rich Republican donors who think they’re paying to ratfuck Democrats.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Harrison Wesley

      @Uncle Cosmo: What did Pittsburgh ever do to you?

      Sorry, have to stick in a plug here for approval voting, since I noted that RCV was mentioned above.  I believe approval voting does as good a job as RCV for electing candidates with the most popular support, but it’s less confusing to voters and easier (and cheaper) to administer.  To complete this un-solicited ad, I’ll drop the website: https://electionscience.org/.  Just to clarify, I don’t think third parties are going anywhere at the national level, and I think that systems like RCV and approval voting are less likely to be hijacked by third parties.  But that’s just my take.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      geg6

      @hells littlest angel:

      He doesn’t even have to go that far.  I live about an hour or so away, north of Bethany and we’re told we’ll see 97% if the clouds aren’t too bad.  We’re having a viewing party on campus.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Central Planning

      @John Cole:

      Technically, I guess Tuesday will feature a lunar eclipse of sorts.

      At least 3 celestial bodies might be seen: full moon, black hole, or Uranus.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      trollhattan

      West Coasters unfamiliar with apocalyptic hailstorms so imagine my surprise finding myself in one on winding Delta Highway 160 this afternoon. Covered the highway white in places and so loud it drowned out my loud stereo (sorry, Stevie Ray). Unclear if paint was damaged, but I’d say max 1/4-inch and none of that golf ball nonsense y’all love enduring. This was in the Clarksburg wine region and will bet their 2024 harvest just got seriously jacked.

      Spring? The hell is that, I canna remember.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      At colonoscopy time the twisted part of me wants to write a Chinese fortune on a small piece of white plastic with a fine sharpie. I’d also put the lottery numbers on the back of it, of course. Then stuff it before the visit.

      Maybe write “If found, call…” or “Abandon all hope ye who enter”. Ask for sedation, of course.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      dmsilev

      @Frankensteinbeck: I think they would have run a campaign if they had managed to find a vaguely plausible sucker to front it. How better to keep the grift going through November? But all of the potential suckers noped right out, which is kind of impressive.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      different-church-lady

      @Odie Hugh Manatee: ​
      Well that’s cute, but the thing is by the time you’re done drinking the evil liquid of cleansing there’s not a chance in hell anything is going remain placed in your colon.

      Reply

