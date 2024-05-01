Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

How can republicans represent us when they don’t trust women?

Fight for a just cause, love your fellow man, live a good life.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

There are more Russians standing up to Putin than Republicans.

One of our two political parties is a cult whose leader admires Vladimir Putin.

Come on, man.

There is no right way to do the wrong thing.

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

When you’re in more danger from the IDF than from Russian shelling, that’s really bad.

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

These days, even the boring Republicans are nuts.

In short, I come down firmly on all sides of the issue.

I’m more Christian than these people and I’m an atheist.

Let me file that under fuck it.

Fani Willis claps back at Trump chihuahua, Jim Jordan.

There is no compromise when it comes to body autonomy. You either have it or you don’t.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

The words do not have to be perfect.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / Wednesday Evening Open Thread: Planning the National Conventions

Wednesday Evening Open Thread: Planning the National Conventions

by | 15 Comments

This post is in: , ,

So far, defining the difference between the two parties:


The RNC wants to Speak to the (Secret Service) Manager, per the Washington Post:

Milwaukee’s plan to host protesters in a one-block city park about a quarter-mile from the arena is dangerous because thousands of convention attendees will be forced to walk by the park en route to the festivities, a lawyer for the Republican Party wrote in the letter. The park is situated between two main streets that the Republican National Committee says convention attendees will use to get to the venue.

“This will force thousands of peaceful attendees and demonstrators, who may otherwise choose to avoid or limit direct, proximate engagement with one another, to be in extremely close, consistent, and unavoidable proximity. As recent college and university campus clashes make plain, forced proximity heightens tensions among peaceful attendees and demonstrators of differing ideologies and increases the risk of escalation to verbal, or even physical, clashes and corresponding law enforcement intervention,” wrote the lawyer, Todd Steggerda of McGuireWoods.

Instead, the GOP wants the Secret Service to include the area called Pere Marquette Park in its security perimeter, which would force the city to choose a different area for its “First Amendment Zone.” Pere Marquette is the closest large park to the arena. The RNC has proposed another park by City Hall across the river from the arena, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

In the letter, Steggerda wrote that the RNC asked low-level Secret Service officials to change the plan, but “this critical shortcoming has not been addressed.” By sending the letter, the RNC is escalating the dispute to the director of the Secret Service and demanding a meeting to discuss the issue…

Secret Service officials have told city officials that they do not want to get involved in a political fight, said another person familiar with the discussions, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential negotiations.

“This was not set up to stick it to the Republicans. This was where we were going to have the protest area for the Democrats in 2020 as well,” this person said….

Meanwhile, on our side…


This is the entirety of Byer’s Spielberg-related scoop at Puck:

Spielberg to tell Biden’s story at D.N.C.: Steven Spielberg hasn’t made a movie since The Fabelmans in 2022, so there’s a ton of speculation about what project he’ll tackle next. Surprise: It’s not a movie. I’m told the Oscar-winning filmmaker has been quietly but actively working with the Joe Biden campaign to help choreograph August’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Starting a few months ago, Spielberg has participated in multiple strategy sessions on how to best tell the president’s story, his accomplishments, and his vision for a second term. Spielberg is a big Biden fundraiser, of course, and his friend and former DreamWorks business partner Jeffrey Katzenberg is a chair of the Biden campaign. I’m told Spielberg also quietly consulted a bit on the 2020 convention, which was held virtually. But Steven will play a bigger role this time, according to a source familiar with the planning, and while there’s no short-film project in the works right now, he could even direct or produce something that would be shown at the convention, as he did in 2008 for Obama. (The Biden campaign and a rep for Spielberg both declined to comment.)


The Repubs have their own hopes & dreams about our convention…


Ed Kilgore, longterm Democrat (he was Jimmy Carter’s speechwriter) & reliable pundit, at NYMag:

[T]hanks to intense controversy over Israel’s lethal operations in Gaza and widespread global protests aimed partly at Israel’s allies and sponsors in Washington, plans are well underway for demonstrations in Chicago during the August 19 to 22 confab. Organizers say they expect as many as 30,000 protesters to gather outside Chicago’s United Center during the convention. As in the past, a key issue is how close the protests get to the actual convention. Obviously, demonstrators want delegates to hear their voices and the media to amplify their message. And police, Chicago officials, and Democratic Party leaders want protests to occur as far away from the convention as possible. How well these divergent interests are met will determine whether there is anything like the kind of clashes that dominated Chicago ’68.

