Damp Grey Dawn Open Thread: That Time Interview with TFG, Playing His Golden Oldies for His Biggest Fans

Damp Grey Dawn Open Thread: That Time Interview with TFG, Playing His Golden Oldies for His Biggest Fans

There’s been a certain amount of hair-on-fire commentary on social media about this interview. It’s not the kind of reading I usually share before most of you have had breakfast, but before y’all get nervous: Yes, it’s pretty bad. Time found someone shameless enough to go back to the 2017 ‘intriguing dude talks tuff’ media smarmfest, because hateclicks spend just like honest labor:

Donald Trump thinks he’s identified a crucial mistake of his first term: He was too nice.

We’ve been talking for more than an hour on April 12 at his fever-dream palace in Palm Beach. Aides lurk around the perimeter of a gilded dining room overlooking the manicured lawn. When one nudges me to wrap up the interview, I bring up the many former Cabinet officials who refuse to endorse Trump this time. Some have publicly warned that he poses a danger to the Republic. Why should voters trust you, I ask, when some of the people who observed you most closely do not?

As always, Trump punches back, denigrating his former top advisers. But beneath the typical torrent of invective, there is a larger lesson he has taken away. “I let them quit because I have a heart. I don’t want to embarrass anybody,” Trump says. “I don’t think I’ll do that again. From now on, I’ll fire.”

Six months from the 2024 presidential election, Trump is better positioned to win the White House than at any point in either of his previous campaigns. He leads Joe Biden by slim margins in most polls, including in several of the seven swing states likely to determine the outcome. But I had not come to ask about the election, the disgrace that followed the last one, or how he has become the first former—and perhaps future—American President to face a criminal trial. I wanted to know what Trump would do if he wins a second term, to hear his vision for the nation, in his own words…

The most important thing about this whole document: Yes, it’s full of objectively terrifying ideas from someone who was given a uniquely awful chance to destroy our country. But there’s not one thing in it we haven’t already heard about. Stripped of the interviewer’s fanboi message-massaging, you’ve got an angry old man letting himself be shipped from one friendly venue to another, like an over-the-hill country musician playing his greatest hits (not as well as he once did, but the audience just wants to say they saw their god-emperor live in person, while he’s still around). If you know an undecided voter who’s been in a coma or an alien spaceship for the last several years, this would be an introduction to The Very Worst of Donald Trump. For the rest of us, IMO, it’s gonna be useful mostly as a source of political ads for his opponents. Especially for President Biden’s team!

Trump’s ramblings on reproductive health care are second worse only to his ideas about immigration, but again: We already knew all this! He doesn’t give a flying fart about abortion, but he’ll parrot whatever bullsh*t he’s heard most recently. He does care about immigration — only White people from White countries, preferably people who’ve passed the Bannon / Miller How big a bigot are you? test, should be permitted to enter Trump’s nationwide HOA. But this is not ‘news’!

And President Biden has a damned good social-media team, as the NYTimes grugdingly admits…

The Biden campaign is mounting a concerted push to attack former President Donald J. Trump over statements he made to Time magazine in a wide-ranging interview published Tuesday morning, particularly on abortion.

In the interview, Mr. Trump refused to commit to vetoing a national abortion ban and said he would allow states to monitor women’s pregnancies and prosecute those who violated abortion restrictions.

“This is reprehensible,” President Biden wrote on X. “Donald Trump doesn’t trust women. I do.”

Julie Chavez Rodriguez, Mr. Biden’s campaign manager, said in a statement that Mr. Trump would “sign a national abortion ban, allow women who have an abortion to be prosecuted and punished, allow the government to invade women’s privacy to monitor their pregnancies and put I.V.F. and contraception in jeopardy nationwide.”

Abortion has become a winning issue for Democrats, and Mr. Biden has argued that Mr. Trump and Republicans will continue to erode abortion rights. He and Vice President Kamala Harris have campaigned heavily on the issue in battleground states, and Democrats hope that state ballot initiatives to protect abortion rights will help their candidates for president, Congress and state offices. Their messaging has sought to pin state abortion bans directly on Mr. Trump, whose appointees to the Supreme Court helped overturn Roe v. Wade…

The former president also told Time that he would deploy the U.S. military to detain and deport migrants, and did not dismiss the possibility of political violence should he lose the election.

Democrats highlighted some of those statements as well.

“Donald Trump’s repeated threats of political violence are as horrifying and dangerous as they are un-American,” said Alex Floyd, a spokesman for the Democratic National Committee. “Trump is hellbent on threatening our democracy, win or lose.”…

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    7. 7.

