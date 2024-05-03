Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – JAFD – Cherry Blossoms of Newark, part 3

On The Road – JAFD – Cherry Blossoms of Newark, part 3

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

JAFD

In the south section of Branch Brook Park are a lake, some statues and memorial tablets, and some formal gardens.  Overlooking the park from the hill to the East is the Catholic Cathedral of the Holy Spirit.

On The Road - JAFD - Cherry Blossoms of Newark, part 3 9
Branch Brook Park, Newark, NJApril 8, 2024

The cathedral, silhuetted against morning light

On The Road - JAFD - Cherry Blossoms of Newark, part 3 8
Branch Brook Park, Newark, NJApril 8, 2024

Blossoms by the lake

On The Road - JAFD - Cherry Blossoms of Newark, part 3 7
Branch Brook Park, Newark, NJApril 8, 2024
On The Road - JAFD - Cherry Blossoms of Newark, part 3 6
Branch Brook Park, Newark, NJApril 8, 2024

Blossoms reflected on the lake

On The Road - JAFD - Cherry Blossoms of Newark, part 3 5
Branch Brook Park, Newark, NJApril 8, 2024

Blossoms, lake, cathedral

On The Road - JAFD - Cherry Blossoms of Newark, part 3 4
Branch Brook Park, Newark, NJApril 8, 2024

Branch Brook Lake in the morning calm

On The Road - JAFD - Cherry Blossoms of Newark, part 3 3
Branch Brook Park, Newark, NJApril 8, 2024

Cathedral and fountain

On The Road - JAFD - Cherry Blossoms of Newark, part 3 2
Branch Brook Park, Newark, NJApril 8, 2024

Reflections on lake

On The Road - JAFD - Cherry Blossoms of Newark, part 3 1
Branch Brook Park, Newark, NJApril 8, 2024

One of the park’s gardens

On The Road - JAFD - Cherry Blossoms of Newark, part 3
Branch Brook Park, Newark, NJApril 8, 2024

Trust you have a surfeit of pink and white for this year.  The cherry trees outside already changing from white thru greenish-gray.  Mayhaps in 2025 ….

