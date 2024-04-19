(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Just a quick housekeeping note: Rosie is continuing to do better, so thanks again for all the good thoughts and well wishes.

Dnipro:

This is the second Russian strike on a centre of major Ukrainian city in the last three days. Just on Wednesday, Russian strike on Chernihiv killed 18 people. This is Russia's deliberate strategy of terror, enabled by suspended provisions of the US military aid to Ukraine — Olga Tokariuk (@olgatokariuk) April 19, 2024

Another target: bus station in Dnipro, hit by Russian attack. If this isn't the strategy of terrorists, then what is? pic.twitter.com/8ZX6duD7ev — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) April 19, 2024

russia's missile attack on Dnipro and the region claimed the lives of at least nine people and injured 29 more. The terrorists once again targeted civilian infrastructure.

We need a sufficient number of air defense systems. Not tomorrow, but today.#UkraineNeedsAirDefense pic.twitter.com/TYhKPCytWL — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) April 19, 2024

Odesa:

A Russian missile attack has resulted in damage to the port infrastructure in Odesa Ukraine, officials said. One man injured from shrapnel — Michael Bociurkiw (@WorldAffairsPro) April 19, 2024

Russia’s attack today on one of Odesa’s ports destroyed containers with agricultural products meant for Asia and Africa – officials. One of the terminals reportedly struck belongs to Singapore’s Wilmar Intl. pic.twitter.com/lHtx4wYTZB — Michael Bociurkiw (@WorldAffairsPro) April 19, 2024

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. He went to Dnipro to address the Ukraine-NATO Council, which was a scheduled trip. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

This Year Cannot be Just a Year of Further Discussions, We Need Decisions of Our Partners – Address of the President of Ukraine Dear Ukrainians! Today is a difficult day… Missile strikes. Right in the center of the city of Dnipro, the regular buildings. A house, a railway station. In addition, Synelnykove and Kryvyi Rih were also hit today. Strikes in Nikopol… Strikes in the Odesa region – again on the ports, on the export of our products. Today there was shelling and strikes in Donetsk, Mykolaiv and Kharkiv regions… There are many victims. Everyone is being helped. And I thank everyone who supports our people, who eliminates the consequences of Russian evil. My condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones. When Ukraine appeals to partners for air defense systems that they have – in warehouses, in storage bases, but that are needed here, right here, to protect lives – we are talking about a true alliance. And here in Ukraine, we appreciate the efforts of every leader, every state that is really active, really committed to fulfilling their promises and trying to increase the capabilities of our air shield. It was Dnipro where I addressed today the participants of the first extraordinary meeting of our Ukraine-NATO Council. It was a meeting at the level of the defence ministers of the Alliance countries. Unfortunately, Russian terrorists had too much time, the years of this war, to destroy Ukrainian life. This year cannot be just a year of further discussions. Everything is quite specific now. Ukraine needs air defence, and the partners can help with it. We need artillery, and this is something the world has. Only sufficient numbers of air defence systems and fighter jets can drive the Russian aviation away. We need decisions. And decisions are possible. Everyone in the world who wants peace has to not be afraid to demonstrate their power to protect life. I am grateful to everyone who is with Ukraine, with our people and with our defence now. I am grateful to everyone in Dnipro and in other cities and settlements who direct their forces in order to make sure that our county stays strong. Please, take care of your neighbours when it’s needed. Take care of our Ukraine and spread the truth in the world, by all means. The truth that the world can do it. Glory to Ukraine!

