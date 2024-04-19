Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Compromise? There is no middle ground between a firefighter and an arsonist.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Everything is totally normal and fine!!!

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

It’s not hopeless, and we’re not helpless.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

The frogs are rarely mistaken.

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Biden: Oh no. We’ve upset Big Pharma again.

Let’s finish the job.

DeSantis transforming Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

“woke” is the new caravan.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

A consequence of cucumbers

Please don’t feed the bears.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Open Thread: Sundown, Sinking Slowly Into the Sea…

Open Thread: Sundown, Sinking Slowly Into the Sea…

by | 27 Comments

This post is in: , ,

There’s a lot of important news out there, and I’m hoping we’ll get to discuss some of it this weekend, while the Mar-A-Lago cabal is busy readjusting the meds for Monday’s appearance…


Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Almost Retired
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • bk
  • Brachiator
  • coin operated
  • dr. bloor
  • eclare
  • ewrunning
  • Geminid
  • Harrison Wesley
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Jackie
  • Jay
  • lgerard
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Mai Naem mobile
  • Mike in NC
  • Mr. Bemused Senior
  • Nelle
  • Scout211

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    27Comments

    1. 1.

      Scout211

      APPEALS COURT  DENIES REQUEST TO HALT HUSH MONEY CASE

      An appeals court judge has once again denied a request by Donald Trump’s attorneys to halt his criminal hush money trial as they seek to have the case moved outside of Manhattan.

      Justice Marsha Michael issued the ruling on Friday just minutes after a brief hearing. The arguments in the midlevel appeals court came only hours after the jury selection process concluded in Trump’s criminal trial, which is currently taking place roughly 2 miles (3.22 kilometers) south.

      The ruling allows opening statements to take place as soon as Monday in Trump’s criminal trial.

      Yes, this was yet another appeal and it was also denied.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Brachiator

      Former President Trump appears to be sleeping in court again… right as we get underway with potential jurors. He is leaning back, still for long periods, eyes appear to be closed, head occasionally nodding. Pretty good consensus in the overflow reporter room.

      Defense mechanism. He cannot accept that he is being tried. And even though he sleeps, or pretends to, he comes out and spews his standard nonsense about how unfairly he is being treated.

      Glower, sleep, rage and spew. It’s like an idiot production of King Lear.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Nelle

      @Brachiator: Aactually, I willed myself to sleep once when I was terrified but had no control over the situation.  I had caught a flight from the North Slope down to Fairbanks with a private pilot.  On the way south, he decided to scout out places to hunt Dall sheep.  He would fly straight towards the craggy mountainsides, then whirl away at the last minute.   I willed myself to sleep and only woke when we were landing in Fairbanks.

      So yes, I believe he’s escaping being powerless.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Baud: ​ 

      Pfffftt, good luck with that!

      New York AG asks for the judge in Trump’s civil fraud case to REJECT the Knight surety and declare the bond to be “without effect.”

      It doesn’t meet the “requirements of trustworthiness and competence,” the AG says.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Mai Naem mobile

      I do wonder if Empty G’s motion to vacate is to distract from TFG’s trial. We know how the DC media loved the McCarthy/McHenry/Johnson runs for the Speaker. Thomas Massie might even propose a duel with Chip Roy and Dan Crenshaw.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Mike in NC

      The jurors will be subjected to lots of MAGA hate over the weekend because Fat Bastard will fart and whine until they turn out for him.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      bk

      That of course was not Harlem, nor would his motorcade go through Harlem on its way from Trump Tower to the courthouse downtown.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      lgerard

      As someone on the internets pointed out concerning his flatulence

      That may explain why so many approach him with tears in their eyes

      Reply
    23. 23.

      bbleh

      @HumboldtBlue: that “bond” was so fishy it could only last a few days in the open air before it stank everything up. I hope she moves on Seven Springs forthwith. Hell, she didn’t have to wait at all!

      Reply
    24. 24.

      dr. bloor

      Boy, someone sure is snippy about what the jury pool has been saying about him all week.

      On another note, Dick Nixon’s approval ratings are a useful reminder that America’s political judgment has always been pretty horrible.  A republic if you can keep it, indeed.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Jay

      Associated Press
      Once praised, settlement to help sickened BP oil spill workers leaves most with nearly nothing

      TRAVIS LOLLER and MICHAEL PHILLIS
      Updated Fri, April 19, 2024 at 9:07 AM PDT·14 min read

      When a deadly explosion destroyed BP’s Deepwater Horizon drilling rig in the Gulf of Mexico, 134 million gallons of crude erupted into the sea over the next three months — and tens of thousands of ordinary people were hired to help clean up environmental devastation from the biggest offshore oil spill in U.S. history.

      These workers were exposed to crude oil and the chemical dispersant Corexit while picking up tar balls along the shoreline, laying booms from fishing boats to soak up slicks and rescuing oil-covered birds.

      Recognizing that some members of cleanup crews had likely become sick, BP agreed to a medical claims settlement two years after the 2010 disaster. Experts hailed it as “an extraordinary achievement” that would compensate workers fairly with little hassle.

      But it hasn’t turned out that way.

      https://news.yahoo.com/once-praised-settlement-help-sickened-133428373.html

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.