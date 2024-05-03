Jill Biden recognizes her fellow teachers at a swanky White House dinner for answering 'a calling' https://t.co/mV6mol6hwd — The Associated Press (@AP) May 3, 2024

Biden expands 2 national monuments in California significant to tribal nations

The media frames every single Biden action as "hoping to help him in November", even though they've been in the works for years. The marijuana rescheduling process started back in 2022.





I'm the guy who likes Joe Biden but if you can believe it I also like other Democrats! So when I was informed that there'd be a bus tour across the country to flip red seats blue and encourage Gen Z to vote I knew I had to share this important effort. #TourToSaveDemocracy

Maryland officials release timeline, cost estimate, for rebuilding bridge

Maryland plans to rebuild the Francis Scott Key Bridge in just over four years at an estimated cost between $1.7 billion and $1.9 billion, a state transportation official said Thursday. The state plans to build a new span by fall of 2028, said David Broughton, a spokesperson for the Maryland Department of Transportation. He said the cost estimate is preliminary, and detailed engineering specifics have not been confirmed. As salvage efforts continue, authorities also announced late Wednesday they had recovered the body of a fifth person who was missing after the bridge’s March 26 collapse, which shut down the port of Baltimore, one of the busiest ports in the country… Meanwhile, the broker for the bridge’s insurance policy confirmed Thursday that a $350 million payout will be made to the state of Maryland in what is expected to be the first of many payouts related to the collapse. Chubb, the company that insured the bridge, is preparing to make the $350 million payment, according to WTW, the broker. Douglas Menelly, a spokesperson for WTW, on Thursday confirmed plans for the payout, which was first reported by The Wall Street Journal. Chubb did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday. Maryland transportation officials noted that the state’s estimates for the cost to rebuild the bridge are in line with similar projects of this scale and complexity. Federal funding, insurance proceeds and other reimbursements will bring a variety of resources toward the rebuild and recovery effort, the officials said, and the state is pursuing other recovery options to minimize net cost to taxpayers and toll customers…



Lewiston bowling alley reopens 6 months after Maine's deadliest mass shooting