      Matt McIrvin

      Like I’ve been saying, I’m not that worried about what happens if Trump loses. In that scenario, the big, big difference from January 6, 2021 is that Trump is not already in control of the federal government.

      I’m worried about him being a sore winner.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      hueyplong

      @Baud: I see what you did there, and will let someone else fall into the continuing pedantry trap. Just consider this game recognizing game.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      MomSense

      Can someone explain to me like I’m five years old why people are blaming Biden for the police being called on the Columbia University protesters?  Did I miss something in my personal crazy couple of days?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      hueyplong

      When Trump says he won’t answer an important question on a dangerous topic, how difficult is it to show a pulse by asking “Why not?” and pressing for a substantive response to that blindingly obvious follow-up?  If for no other reason, the answer would likely generate more clicks, which is the highest and best motivation for the current courtier press.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Ken

      @MomSense: Obviously Biden could have used his powers as God-Emperor to prevent the police raid.

      His real failing, of course, is not using his Green Lantern power ring to end the war in Gaza by levitating the whole of Palestine and transporting it 3000 miles west to form a new island off the coast of Morocco.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      TBone

      Johnson lamented that universities are not inviting police into their campuses to take care of the protesters, saying that is one of the policy changes Republicans are looking to see.

      “Those are the policy changes that we’re demanding and if they don’t correct this quickly, you will see Congress respond in kind. You’re gonna see funding sources begin to dry up. You’re gonna see every level of accountability that we can muster and that’s what the work of these committees and these fine chairpersons are going to be involved in, and we’ll say stay tuned and you’ll see much more,” Johnson said.

      Fox News reported that the committees involved are Education & the Workforce, Energy & Commerce, Oversight, the Judiciary, Ways & Means and the committee on Science, Space & Technology.

      https://www.thecollegefix.com/gop-pledges-to-hold-mealy-mouthed-spineless-college-leaders-accountable-in-expanded-antisemitism-probe/

      It’s Biden’s fault!  Somehow!

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      you’ve got an angry old man letting himself be shipped from one friendly venue to another, like an over-the-hill country musician playing his greatest hits (not as well as he once did, but the audience just wants to say they saw their god-emperor live in person, while he’s still around).

      I’ve thought of the aging musician thing a lot, specifically Glen Campbell. I saw a documentary about Campbell at the end of his life. Far gone in dementia, he was unable to understand the simplest instructions during rehearsal and day to day life. But as soon as the audience was there and the lights were on, he was PRESENT: hitting his marks, playing the music, talking to the fans.

      I think TFG is well down that road but apparently still able to perform plausibly at rallies and I guess in interview situations like this. The country will be so much better off when they are no longer able to put him in front of the cameras or microphones, which I think is not far off. (But unfortunately probably not before election day 2024).

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Splitting Image

      @Freemark:

      I just really, really hope the pollsters are way undersampling those under 40.

      They’re conducting the polling in Ohio diners to make sure they get a balanced sample.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Jeffro

      there’s not one thing in [the TIME interview] we haven’t already heard about.

      emphasis on ‘we’ there

      The normies, the low-info folks, the ones who have (thankfully, gratefully) been able to keep thoughts of trumpov out of their heads for over three years now…they’re the ones who needed to hear about the TIME interview.

      So…let’s be sure to tell them.  Amplifying his insanity for the normies to see/hear/be disgusted by can only help Biden and the Dems.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      lowtechcyclist

      Anyone who can read that Time summary of Trump’s plans that Hillary tweeted, and can still consider voting for Trump, they should just leave. Hungary, Russia, Belarus, places like that would love them. But they don’t belong here. Anyone who thinks a right-wing version of a Stalinist purge is a good idea belongs somewhere else.

      And if they consider themselves Christians, well, I remember being told that loads of supposed Christians would be seduced by the Antichrist. (I don’t believe in any of that End Times crap, but if there were an Antichrist, he’d look like Cheeto Benito.)

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Jeffro

      @MomSense: Can someone explain to me like I’m five years old why people are blaming Biden for the police being called on the Columbia University protesters?

      Because in America, we blame the president (especially when he’s a Democrat) for everything?  Gas prices, egg prices, that toe I just stubbed…all of it.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Brachiator

      As always, Trump punches back, denigrating his former top advisers. But beneath the typical torrent of invective, there is a larger lesson he has taken away. “I let them quit because I have a heart. I don’t want to embarrass anybody,” Trump says. “I don’t think I’ll do that again. From now on, I’ll fire.”

      Oh noes! Apprentice flashbacks.

      “You’re fired!”

      A second Trump term would be a rancid Reign of Error.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Jeffro

      @hueyplong:When Trump says he won’t answer an important question on a dangerous topic, how difficult is it to show a pulse by asking “Why not?” and pressing for a substantive response to that blindingly obvious follow-up?