Gaza isn’t Vietnam.
Horrific as the ongoing events in Gaza undoubtedly are, and with all due consideration of the U.S. role in backing and supplying Israel now and in the past, the Vietnam War was a more viscerally immediate crisis for both the protesters who descended on Chicago that summer and the Americans watching the spectacle on TV…

Political conventions are different today.
One reason the 1968 Chicago protests created such an indelible image is that the conflict outside on the streets was reflected in conflict inside the convention venue. For one thing, 1968 nominee Hubert Humphrey had not quelled formal opposition to his selection when the convention opened. He never entered or won a single primary…

By contrast, no matter what is going on outside the United Center, the 2024 Democratic convention is going to be totally wired for Joe Biden, with nearly all the delegates attending pledged to him and chosen by his campaign. Even aside from the lack of formal opposition to Biden, conventions since 1968 have become progressively less spontaneous and more controlled by the nominee and the party that nominee directs (indeed, the chaos in Chicago in 1968 encouraged that trend, along with near-universal use of primaries to award delegates, making conventions vastly less deliberative). While there may be some internal conflict on the platform language related to Gaza, it will very definitely be resolved long before the convention and far away from cameras…

Brandon Johnson isn’t Richard Daley.
… Current Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson, who was born the year of Daley’s death, is a Black progressive and labor activist who is still fresh from his narrow 2023 mayoral runoff victory over the candidate backed by both the Democratic Establishment and police unions. While he is surely wary of the damage anti-Israel and anti-Biden protests can do to the city’s image if they turn violent, Johnson is not without ties to protesters. He broke a tie in the Chicago City Council to ensure passage of a Gaza cease-fire resolution earlier this year. His negotiating skills will be tested by the maneuvering already underway with protest groups and the Democratic Party, but he’s not going to be the sort of implacable foe the 1968 protesters encountered.

The whole world (probably) won’t be watching.
The 1968 Democratic convention was from a bygone era of gavel-to-gavel coverage by the three broadcast-television networks that then dominated the media landscape and the living rooms of the country. When they were being bludgeoned by the Chicago police, protesters began chanting, “The whole world is watching,” which wasn’t much of an exaggeration. Today’s media coverage of major-party political conventions is extremely limited and (like coverage of other events) fragmented. If violence breaks out this time in Chicago, it will get a lot of attention, albeit much of it bent to the optics of the various media outlets covering it. But the sense in 1968 that the whole nation was watching in horror as an unprecedented event rolled out in real time will likely never be recovered.

Chicago - STOCKPILE

(Jack Ohman via GoComics.com)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Bill Arnold
  • Jeffro
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Mike in NC
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • p.a.
  • schrodingers_cat
  • VFX Lurker

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    15Comments

    2. 2.

      Jeffro

      Zeddy is 125% spot-on.

      The RWNJs have been looking for J6 False Equivalency for oh 40 months now…BZZZZTT!  Ain’t gonna find it.  Not that they’ll quit trying, but nothing compares to an actual (and coordinated) violent attack on the Capitol to overthrow the duly elected government of the United States.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jeffro

      also, Meghan McCain slagging Dems is just wow…I thought she was done with the trump cult?

      I’m sure she thinks she’s threading the needle or being mavericky or whatever, but it’s a time for choosing, Megs.  Your reflexive ‘privilege whine’ is not what we’re looking for here.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Bill Arnold

      In case it hasn’t been mentioned yet today:
      Double “Bless her heart”s from Mike Johnson towards Marjorie Taylor Greene.
      All Fun And Games Until Mike Johnson Starts Bless-Her-Hearting Marjorie Taylor Greene Right To Her Face – SOUTH FIGHT! (EVAN HURST, MAY 01, 2024)

      HOST: Marjorie Taylor Greene.
      JOHNSON: Mmhmm.
      HOST: No fan of yours.
      JOHNSON: Bless her heart. Bless her heart.
      HOST: Is she a serious lawmaker?
      JOHNSON: I don’t think she’s proving to be. No. I don’t spend a lot of time thinking about her. I’ve gotta do my job.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      p.a.

      Was it Éowyn who said it only takes one side to make a war?  I don’t trust the cops.  They can turn any gathering into a shitshow. And we know how the media will play it.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      bbleh

      @Bill Arnold: so, that’s like a DOUBLE tap from a .32, right?

      And re the conventions, I really wonder to what degree the MSM are gonna buy into Republican framing.  I suppose it depends on what they figure will be best for detergent-ad rates..

      @p.a.: “It needs but one foe to breed a war …”  Alas how long it’s taken an awful lot of Dems to realize this.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      VFX Lurker

      Wow. Wishing Spielberg all the success in his current creative effort. Hoping it turns out well.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Omnes Omnibus

      The park (Red Arrow Park) to which the GOP wants to move protesters is both smaller and less open than Pere Marquette. Go figure. It does have skating in the winter though,

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.