The Full Kristi

This is the first page of results from Politico for Kristi Noem:

Politico Wall-to-Wall

Whatever you have to say about that rag, when they go all-in, they’re all-in.  Note the California GOP’s response to Cricket’s demise, and then there’s politico.eu’s contribution:   Which European politicos would shoot a puppy?  That, my friends, is how you separate the amateurs from the franchise players in the political bullshit beat.

Anyway, the story that got pushed into my feed that made me wonder just how many puppygate stories they were going to churn out is Kristi Noem’s VP chances appear as dead as the dog she killed. There are other reasons too.  This is the one where the Trump campaign gets to go on the record saying “it was never going to happen anyway.”  I have to share the lede because it is a perfect encapsulation of Politico:  gossipy and factually incorrect:

Kristi Noem’s damage-control tour is in full swing. It appears destined for the same fate as her late dog Cricket: dead in a gravel pit somewhere near Pierre.

Noem says the Cricket story is from 20 years ago when Kristi was living on her family farm near Watertown, SD, which is almost 200 miles from Pierre.  In her telling of the tale that ended her political career outside the state, her daughter Kassidy was young, and Kristi had her after she dropped out of Northern State in Aberdeen in 1994 when she got pregnant. Politico could have gotten this one right, but research just makes their widdle heads hurt so they avoid it as much as possible.  (I should also note that out in Kristi’s part of the world, it seems that some of the most fervent forced-birthers to have gotten pregnant and kept the baby, or are the parent of a daughter who did, which is a species of crab bucket mentality.)

Anyway, the meat of the story, which starts with an anonymous quote of Trump joking about Noem’s “baggage” LOL, continues like this:

She was widely mocked after filming a bizarre infomercial-style video advertising for a Texas cosmetic dentistry that she said had given her a new “smile,” a promotion that raised ethics questions and led to a lawsuit against her.

Noem released new television advertisements featuring herself, spending millions of state dollars to dress up as a construction worker and state trooper — after filming previous spots pretending to be a plumber, dentist, electrician and welder — in an apparent bid to draw new residents to South Dakota. […]

Conservative commentator Erick Erickson, who on his show this week railed about Noem being a “psychopath,” told POLITICO that sharing the dog anecdote showed “poor judgment on her part.” […]

The MAGA movement, said Steve Bannon, a former top Trump adviser, “is looking for a perfect compliment to President Trump,” which includes “someone who can help him win and help him govern.”

“But shooting an innocent puppy,” he said, “may be a tad too ‘based’ for many.”

Well, there’s nothing I can say about Erick son of Erick and Mr. Many Shirts calling someone “too based” or a “psychopath” that isn’t the obvious.  Still, its interesting to see the level of pile-on here.

Let’s look at who Politico thinks are on Trump’s short list:  North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), Sens. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and J.D. Vance (R-Ohio).

Burgum is a wealthy non-entity who’s only on the list because he could shovel millions into Trump’s campaign.  Stefanik is a shape-shifting Tracy Flick.  Scott is so far in the closet he’s living in Narnia.  Rubio is, well, Rubio.  Vance is a Wall Street piece of shit masquerading as a homespun rural piece of shit.

Politico wants us to buy that Kristi was too weird to be part of this weirdo parade, but, frankly, anyone who would be willing to be Trump’s VP is someone who is ready to flush their dignity down the crapper and kiss his flatulent ass on a disturbingly regular basis.  Nevertheless, Politico will treat them seriously instead of giving them what they deserve:  the full Kristi.  They’ve all done exactly the same kind of groveling on their knees to Trump, misusing their offices to further their personal agenda, and hand-waving about Jan 6.  What they haven’t done is kill a puppy and brag about it.

    1. 1.

      matt

      To me this exposes the phoniness of the family farm values of the Republican Party. Noem was trying to illustrate her authenticity in that world, but the Republican Party base is about fake farms and ranches, Reagan and W, not farms in reality.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      TaMara

      Jefferson County GOP (CO) have cancelled her fundraising event.

      South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem (R) will not speak as planned in Golden this week after the national outrage over her killing of a puppy created “safety concerns,” according to event organizers.

      Noem was scheduled to headline a fundraiser for the Jefferson County Republicans on Saturday. Early Friday morning, the group posted on social media that the event at the Denver West Marriott was canceled.

      The endeavor had been mocked mercilessly on local news.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Scout211

      The Dakota Scout has a nice roundup of the fabrications in her book.

      Starting with the latest update from the publisher:

      UPDATE: Since the original publication of this story, a Noem spokesman told The Dakota Scout “the publisher will be addressing conflated world leaders’ names in the book before it is released.”

      Yes, she stared down Kim Jung Un.

