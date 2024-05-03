On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
JAFD
In the south section of Branch Brook Park are a lake, some statues and memorial tablets, and some formal gardens. Overlooking the park from the hill to the East is the Catholic Cathedral of the Holy Spirit.
The cathedral, silhuetted against morning light
Blossoms by the lake
Blossoms reflected on the lake
Blossoms, lake, cathedral
Branch Brook Lake in the morning calm
Cathedral and fountain
Reflections on lake
One of the park’s gardens
Trust you have a surfeit of pink and white for this year. The cherry trees outside already changing from white thru greenish-gray. Mayhaps in 2025 ….