Here is the video of his address to the Ukraine-NATO Council followed by the English transcript:

It is not fair to resist bombs merely with bravery – the President during the extraordinary meeting of the Ukraine – NATO Council Dear friends, Thank you for a prompt convocation of our Council. Speedy reaction now literally means security. Today I was on the frontline – right where the Russian army is amassing most of its efforts for assaults. Unlike our soldiers, the occupiers have enough weapons, a sufficient number of shells, and worst of all – they, unfortunately, still have control over our sky. In these conditions our Ukrainian soldiers – real heroes – are doing everything possible to deter Russian assaults. But it is not fair to resist bombs merely with bravery, the valor of our people cannot be the only defense from drones and missiles – our positions on the frontline need real protection from air strikes. And our cities, our villages, the entire territory of Ukraine needs real protection of the skies. This morning, our cities of Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, and Synelnykove were struck by Russian missile attacks. In Dnipro, an ordinary residential building was destroyed, and people were trapped under the rubble. A railway and a bus stations were damaged… This is just one morning in one city, yet Russian terrorists strike our country daily and nightly in various cities and communities. Such cities as Kharkiv, Odesa, Sumy, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Dnipro, among others, do not have a reliable defense against Russian terrorists. When I was preparing for this conversation, they hit the sea port Pivdennyi. Several missiles struck port facilities, not only Ukrainian, but Singapore’s as well. From the beginning of this year alone – a bit more than just three months – Ukraine has been hit with almost one thousand two hundred Russian rockets, including aeroballistic and also more than one thousand five hundred ‘Shaheds’. Part of this evil we managed to neutralize – shoot down. But only a part, unfortunately, the smaller part of the rockets, not all ‘Shaheds’ which the Iranian regime shared with Russia, and not all of eight thousand five hundred guided bombs. And Russia has resorted to more calculated massive strikes that destroy our energy system. It is obvious that Ukraine alone does not have sufficient strength to defend itself from Russian terrorist strikes. And the truth is that the absolute majority of the world countries and of our common Euroatlantic community similarly would lack just their own strength to defend life. This is why NATO was created and this is what alliances work in the world for – when all together defend life, evil will not defeat all – one by one. And we see the effect of this principle – we see a determined alliance – there are those among you who showed it to the entire world. Dear friends! The world has seen so far the alliance which does not have equals in countering terror. Israel was not left alone and almost one hundred percent of the strikes against it were neutralized. It is a convincing efficiency of the air shield of NATO countries, your air defense, your combat aviation – everything that now worked in the skies of the Middle East and destroyed not only Iranian drones and rockets but also several dangerous myths. Especially the myth that NATO members’ action in defense of the third country from drones and rockets involves NATO in the war, and that shooting down ‘Shaheds’ or rockets can supposedly be treated as direct confrontation with the army that used this weapon. For allied actions in the Middle East there was no need to activate the Fifth article, and the allies were acting together to protect a state that is not a member of the Alliance. Ukraine did not ask you to send your soldiers to fight against Russian occupiers – Ukrainians are holding the frontline on their own, receiving military assistance. But now the assistance is still very limited, and in particular, we’re still waiting for new support packages from the United States – American support has been in question for too long. Everything that is questioned for the defense of freedom is a precise answer for Putin – he is tempted to act when the West slows down. Ukraine has asked and asks all of you to support our actions with a sufficient number of weapons and shells – and it is a realistic request. I am grateful to every leader and every country that now, while we are waiting for a vitally important decision from the US Congress, offers their own initiatives to cope with the shortage of weapons – including artillery, drones, and other initiatives. But the results of each initiative can be measured only by real capabilities of our soldiers on the frontline – real shells, real weapons in their hands. Ukraine asks you to do everything so that the initiatives for support are realized fully. It is obvious that now, while Russia has air advantage and can rely on its drone and rocket terror, our capabilities on the ground, unfortunately, are limited. And you have shown how it may be solved. NATO unites not only the military strength of its member countries but also the humanitarian spirit of the nations. It is an Alliance that protects people and lives, and hence must in its actions follow the idea that people are equal in their dignity and rights, and that given by God – life is equally valuable everywhere on the Earth. That’s why the difference in determination to protect life and freedom looks so strange – somewhere it is stronger, elsewhere weaker. Somewhere ‘Shaheds’ are shot down and elsewhere the same ‘Shaheds’ can fly along the trajectory of terror. Somewhere ballistic missiles are destroyed while elsewhere, unfortunately, they reach their targets. Somewhere delivery of really modern weapons is sufficient to protect life while elsewhere twentieth-century weapons are the highest yardstick in many respects, in particular regarding aviation. Putin must be brought down to earth, and our sky must become safe again, and it is real. And it depends fully on your choice. Choice whether life is indeed equally valuable everywhere. Choice whether you have an equal attitude to all partners. Choice whether we indeed are allies. We are telling this directly – to defend, we need seven more ‘Patriots’ or similar air defense systems, and it’s a minimum number. They can save many lives and really change the situation. You have such systems. Please. Secondly: we are talking for quite a while about a million artillery shells for Ukraine. They must be finally delivered to the frontline. Thirdly, our long-ranged ability. It is absurd when partners are afraid of their strength. The more long-ranged weapons our soldiers have in their hands, the closer peace is. The frontline really needs long-range rockets and artillery now. Fourth: aviation. If we have a fighter jet coalition, a sufficient number of jets is needed to really overcome the Russian air fleet. It’s not about the number of promises, but the real number of jets in the sky. And fifth is speed. This year we can’t wait for decisions to be made. I ask you to consider as soon as possible our request for your determination – each of its elements. Thank you so much for your attention and support! And I am grateful to every country and every leader for all the support provided to us. Слава Україні!