      An upcoming book by South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem that has created an uproar over her account of shooting a dog also contains at least two instances in which she recounts meetings with world leaders that are in dispute.

       

      In “No Going Back,” Noem says she met North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un while serving in Congress on the House Armed Services Committee. Last year as governor, she says she canceled a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

      All conflations lies.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      $8 blue check mistermix

      @TaMara: She may be too much for JeffCo, but I’m sure Boebert will welcome her at the Kit Carson County GOP squirrel feed.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Barbara

      I do know that rural people view animals differently — I had a roommate in college who was a bit too laissez-faire with her kitty for us mostly suburban students, and she was really hurt when some tried to call her on it.  So I get that.

      But then, she told me that in order to punish her for some reason or another her farmer father shot her dog.  She still hadn’t gotten over it.  That’s a different order of mistreatment of animals (not to mention your daughter) that very few people can accept as being normal.

      Noem is the kind of person who doesn’t know the difference between those two things.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      hueyplong

      I was kind of hoping for a GOPer limit shy of chortling while confessing to puppy murder, but at least we’ve established that a limit in fact exists.

      The least surprising thing so far is that no acceptable limit on cruelty to humans has been confirmed.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      gene108

      I thought the President and VP had to be residents of different states, so how is Rubio on the list?

      He and Trump are both Florida residents, I thought.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      $8 blue check mistermix

      @Scout211:  Hi-fucking-larious that this story has yet another angle.  Without Cricket, I’m sure her book would have quietly been bought up by some donor so it could make the best-seller list for a week, then ended up on the remainder tables.  But now, reporters are actually going to read it!  If only other ghost-written political books got the same treatment.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Betty Cracker

      It sure looks like she’s toast. Good riddance to the dog murderer. But as you pointed out, in that party, it’s sociopaths, all the way down.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      $8 blue check mistermix

      @gene108:

      I thought the President and VP had to be residents of different states, so how is Rubio on the list?

      He and Trump are both Florida residents, I thought.

      Rubio needs to be a resident of a different state when the electoral votes are counted, but not before, according to the constitution.  So, for example, if Trump wins he could resign and buy a house somewhere else quickly.

      It still would be a legitimate campaign issue, though.

      My money’s on Burgum or someone who isn’t on the list.  Burgum for the $$$, someone else for the surprise.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Jeffro

      I think some of our punditariat are reading BJ.

      Here’s Tom Nichols noting, as many of us here have noted, that if you can’t see what nearly happened to our country during trumpov’s first term (and on J6 most especially), that’s a complete failure of imagination.

      Democracy can crumble much faster than you think.

      I did not, for example, think it possible that state troopers would stop women who might try to leave their state to seek an abortion. In his concurrence with the Dobbs v. Jackson decision that threw out Roe v. Wade, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh suggested that such travel bans on pregnant women might be unconstitutional, and no state has tried to enact one—yet.

      But I now view this as only one of many inhuman outrages that could come to pass if the federal government is overtaken by Trump and his authoritarian cronies and the state courts feel free, with Trump’s blessing, to ignore the Constitution. I can imagine state legislatures passing repressive laws and expelling any representatives who oppose them. And I can easily see the former president and right-wing governors attempting to use the U.S. military and the National Guard as their personal muscle.
      People have a hard time imagining all of this is in part because Trump has a compliant, right-wing media ecosystem arrayed around him that tries to explain away his behavior. But it doesn’t help that others in the national media remain locked in the mindset that this is a normal election.

      Today, The New York Times ran an op-ed  from Matthew Schmitz, a right-wing writer who assured readers that all will be well: “Mr. Trump may pose a threat to our political system as it now exists,” he writes, “but it is a threat animated by a democratic spirit.”

      (Back in December, the Times ran an essay by Schmitz in which he argued that Trump is a moderate: “Mr. Trump’s moderation can be easy to miss, because he is not a stylistic centrist—the sort who calls for bipartisan budget cutting and a return to civility.” Well, that’s one way to put it.)

      Crucial to deadening our imaginations about Trump is the idea pushed by some of his supporters that his unhinged statements are just a lot of tough talk, and that the second term would be like the first, only without the pandemic and with cheaper eggs. In reality, of course, Trump’s first term was (to use a rather vivid Russian expression I learned in my days in the Soviet Union) about as organized as a whorehouse on fire during an earthquake.

      Even before COVID, responsible men and women, some of whom agreed deeply with Trump on many issues, nonetheless had to run around stamping out one crisis after another. None of those people will be present to restrain Trump this time, and he will bring to Washington a crew that is even more morally reprehensible—and far more organized—than those who joined him in his first term.