      Right??

      Similarly, the way he keeps ducking on the abortion pill, mifeprestone…just ask him a follow-up!

      trumpov: “I’ll have a statement out in two weeks”

      reporter: “sir, you said that two weeks ago…if you don’t have a specific statement ready today, could you at least explain your general thoughts on women being able to access this drug?”

      you KNOW he’d bite…

      Reply
    37. 37.

      3Sice

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym:

      He is a bit more cogent on Adderall, but it gives him the shits.

      They’re gonna try to and run from Mar-a-lago with carefully controlled rallies and enough of an October surprise to get over. I think that’s a recipe for disaster but we’ll see.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Jeffro

      @Matt McIrvin:I’m worried about [trump] being a sore winner.

      I am only worried about him being a winner (sore or otherwise…and I think the choices are ‘sore’ or ‘VERY sore’).

      If he loses, life won’t be perfect…the RWNJs will still howl and there will probably, unfortunately, be RW violence here and there…but at least we’ll have a country, Constitution, and rule of law for four more years.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Jeffro: but at least we’ll have a country, Constitution, and rule of law for four more years.

      A few Supreme Court justices would beg to differ.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      JWR

      My local news covered the TIME interview and it made my head spin. But this struck me as a pretty stupid question:

      Sir, the Posse Comitatus Act says that you can’t deploy the U.S. military against civilians. Would you override that?

      Trump: Well, these aren’t civilians….

      Gah! The “logic” here escapes me, because the act doesn’t say what he, and apparently the interviewer, think it says. Dude’s brain is broken, fried and overdone.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      3Sice

      @Jeffro:

      Print outlet interviews control for blank stares, uncomfortable smells and digressions about Ivanka’s tits.

      Time is no longer. The brand is now a rich liberals every other week vanity project.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      p.a.

      If you’re unfortunate enough to interact w a MAGAt “Biden is OOOoooolllllldddd”, “Biden is elitist”  chud, I wonder: does tRump even have a driver’s license?  We know Joe does, even has a ‘Vette.  Does Donnie Dollhands even drive?  Limos his whole life?

      Reply
    44. 44.

      TBone

      @p.a.: remember those tiny hands on the steering wheel of that big truck?  No, he does not drive 😆

      Unless you count golf farts, oops, carts

      Reply
    45. 45.

      TS

      President Biden and other top Democrats moved quickly to capitalize politically on Donald Trump’s interview with Time magazine,

      NYTimes tweet – they have to denigrate democrats in some way – whatever they say. This is not capitalizing politically – this is calling out a would be dictator for the horror show he wants to implement. People of all political persuasions should be horrified by this .

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Baud

      @Jeffro:

      Since there’s a possibility that he’ll win, I don’t worry about him winning, except in moments of weakness. My worry adds nothing to the situation.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      3Sice

      Check out the remote interview he did with Detroit TV  – he looks and sounds like shit, and flubs the gish gallop when pressed.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      hueyplong

      @Baud: Exactly. There will be plenty of time to be miserable if things go badly. Better efgoldman than Eeyore during the leadup to November.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Tony Jay

      According to this live blog in the FTF Guardian, last night saw a protest encampment at the University of California attacked by an organised mob of anti-Palestinian thugs screaming about ‘a Second Nakba’ while the brave paladins of University security stood by scratching their arses.

      Now, personally, I’d like to go on record stating that I blame the thugs, their handlers, the Campus security shadows, the wingnut rabids spewing daily hate at the very idea of Palestinian rights, and the tut-tutting tone police giving them rhetorical cover by hiccuping “Russian Op!” on demand and megaphoning the click-bait bilge pumped out by faux-Left windbags with actual crypto-roubles in their actual crypto-banks.

      That said, this looks very bad. I’m sure we’ll hear soon from the usual suspects about “Antifa-hoax”, “No Angels” and “Drug gangs falling out”, but I also don’t give much of a shit what those wankers say about anything.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      JWR

      @TS:

      This is not capitalizing politically – this is calling out a would be dictator for the horror show he wants to implement.

      And after Biden warned them about just this thing during the WHCA dinner. And so the horse races continue.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I’m reading Miss Benson’s Beetle by Rachel Joyce. It’s starts in post-WWII England, where a teacher gets fed up and decides to go to the South Seas in search of a golden beetle her father told her about. It’s funny and touching. I’m reading it for my book club, but some jackals might enjoy it too.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      hueyplong

      @sab: If you think about it, the denizens of the Pulp Fiction diner from the opening and closing scenes are now old enough to be explaining to intrepid NYT correspondents why they’re still with Trump.

      Reply

