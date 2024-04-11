Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / Thursday Morning Open Thread: The GOP Has No Idea What They’re Doing (But We Democrats DO!)

Thursday Morning Open Thread: The GOP Has No Idea What They’re Doing (But We Democrats DO!)

If we can’t force the Repubs to do the right thing, we can at least make sure the voting public knows who to blame:

    3. 3.

      sab

      Donald will probably lose the election but in the meantime he may well have destroyed Ukraine.

      I am frothing at the mouth but that doesn’t actually help.

    4. 4.

      schrodingers_cat

      I am wondering how much of the Gaza protests and the whole Oct 7 attacks are Russian ops? Jewish Americans are an integral part of the Democratic base. This is a wedge issue that hurts the Ds. The only thing that is standing between a Putinist autocracy and the US.

    5. 5.

      Kathleen

      I subscribe to David Pepper’s Substack “Pepperspectives”. David heads Blue Ohio, a group dedicated to funding Democrats who want to run for local/state offices to chip away at the Red stranglehold. He’s also working with Missouri Blue and other states to provide strategies and game plans for countering Rethug horror show. Today’s newsletter focuses on strategies for Missouri, Florida and Arizona. Just wanted to share.

      https://davidpepper.substack.com/p/back-to-1864-the-days-of-bloodletting

    7. 7.

      Baud

      Via reddit, good news for Reacher (TV) fans

      Reacher’ Star Alan Ritchson Baffled At Religious Support Of Donald Trump: “He’s A Rapist And A Con Man, And Yet The Entire Christian Church Seems To Treat Him Like He’s Their Poster Child

