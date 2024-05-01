Take him literally & seriously, but I wouldn’t expect many people coming out to support him. The most fervid Trump supporters seldom get off their couches. https://t.co/WLlqpvwwQT — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) April 30, 2024

There’s been a certain amount of hair-on-fire commentary on social media about this interview. It’s not the kind of reading I usually share before most of you have had breakfast, but before y’all get nervous: Yes, it’s pretty bad. Time found someone shameless enough to go back to the 2017 ‘intriguing dude talks tuff’ media smarmfest, because hateclicks spend just like honest labor:

Donald Trump thinks he’s identified a crucial mistake of his first term: He was too nice. We’ve been talking for more than an hour on April 12 at his fever-dream palace in Palm Beach. Aides lurk around the perimeter of a gilded dining room overlooking the manicured lawn. When one nudges me to wrap up the interview, I bring up the many former Cabinet officials who refuse to endorse Trump this time. Some have publicly warned that he poses a danger to the Republic. Why should voters trust you, I ask, when some of the people who observed you most closely do not? As always, Trump punches back, denigrating his former top advisers. But beneath the typical torrent of invective, there is a larger lesson he has taken away. “I let them quit because I have a heart. I don’t want to embarrass anybody,” Trump says. “I don’t think I’ll do that again. From now on, I’ll fire.” Six months from the 2024 presidential election, Trump is better positioned to win the White House than at any point in either of his previous campaigns. He leads Joe Biden by slim margins in most polls, including in several of the seven swing states likely to determine the outcome. But I had not come to ask about the election, the disgrace that followed the last one, or how he has become the first former—and perhaps future—American President to face a criminal trial. I wanted to know what Trump would do if he wins a second term, to hear his vision for the nation, in his own words…

The most important thing about this whole document: Yes, it’s full of objectively terrifying ideas from someone who was given a uniquely awful chance to destroy our country. But there’s not one thing in it we haven’t already heard about. Stripped of the interviewer’s fanboi message-massaging, you’ve got an angry old man letting himself be shipped from one friendly venue to another, like an over-the-hill country musician playing his greatest hits (not as well as he once did, but the audience just wants to say they saw their god-emperor live in person, while he’s still around). If you know an undecided voter who’s been in a coma or an alien spaceship for the last several years, this would be an introduction to The Very Worst of Donald Trump. For the rest of us, IMO, it’s gonna be useful mostly as a source of political ads for his opponents. Especially for President Biden’s team!

At their most basic level the first two Alien movies are about a bunch of people suffering and dying because they wouldn't listen to a woman who was right about the threat all along. Quoted tweet unrelated. https://t.co/LkGTmYJ2oF — Jean-Michel Connard ??? (@torriangray) April 30, 2024

Trump’s ramblings on reproductive health care are second worse only to his ideas about immigration, but again: We already knew all this! He doesn’t give a flying fart about abortion, but he’ll parrot whatever bullsh*t he’s heard most recently. He does care about immigration — only White people from White countries, preferably people who’ve passed the Bannon / Miller How big a bigot are you? test, should be permitted to enter Trump’s nationwide HOA. But this is not ‘news’!

What kind of answer is this? pic.twitter.com/bFfOzeFGVK — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) April 30, 2024

Don’t forget: when they were putting people in cages in the desert, a Trump creep was already doing this with spreadsheets. https://t.co/nT4CI4bvrU — Clean Observer (@Hammbear2024) April 30, 2024

For him it's not a problem. Because he doesn't run on policies. He runs on viciousness. His fans love that he's going to hurt the people they hate. They don't even mind if (or block out that) they'll get hurt themselves. They can't be reasoned with;they can only be outvoted. https://t.co/8654J1rOoM — Roy Edroso (@edroso) April 30, 2024

"Express your utmost horror and detestation of the Man who wishes, under any specious pretences, to overturn the liberties of our Country, and who wickedly attempts to open the flood Gates of Civil discord, and deluge our rising Empire in Blood."

– George Washington https://t.co/DNYDAWWR8g — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 30, 2024

And President Biden has a damned good social-media team, as the NYTimes grugdingly admits…

President Biden and other top Democrats moved quickly to capitalize politically on Donald Trump’s interview with Time magazine, particularly his comments on abortion. https://t.co/EOv2Hz6CtD — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 30, 2024

The Biden campaign is mounting a concerted push to attack former President Donald J. Trump over statements he made to Time magazine in a wide-ranging interview published Tuesday morning, particularly on abortion. In the interview, Mr. Trump refused to commit to vetoing a national abortion ban and said he would allow states to monitor women’s pregnancies and prosecute those who violated abortion restrictions. “This is reprehensible,” President Biden wrote on X. “Donald Trump doesn’t trust women. I do.” Julie Chavez Rodriguez, Mr. Biden’s campaign manager, said in a statement that Mr. Trump would “sign a national abortion ban, allow women who have an abortion to be prosecuted and punished, allow the government to invade women’s privacy to monitor their pregnancies and put I.V.F. and contraception in jeopardy nationwide.” Abortion has become a winning issue for Democrats, and Mr. Biden has argued that Mr. Trump and Republicans will continue to erode abortion rights. He and Vice President Kamala Harris have campaigned heavily on the issue in battleground states, and Democrats hope that state ballot initiatives to protect abortion rights will help their candidates for president, Congress and state offices. Their messaging has sought to pin state abortion bans directly on Mr. Trump, whose appointees to the Supreme Court helped overturn Roe v. Wade… The former president also told Time that he would deploy the U.S. military to detain and deport migrants, and did not dismiss the possibility of political violence should he lose the election. Democrats highlighted some of those statements as well. “Donald Trump’s repeated threats of political violence are as horrifying and dangerous as they are un-American,” said Alex Floyd, a spokesman for the Democratic National Committee. “Trump is hellbent on threatening our democracy, win or lose.”…