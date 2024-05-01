Bowing to the — hopefully temporary! — inevitable.

The U.S. is struggling to mount an appropriate response to bird flu, and other pressing infectious threats, because we’re simultaneously ignoring and overlearning the lessons of COVID, @katherinejwu writes: https://t.co/YbbXkUXv7B — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) April 30, 2024

Katherine Wu is always an excellent read, and this (IMO) is a good summary of the current status of H5N1 infection in the United States [gift link]:

… Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the nation’s alertness to infectious disease remains high. But both federal action and public attention are focusing on the wrong aspects of avian flu and other pressing infectious dangers, including outbreaks of measles within U.S. borders and epidemics of mosquito-borne pathogens abroad. To be fair, the United States (much like the rest of the world) was not terribly good at gauging such threats before COVID, but now “we have had our reactions thrown completely out of whack,” Bill Hanage, an infectious-disease epidemiologist and a co-director of the Center for Communicable Disease Dynamics at Harvard’s School of Public Health, told me. Despite all that COVID put us through—perhaps because of it—our infectious-disease barometer is broken. H5N1 is undoubtedly concerning: No version of this virus has ever before spread this rampantly across this many mammal species, or so thoroughly infiltrated American livestock, Jeanne Marrazzo, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told me. But she and other experts maintain that the likelihood of H5N1 becoming our next pandemic remains quite low. No evidence currently suggests that the virus can spread efficiently between people, and it would still likely have to accumulate several more mutations to do so… During this outbreak, experts have called for better testing and surveillance—first of avian and mammalian wildlife, now of livestock. But federal agencies have been slow to respond. Testing of dairy cows was voluntary until last week. Now groups of lactating dairy cows must be screened for the virus before they move across state lines, but by testing just 30 animals, often out of hundreds. Michael Osterholm, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told me he would also like to see more testing of other livestock, especially pigs, which have previously served as mixing vessels for flu viruses that eventually jumped into humans. More sampling would give researchers a stronger sense of where the virus has been and how it’s spreading within and between species. And it could help reveal the genomic changes that the virus may be accumulating. The U.S. Department of Agriculture and other federal agencies could also stand to shift from “almost this paternalistic view of, ‘We’ll tell you if you need to know,’” Osterholm said, to greater data transparency. (The USDA did not respond to a request for comment.) Testing and other protections for people who work with cows have been lacking, too. Many farm workers in the U.S. are mobile, uninsured, and undocumented; some of their employers may also fear the practical and financial repercussions of testing workers. All of that means a virus could sicken farm workers without being detected—which is likely already the case—then spread to their networks… In other ways, experts told me, the U.S. may have overlearned certain COVID lessons. Several researchers imagine that wastewater could again be a useful tool to track viral spread. But, Sosin pointed out, that sort of tracking won’t work as well for a virus that may currently be concentrated in rural areas, where private septic systems are common. Flu viruses, unlike SARS-CoV-2, also tend to be more severe for young children than adults. Should H5N1 start spreading in earnest among humans, closing schools “is probably one of the single most effective interventions that you could do,” Bill Hanage said. Yet many politicians and members of the public are now dead set on never barring kids from classrooms to control an outbreak again…



The intensity of living through the early years of COVID split Americans into two camps: one overly sensitized to infectious threats, and the other overly, perhaps even willfully, numbed. Many people fear that H5N1 will be “the next big one,” while others tend to roll their eyes, Hanage told me. Either way, public trust in health authorities has degraded. Now, “no matter what happens, you could be accused of not sounding the alarm, or saying, ‘Oh my God, here we go again,’” Jeanne Marrazzo told me. As long as infectious threats to humanity are growing, however, recalibrating our sense of infectious danger is imperative to keeping those perils in check. If a broken barometer fails to detect a storm and no one prepares for the impact, the damage might be greater, but the storm itself will still resolve as it otherwise would. But if the systems that warn us about infectious threats are on the fritz, our neglect may cause the problem to grow.

***********

The Great Pandemic Winding Down continues, for the moment. I’ll keep posting every week while we all wait to see what happens next…

Best Covid news I’ve seen in a while: US covid Hospital admissions are lower than they’ve been this *entire* pandemic! Week ending 4/20/24 is the 1st week we’ve had under 6000 new covid hospitalizations. Still a lot, and no this metric isn’t perfect, but this is good news. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/tc8EQ8MOCs — Noha Aboelata, MD (@NohaAboelataMD) April 30, 2024

As we grapple with the ongoing pandemic, including the mounting burden of long covid and post covid impacts, any good news is welcome. But there’s still no shortage of SARS-CoV-2 circulating, so please continue to protect yourself and others. 🙏🏾💕 — Noha Aboelata, MD (@NohaAboelataMD) April 30, 2024

The Biobot Analytics wastewater data shows rates of infection continuing to drop at a steady rate.

