I ran the whip operations for Majority Whip Jim Clyburn… you whip rule votes if you think you could possibly lose rule votes… Bottomline YOU DO NOT LOSE rule votes! If you can’t pass a rule… you can’t control the floor. The majority party must always have control of the… https://t.co/WAVb2v0k0I — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) April 11, 2024

Actually my job is to build the party infrastructure to turnout the vote … that’s what we have been doing over the past few years. The campaign oversees media and the message… we focus on ground game and turnout. — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) April 11, 2024

BREAKING: President Biden just slammed House Speaker Mike Johnson for his cowardly inaction on bringing a Ukraine aid package to the floor of the House. Retweet so all Americans know Mike Johnson and Donald Trump are playing right into the hands of Putin. pic.twitter.com/DhbDOMQY2V — Biden’s Wins (@BidensWins) April 10, 2024

If we can’t force the Repubs to do the right thing, we can at least make sure the voting public knows who to blame:

Nancy Pelosi calls on Mike Johnson to act on Ukraine aid despite threats from his own party to remove him from speakership. "What are we there for? We're there to do a job, not to keep a job," says Pelosi. pic.twitter.com/p8yw9IGFUD — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) April 11, 2024