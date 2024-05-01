Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Small Treats

Cuz it’s been such a long week, already… (mildly NSFW)

This is absolutely the right thing to do — long overdue, in fact. I’m crossing my fingers Biden’s people have timed the announcement early enough to attract ‘casual’ voters… and late enough the GOP can’t find material to gin up into a Reefer MADNESS!!! campaign.



Floriduh bait!

    56Comments

    6. 6.

      Baud

      I had a moment of weakness this weekend and snapped at JPL, and haven’t seen her since. If she’s reading this. I hope she’ll accept my apology and come back soon.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Baud

      I hope we can get marijuana legalized everywhere soon so we can start focusing on implementing laws against smoking it in public.  It’s annoying.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jeffro

      @NotMax: ha!

       

      @Baud: maybe Kamala can shotgun a Bud Light next to him while he does it?

      (or a Modelo, if they do it on Cinco de Mayo?)

      🎶 yeahhhhh, it’s a party in the U-S-A 🎶

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Soprano2

      Does this mean cannabis businesses will be able to have bank accounts? If so, that would be a game changer for them.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Hopefully zhena_gogolia sees this (it won’t have much meaning for anyone else around here): Hey, hey! First of May….

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Melancholy Jaques

      I am more optimistic about Biden/Harris re-election than most of my associates. Nevertheless, I refuse to get my hopes up about Florida.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Any West Virginians around?

      I just watched Colbert’s opening monologue from last night, and this segment (starts at @ 7:30) has me baffled — it’s very funny, but nonsensical. And I honestly can’t tell if these are legit Blankenship ads, or if Stephen’s writers were just having a really creative day.

      ETA: Seems that it must be invention. But in the unlikely event that these are real ads, can anyone tell me WTF that tagline means?

      Reply
    30. 30.

      JWR

      @Soprano2@Anne Laurie: It seems that it’s still No on the cannabis banking thing:

      LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Biden administration’s move to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous but still controlled drug was hailed as a monumental step in reshaping national policy. But it might do little to ease a longstanding problem in the cannabis industry — a lack of loans, checking accounts and banking services that other businesses take for granted.

      “As far as financial institutions, I don’t necessarily think it’s going to have a demonstrable effect” on how they deal with cannabis operators, said Morgan Fox, political director for the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, or NORML.

      Similarly, a banking trade group expected no shift in the legal landscape with the proposed change.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Scout211

      If you are interested in yet another article about the Trump “veepstakes,” The Bulwark is an interesting read.  Or should I say, a whole pile of fiction, written by Marco Rubio’s PR team.  LOL

      DONALD TRUMP’S CAMPAIGN STAFF has assembled a dozen dossiers on possible running mates, but they largely remain unopened by the presidential candidate, who’s conducting his own vetting process by asking friends, consultants, and insiders whom they think he should pick and why.

      In these discussions, two names consistently rise to the top: Marco Rubio and J.D. Vance, who was this weekend the subject of a flattering story in the New York Times and has been pushed by Don Jr.

      . . .

      The Twelfth Amendment says that if the president and vice president inhabit the same state when the states’ electors cast their ballots (that’s on December 17 this year), the ticket could lose its Electoral College votes from that state (Florida has 30, 11 percent of the total needed to win the White House).

      It’s called the “favorite sons” prohibition.

      “Marco has this residency problem,” is how Trump describes it to others.

      I still have my money on JD Vance, but Marco Rubio? Really? The trouble it would take to get his nomination past the “favorite sons” prohibition seems like a stretch but the article is all about how Marco could maybe, really, just do all the things that would make him eligible to run as Trump’s veep.  🙄

      Reply
    42. 42.

      zhena gogolia

      @Baud: An admin in a doctor’s office mentioned that her birthday is March 8. I said, “International Women’s Day!” She said, “Oh, yes, but they invented that long after I was born.” I said, “Oh, no, it long predated your birth, we just didn’t celebrate it here because it was soshulist.” I told a Russian friend about this and said the woman seemed nonplussed, and she said, “Did you tell her about Klara Zetkin and Rosa Luxemburg?” I didn’t go quite that far.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Baud

      @zhena gogolia:

      I always know when it’s International Women’s Day because the misogynists on Reddit all come out to complain that there’s no International Men’s Day.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      frosty

      @zhena gogolia: Good to see you! Some unsolicited advice: don’t bother reading comments if there are more than 200. It generally means there’s an argument about something.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Soprano2

      @zhena gogolia: I was literally listening to a podcast where an expert was talking about how to listen better as I was reading the posts on that thread yesterday, and I was thinking we could all use some lessons in that. I hate it when I see people who I like talking past each other in such an angry way, putting words in each other’s mouths and attributing bad faith to each other. Unfortunately, I think that’s inevitable when the topic is such an emotional one for so many people. Many contradictory things can be true at the same time, which is hard for a lot of people to wrap their minds around.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      JWR

      Right on cue with food for the rubes:

      NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump on Tuesday lamented the possibility that Columbia University’s pro-Palestinian protesters could be treated more leniently than the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol in January 2021, marking the second time in a week the former president has invoked the ongoing campus protests to downplay past examples of right-wing violence.

      Speaking in the hallway outside a Manhattan courtroom where his criminal hush money trial is taking place, Trump questioned whether student demonstrators who seized and barricaded a campus building early Tuesday, some of them vandalizing it in the process, would be treated the same way as his supporters who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6 to stop certification of the presidential results.

      “I think I can give you the answer right now,” he said. “And that’s why people have lost faith in our court system.”

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Soprano2: ​
        One of the things I try to do here (and I think most people do as well) is to presume that any non-troll commenter is arguing in good faith. I think that got lost a bit in yesterday’s thread.*

      *I don’t want to rehash the arguments or point fingers in any direction.

      Reply