Last night’s update: 54,619 new cases, 624 new deaths https://t.co/8TqmTMihUO — BNO News (@BNOFeed) April 29, 2024

This is the 41st week in a row with more than 500 new COVID deaths in the U.S., or 56,954 deaths during the same period. — BNO News (@BNOFeed) April 28, 2024

======

China: First scientist to publish Covid sequence protests over lab ‘eviction’ “Zhang Yongzhen stages sit-in protest, as government attempts to avoid scrutiny over handling of outbreak.” The Guardianhttps://t.co/9pmtS9JK6Q — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) April 30, 2024

How soon we (choose to) forget:

… Zhang Yongzhen, a virologist, said in an online post on Monday that he and his team had been given a sudden eviction notice from their lab, and guards had barred him from entering it over the weekend. The post, published on Weibo, was later deleted, Associated Press (AP) reported. After extensive media and social media coverage, on Wednesday Zhang said he and his team had been “tentatively” allowed to resume work inside the lab. “I would like to sincerely thank all the netizens and people from all walks of life who have supported me and my team for a long time,” he said on Weibo… Zhang published his scientific findings about Covid-19 without government approval in January 2020. He and his team have since been subject to a series of setbacks, demotions and oustings, of which the eviction appears to be the latest. The Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center said in a statement that Zhang’s lab was closed for “safety reasons” and renovations. It said Zhang’s team had been given alternative lab space. However, Zhang said the offer was not made until after his team was evicted, and that the new lab did not meet the team’s required safety standards… The move shows how the Chinese government continues to pressure and control scientists, seeking to avoid scrutiny of its handling of the coronavirus outbreak. After sequencing the virus on 5 January 2020 Zhang and his team initially sent a notice to Chinese authorities warning of its potential to spread. The next day his lab was temporarily shut down by China’s top health official. Foreign scientists called for Zhang and other Chinese scientists to be allowed to publish the sequencing. The following week Zhang published his sequence – without authority – allowing global health authorities to begin testing for Covid-19, finding that it was spreading outside China. It also kickstarted the development of tests, vaccinations and other pandemic measures. Internationally Zhang was lauded, receiving prizes in recognition of his work, but domestically he came under pressure. He was barred from collaborating with some former research partners and removed from his post at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention… Zhang’s team appeared to receive a lot of public support on Weibo, where related hashtags were viewed by tens of millions of Chinese. “How can the country develop if we treat scientific researchers like this?” one said. Some article links appeared to have been removed since they were posted but extensive discussion of Zhang’s dispute with the Shanghai health authority remained online on Tuesday afternoon.

Thailand: Doctor raises alarm over rising Covid-19 admissions and deaths “Infection rates appeared to be worsening, with higher hospital admissions, deaths and severe cases.” The Starhttps://t.co/oHUzHsw7kk — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) April 30, 2024

======

Terrible news, as far as I’m concerned:

My former journalism colleague @DelthiaRick’s account has been permanently locked by X because X claims it can no longer verify who she is. X says she can open a new account with zero followers.

WHAT?

When this happen people believe it’s censorship. Or X incompetence. — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) April 26, 2024



Ricks has been my personal go-to pandemic aggregator for a long time. She’s gotten sideswiped by Elon’s minions a couple times before, so this might be a temporary situation… or the poor woman might just decide that she’s been a target for long enough. Yes, I checked BlueSky… she’s got an account there, but it’s not very active (yet):

Long Covid taste loss may not involve taste buds. New

study attempts to untangle taste and olfactory dysfunction 1 year after infection www.medpagetoday.com/neurology/lo… [image or embed] — delthia ricks science writer (@dricks.bsky.social) Apr 26, 2024 at 7:52 AM

======

Anthony S. Fauci has agreed to testify in front of the House panel investigating the nation’s coronavirus response, the first time the prominent infectious-disease expert will publicly face Congress since leaving government nearly 1½ years ago. https://t.co/Nm9FEY06O2 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 24, 2024

Unpaywalled version, via Stripes:

… Fauci, who helped steer the Trump and Biden administrations’ efforts to fight the virus, is scheduled to testify June 3 in front of the House Oversight select subcommittee on the coronavirus pandemic, with lawmakers expected to press him on the still-unknown origins of the pandemic, the government’s vaccine mandates and other issues that remain politically divisive, more than four years after the outbreak began. The GOP-led panel includes some of Fauci’s most persistent critics in Congress, such as Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-La.) and Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), who have repeatedly alleged that the pandemic began with an accident at a lab in China funded by Fauci’s agency and covered up by U.S. officials. “Retirement from public service does not excuse Dr. Fauci from accountability to the American people,” Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio), who chairs the panel, said in a statement. “On June 3, Americans will have an opportunity to hear directly from Dr. Fauci about his role in overseeing our nation’s pandemic response, shaping pandemic-era policies, and promoting singular questionable narratives about the origins of COVID-19.” Fauci has denied wrongdoing, and public health leaders have praised his work and said Republicans have unfairly targeted him… “The select subcommittee has not uncovered any evidence that directly implicates Dr. Fauci and [former National Institutes of Health director Francis] Collins in a coverup of the pandemic’s origin or collusion with scientific journals to suppress the lab-leak hypothesis,” Rep. Raul Ruiz (Calif.), the panel’s top Democrat, said at a hearing last week… But public confidence in Fauci and other health officials deteriorated amid frustrations about pandemic-era policies such as remote schooling and attacks from GOP lawmakers. Fifty-three percent of Americans in April 2022 said they trusted Fauci’s recommendations on coronavirus vaccines, down from 68% in December 2020, according to polling by KFF, a nonpartisan health research organization. The dip was driven by growing Republican skepticism; just 25 percent of Republicans said they trusted Fauci’s coronavirus vaccine recommendations in April 2022, down from 47 percent in December 2020, while Democrats’ trust in Fauci remained largely unchanged. After leaving government in December 2022, Fauci joined the Georgetown University faculty as a distinguished professor and wrote a memoir set to publish in June…

So, maybe Fauci can expense this sideshow as part of his book tour on his next tax return. (Me, I’d drop trou and give the Repubs the full moon, but that’s why Fauci was a government official and I’ll never be one.)

Somewhere around 12% of the U.S. population—virtually all of them Republicans—saw the tremendous success of the COVID vaccines and decided to become *less* supportive of mandatory MMR vaccination for children in public school. [image or embed] — Max Kennerly (@maxkennerly.bsky.social) Apr 21, 2024 at 7:04 PM