Ukraine vitally needs more air defense systems – to protect our people and our homes, and also to give a breath of fresh air to our military in their battle against the enemy. I highlighted this in my speech at the extraordinary session of the Ukraine-@NATO Council, convened at… pic.twitter.com/02sxUbLGYl — Rustem Umerov (@rustem_umerov) April 19, 2024

Ukraine vitally needs more air defense systems – to protect our people and our homes, and also to give a breath of fresh air to our military in their battle against the enemy. I highlighted this in my speech at the extraordinary session of the Ukraine-@NATO

Council, convened at the urgent request of President Volodymyr @ZelenskyyUa. I stressed once again that 97 percent of russian missiles, drones, and bombs hit civilian targets. Dozens of Ukrainian civilians have been killed and hundreds injured as a result just in recent weeks. And this is a real genocide of the Ukrainian people. To stop this flow of murder, more air defense systems and ammunition for them must be sent to Ukraine now! Grateful to NATO Secretary General @jensstoltenberg for his strong calls to member countries to strengthen the defense of Ukrainian skies. Grateful to all our allies who have already responded to this initiative.

The cost:

Really a lot of people came to pay respects. St. Michael’s Cathedral hall was really crowded. — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) April 19, 2024

Holland:

+€200 million for air defense and artillery ammunition from the Netherlands. Thank you for your unwavering support. Together, we will overcome the russian evil.

🇺🇦🤝🇳🇱 https://t.co/e9AxdyLdxH — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) April 19, 2024

The US:

The Pentagon is ready to respond quickly with security assistance for Ukraine,as soon as new aid is approved by Congress, says @PentagonPresSec. "As we've done in the past, we can move within days…The pkg would likely include things like air defense and artillery capabilities." https://t.co/1TKYSQi32F — Ostap Yarysh (@OstapYarysh) April 19, 2024

From The Washington Post:

The Pentagon has a massive infusion of military aid for Ukraine “ready to go,” U.S. officials said, once a long-delayed funding measure, which is expected to pass the House this weekend, clears the Senate next week and President Biden signs it into law. The Defense Department, which has warned that Ukraine would steadily cede more ground to Russian forces and face staggering casualties without urgent action on Capitol Hill, began assembling the assistance package well before the coming votes in a bid to speed the process, these people said. One official, who like some others spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the Biden administration’s planning, said that once the $95 billion foreign aid bill is finalized, it would take less than a week for some of the weapons to reach the battlefield, depending on where they are stored. The legislation includes about $60 billion for Ukraine, with most of the remainder slated for Israel and U.S. partners in Asia. It was not immediately clear how expansive the package will be, though it is almost certain to contain desperately needed ammunition for systems Ukrainian personnel rely on most, including 155mm shells used in NATO howitzers and munitions for medium-range rocket artillery. Since the war began, individual U.S. transfers have ranged in value from hundreds of millions of dollars to more than $2 billion. As the aid bill languished in Congress for months, officials in Washington and in Kyiv said Ukraine’s front-line units were rationing a rapidly evaporating stockpile of armaments and that soon Moscow would have a 10-to-1 advantage in artillery rounds. It is also probable the Pentagon will provide Ukraine with a fresh tranche of air defense equipment and ammunition, a vital need to combat Russia’s relentless campaign against the country’s civilian infrastructure. NATO Secretary Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday he was convening with allies to discuss ways to bolster such capabilities, with a focus on the high-end Patriot system. A Pentagon spokesman, Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder, declined to comment. News of the planned transfer was reported earlier by Politico. Then this week, Russia struck the northern city of Chernihiv and the eastern city of Dnipro and surrounding villages, killing dozens of people and badly damaging infrastructure. Both attacks could have been averted, Ukrainian officials said, if Ukraine had the air defense supplies it needs. After the attacks, Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, and foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, pointed to what they called the double standard in the United States and other Western allies assisting Israel in intercepting Iranian missiles and drones last week while failing to adequately help Ukraine, which is under fire each day. “American support has been in question for too long,” Zelensky said Friday, addressing the Ukraine-NATO Council. “When it comes to the defense of freedom, everything that is in question gives a clear answer to Putin. It prompts him to act whenever the West slows down.”

More at the link!

Washington, DC:

This was the big one. Ukraine aid is on track to pass the House and @SenSchumer says the Senate should be ready to stay in town to immediately take it up. https://t.co/UivTyE7pf7 — Doug Klain (@DougKlain) April 19, 2024

316-94: House approves a rule for debating foreign aid bills, after far-right Republicans opposed it. More Democrats (165) voted for the GOP rule than Republicans (151). 55 Republicans and 39 Dems voted “no.” Final votes in the House are scheduled for Saturday. pic.twitter.com/dJLFKQ2hjj — The Recount (@therecount) April 19, 2024

Sen. Markwayne Mullin raised an interesting point to me last year. Johnson opposed Ukraine $ as a member, but as speaker has privileged access to classified intel that few House members do: "When you get informed on Ukraine, you get a different opinion"https://t.co/x3dTt7MgWk — Joseph Zeballos-Roig (@josephzeballos) April 19, 2024

Also in DC:

Prof.@TimothyDSnyder shuts down Marjorie Taylor Greene after raising the slur of "nazis in Ukraine" (spoiler: it's russians, it's always russians) pic.twitter.com/bAvMHxQKVU — 𝕸𝖆𝖙 ✙ (@MatBabiak) April 18, 2024

Marjorie Taylor-Greene, in a nod to Viktor Orban, has submitted an amendment to the Ukraine aid bill barring funding until "restrictions on Hungarians in Transcarpathia" and other minorities are lifted. pic.twitter.com/yBIoNPmcYM — Kareem Rifai 🌐 (@KareemRifai) April 18, 2024

A GREENE NEW DEAL Whiplash: Marjorie Taylor Greene Transitions from a Fool to Russia’s Useful Tool Mike Johnson is no longer Russia’s No.1 favorite, he’s been replaced by Greene, who was once roundly mocked on Russian TV. My latest for @thedailybeast https://t.co/L0Fyxsdsad — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) April 19, 2024

Julia Davis in The Daily Beast:

Now, Russia’s former favorites have been edged out by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene—the new darling of the Kremlin-controlled state television. In the past, Greene was routinely mocked for her uneducated statements and used as a prime example of how stupid all Americans are, which is a popular refrain in Russian media. After laughing at Greene for confusing gazpacho with the Nazi Gestapo and claiming that California wildfires have been caused by “Jewish space lasers,” leading propagandists described her antics as evidence of the “mental debilitation” of Western politicians. But the mood changed once Greene started to say things that the Russian propaganda apparatus found extremely useful. Her Tweets that labeled NATO as a useless organization and demanded the U.S. withdraw from the alliance it is currently leading were featured on state TV and described as “sensational.” Greene’s rhetoric has been interpreted by state TV host Evgeny Popov to mean that “She believes that Americans should help Putin win. Yes, you heard that right. To help him win in Ukraine.” Greene’s baseless claims that the U.S. is “supporting Nazis in Ukraine” were likewise lauded by state TV propagandists and showcased on multiple channels. Previous mockery did not deter the state-controlled media from gladly using Greene’s misleading statements to their advantage. The U.S. congresswoman was starting to become a long-distance darling for the Moscow crowd, prominently featured on state television and adored to the point that the Kremlin’s favorite propagandist Vladimir Solovyov proclaimed, “Thank goodness she exists.” The importance of influential Westerners repeating the Russian talking points is constantly underscored by the head of RT, Margarita Simonyan—who admits that her state-controlled network is running covert operations in the United States and other countries. She described RT’s efforts as the “empire of covert projects that is working with public opinion.” Greene is now routinely showcased on the most popular programs as a prime example that the cracks in the GOP support for Ukraine are “good signals from Washington.” Solovyov and the guests on his show even touted Marjorie as a possible replacement for Russia’s perennial favorite, Donald Trump, as the next U.S. president—while acknowledging that the congresswoman is “somewhat funny.” Greene’s latest hijinks have firmly cemented her status as one of Moscow’s most useful tools. Leading propagandists lauded her efforts to threaten Mike Johnson’s speakership for his belated decision to allow a vote on the life-saving U.S. aid to Ukraine. They similarly rejoiced over a flurry of amendments to the Ukraine aid bill Greene filed with the House Rules Committee, including one to require any member who votes in favor of the package “to conscript in the Ukrainian military.” Greene filed more than 20 amendments to the bill and most of them sound as though they have been handcrafted by Russia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry. Some of them demand that Ukraine close all its bio-laboratories, to prove that “Christian churches in Ukraine are able to operate free from government interference” and bar funding until “restrictions on Hungarians in Transcarpathia” and other minorities are lifted. In light of Greene’s own prior statements, one might imagine that the plight of Hungarians in Transcarpathia is not something she would organically discover or take any interest in. Perhaps coincidentally, the same narratives are being actively promoted by the Russian media. During Thursday’s broadcast of The Evening With Vladimir Solovyov, expert on America Dmitry Drobnitsky urged everyone to stop focusing on Mike Johnson and instead pay attention to Greene. He said, “The issue is not with Johnson. Speaker Johnson is not the one who is running Congress. Marjorie Taylor Greene is running Congress! It’s all about those to whom she is willing to give the money. Everyone is afraid of her! She is everywhere, on every Committee, involved in all impeachments… This is a curious phenomenon in the camp of our real enemy. These are the kinds of people they have working in their Congress.” Florida Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz offered his own amendment that would appoint Greene “as Vladimir Putin’s Special Envoy to the United States Congress.” The Russians seem to agree.

😆 — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) April 19, 2024

That woman just ain’t right!

Donetsk:

In the Donetsk region, I held a meeting on the regional security situation and the protection of people. General Sodol, the head of the regional military administration Filashkin, and the heads of the SSU and National Police departments provided me with detailed briefings. I… pic.twitter.com/YxYuCVx1R5 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 19, 2024

In the Donetsk region, I held a meeting on the regional security situation and the protection of people. General Sodol, the head of the regional military administration Filashkin, and the heads of the SSU and National Police departments provided me with detailed briefings. I also went to see the construction of fortifications. Every effort must be made in this regard. I am grateful to everyone who defends our country and people. I thank everyone who works for Ukraine on a daily basis. 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦

Russian occupied Donestk:

They've been searching for him for days, many milbloggers were asking for any information on him. This is a serious reputational hit for Russians. https://t.co/7HGv6Rakzf — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated) April 19, 2024

