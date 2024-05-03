This is the first page of results from Politico for Kristi Noem:

Whatever you have to say about that rag, when they go all-in, they’re all-in. Note the California GOP’s response to Cricket’s demise, and then there’s politico.eu’s contribution: Which European politicos would shoot a puppy? That, my friends, is how you separate the amateurs from the franchise players in the political bullshit beat.

Anyway, the story that got pushed into my feed that made me wonder just how many puppygate stories they were going to churn out is Kristi Noem’s VP chances appear as dead as the dog she killed. There are other reasons too. This is the one where the Trump campaign gets to go on the record saying “it was never going to happen anyway.” I have to share the lede because it is a perfect encapsulation of Politico: gossipy and factually incorrect:

Kristi Noem’s damage-control tour is in full swing. It appears destined for the same fate as her late dog Cricket: dead in a gravel pit somewhere near Pierre.

Noem says the Cricket story is from 20 years ago when Kristi was living on her family farm near Watertown, SD, which is almost 200 miles from Pierre. In her telling of the tale that ended her political career outside the state, her daughter Kassidy was young, and Kristi had her after she dropped out of Northern State in Aberdeen in 1994 when she got pregnant. Politico could have gotten this one right, but research just makes their widdle heads hurt so they avoid it as much as possible. (I should also note that out in Kristi’s part of the world, it seems that some of the most fervent forced-birthers to have gotten pregnant and kept the baby, or are the parent of a daughter who did, which is a species of crab bucket mentality.)

Anyway, the meat of the story, which starts with an anonymous quote of Trump joking about Noem’s “baggage” LOL, continues like this:

She was widely mocked after filming a bizarre infomercial-style video advertising for a Texas cosmetic dentistry that she said had given her a new “smile,” a promotion that raised ethics questions and led to a lawsuit against her. Noem released new television advertisements featuring herself, spending millions of state dollars to dress up as a construction worker and state trooper — after filming previous spots pretending to be a plumber, dentist, electrician and welder — in an apparent bid to draw new residents to South Dakota. […] Conservative commentator Erick Erickson, who on his show this week railed about Noem being a “psychopath,” told POLITICO that sharing the dog anecdote showed “poor judgment on her part.” […] The MAGA movement, said Steve Bannon, a former top Trump adviser, “is looking for a perfect compliment to President Trump,” which includes “someone who can help him win and help him govern.” “But shooting an innocent puppy,” he said, “may be a tad too ‘based’ for many.”