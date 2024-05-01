Cuz it’s been such a long week, already… (mildly NSFW)

This is absolutely the right thing to do — long overdue, in fact. I’m crossing my fingers Biden’s people have timed the announcement early enough to attract ‘casual’ voters… and late enough the GOP can’t find material to gin up into a Reefer MADNESS!!! campaign.

Cannabis is classified along with drugs like heroin and LSD. The DEA is expected to reschedule it into a category that includes Tylenol and steroids, marking the first time the U.S. govt would acknowledge its potential medical benefits and begin studying them in earnest. — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 30, 2024





Floriduh bait!

Kamala Harris is campaigning in Jacksonville tomorrow Again, hard to imagine POTUS & VPOTUS campaigning in a non-competitive state, especially twice in two weeks https://t.co/9upga9Vezf — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) April 30, 2024

Ignore the ridiculous public polling done on the cheap. Trump’s words & Biden’s schedule strongly suggest the campaigns’ internal polls show Biden is competitive in Florida. https://t.co/BMBqLJBc09 — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) April 30, 2024

Agreed. This isn’t some feint to try to lure the Biden campaign in to a trap. They wouldn’t go there unless their polling sows a reason it’s worthwhile. — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) April 30, 2024

That’s one reason. Also 2020 was closer than most people realize (3 points, same margin as Michigan). People think DeSantis’ big win says a lot about FL, but I think it says more about him getting lucky & drawing Charlie Crist. — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) April 30, 2024