Russell Bentley, aka Texas, came to Donetsk in 2014 to join Russian proxies, married a local woman and was a favorite American of the Russian propaganda networks. He disappeared last week in Donetsk, kidnapped by soldiers of Russia’s 5th Tank Brigade according to his wife, and is now reported dead. https://t.me/readovkanews/78525

Because it was the Russian military that kidnapped and beheaded him. I know compared to other things they’ve been doing in Ukraine it’s nothing but it’s a lot for their own image. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated) April 19, 2024

Chasiv Yar:

It’s remarkable that Russian Su-25 jets can operate so frequently and seemingly uncontested over western Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Khromove and the open fields between those and Chasiv Yar, especially when Chasiv Yar’s elevation is higher and these jets would be in clear sight of… https://t.co/blnnYgFG6m pic.twitter.com/QSa1m95Rd4 — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) April 19, 2024

It’s remarkable that Russian Su-25 jets can operate so frequently and seemingly uncontested over western Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Khromove and the open fields between those and Chasiv Yar, especially when Chasiv Yar’s elevation is higher and these jets would be in clear sight of Ukrainian air defenses — if they had any stingers etc there to use. They are flying within 1.5-2 miles of Chasiv Yar’s eastern district. The camera in the video posted by @RALee85 below is filming from about the 📍 spot and the ⭕️ is the area where the jets are flying. The other videos in the thread are roughly the same area.

Videos posted over the past ten days by a Russian Telegram channel associated with the VDV’s 106th Airborne Division of Russian Su-25 attack aircraft operating in the Bakhmut – Chasiv Yar area. 2/https://t.co/a2vwVGXPhvhttps://t.co/0B3mcFYkf0https://t.co/IYwc4QDZS1… pic.twitter.com/qmtIHAeive — Rob Lee (@RALee85) April 18, 2024

Video of UMPK strikes on Chasiv Yar. 4/https://t.co/yx3CxI1pFP pic.twitter.com/MfUCf3vnxX — Rob Lee (@RALee85) April 19, 2024

Novomykhailivka:

The Russian losses in Novomykhailivka are just insanity. pic.twitter.com/3BhMkKfGBR — Andrew Perpetua (@AndrewPerpetua) April 19, 2024

Serebryanksky Forest, Kreminna:

Serebryansky Forest, Kreminna area, completely evaporated due to constant combats on this part of the front. Video by DeepState.https://t.co/TnCl0zCF5K pic.twitter.com/eKKRd31zMF — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) April 19, 2024

Stavropol, Russia:

300 km from Ukrainian border. Leaving this infographic here because it's just too good not to share. pic.twitter.com/KLTDjhCToD — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) April 19, 2024

Big news: Ukraine took down Tu-22M3 bomber, the one Russia uses to attack Ukrainian cities with Kh-22 missiles. And get this: Ukraine shot down two of those missiles today! Just think about it: if Ukraine had all those air defenses right now, how many more lives could’ve been saved.

Russian strategic bomber Tupolev Tu-22M3 goes down near Stavropol.

Ukraine’s Air Force now says it was downed. Russians, claim this was a technical failure, the crew survived.

Concerning…. pic.twitter.com/5qtFkZLJ4h — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) April 19, 2024

Bryansk, Russia:

Unidentified drones attacked Russian Bryansk, debris hit the energy infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/4yxX7Yxpq8 — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated) April 19, 2024

Mordovia, Russia:

Several days ago it was reported that Ukrainian drones attacked Russian “Container” over the horizon radar station. Which is located in Mordovia Republic of Russia, 600km from the frontline. Now Sentinel satellite imagery shows signs that the site was indeed under attack. But… pic.twitter.com/hheZ9gilBH — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) April 19, 2024

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

Another fluffy wants to join the ranks of #UAarmy. 📷: @MVS_UA pic.twitter.com/nZh3RExwTT — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) April 19, 2024

Open thread!