      Trump’s most alarmist opponents are wrong to insist that he would march into Washington in January 2025 like Hitler entering Paris. The process will be slower and more bureaucratic, starting with the seizure of the Justice Department and the Defense Department, two keys to controlling the nation. If Trump returns to office, he will not shoot democracy on Fifth Avenue. He and the people around him will paralyze it, limb by limb. The American public needs to get better at imagining what that would look like.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Barbara

      @schrodingers_cat: I think Noem is toast.  It’s just taking her a little while to figure it out.  I don’t expect that she will be invited to many political events anytime soon.  This anecdote doesn’t surprise me — I don’t know if you remember — but she was utterly indifferent to Covid and practically bragged about the high rate in South Dakota, and IIRC, she thought that the fact that one of her own elderly relatives succumbed was a point in her favor.  Her compass is broken.  Maybe living in one of the least populated, most rural states in the country will do that to you if you don’t guard against it.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      gene108

      @$8 blue check mistermix:

      Vance is too ambitious to be Trump’s VP. It’d have to be someone like Burgum, who isn’t as well known.

      Also, I’m going out on a limb here and guessing the VP nominee will be shorter than Trump.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @matt:

      To me this exposes the phoniness of the family farm values of the Republican Party.

      We have exposed the phoniness of the family farm values of the Republican party many times. It doesn’t seem to penetrate to the great mass of them.

      I remember when his trade war with China pushed soybean farmers close to bankruptcy. They just said (paraphrase) “Well, he’s a business genius he must know what he is doing.”

      Reply
    27. 27.

      azlib

      @Old School:

      Hitler loved dogs it is reported. Of course he poisoned his pet German Shepard to test the poison before offing himself and his newlywed wife.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      rikyrah

      I have to share the lede because it is a perfect encapsulation of Politico:  gossipy and factually incorrect:

       

      It’s not called Tiger Beat on the Potomac for nothing.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Eyeroller

      @schrodingers_cat: German wirehaired pointer.  Birddog breed. Also called by its German name Deutsch-Drahthaar.  (Which means “German wirehair).

      We’ve talked about the dog a lot for obvious reasons, but what about the goat.  How old was she when this supposedly happened?  She said she did it the same day.  She was supposedly a farmer/rancher.  How could she not know that an intact male goat stinks and is aggressive?  She killed it incompetently. And if you want to get rid of a goat and you’re allegedly a farmer, you’d know how to send it to slaughter so you’d at least have the meat.  Or did she butcher it herself? (Not gonna touch that book to find out.)  Whole thing is a mess.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Dangerman

      @Barbara: I think Noem is toast.

      I thought that about TFG yet here we are. And there he is, a rootin and a tootin (multiple apertures for the tootin to be sure).

      The dog story reminds me of Caribou Barbie and the Turkeys.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      cmorenc

      Krist Noem might have recalled that Jodi Ernst boasted about her castrating pigs to boost her farm-girl tough creds in Ernst’s Senate campaign.  Noem thought: surely shooting a chicken-killing dog who flunked hunting-dog training would do the same tough-girl trick for her image.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      mapaghimagsik

      I can’t help but wonder if Mittens Romney would get the same well deserved roasting if he would have killed his dog instead of terrorizing it.

       

      Palin might have been able to pull it off.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      FastEdD

      “I’d say that Noem’s political career was over, but that would be beating a dead horse.” Colbert

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Elizabelle

      @Dangerman: Palin and that turkey being processed were the first thing I thought about on hearing the Noem story. Which turned out to be so much worse.

      It’s intentional cruelty — and then bragging about it — vs. cluelessness about an interview venue (for Palin).

      Reply
    36. 36.

      $8 blue check mistermix

      @Eyeroller:

      We’ve talked about the dog a lot for obvious reasons, but what about the goat.

      From what I’ve read about the book, she says that it took two shots to kill the goat.  Even if you think that euthanasia via rifle isn’t cruel, taking two shots to do it is definitely cruelty.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Uncle Cosmo

      I recall seeing, from many years ago, during or just past the apogee of gameshowiness, some culture critic conceiving the ultimate game show, an obscene conjugation of Truth and Consequences, You Bet Your Life, and The Price Is RIght with the working title of Greed. The concept went something like this:

      In front of the curtain, Barkeresque MC (plaid sportjacket optional) brings out the episode’s three contestants and genially elicits from them details of their mostly typical lives.

      Curtain parts to reveal a four-year-old frolicking with a young puppy. Clearly they are the best of friends.

      Curtain closes.

      MC then introduces the bidding phase: How much would you charge to shoot the puppy while the four-year-old is watching?

      (At the time further details were TBD, e.g., whether the MC would hand the low bidder the weapon and whether the execution would take place on- or offstage. But this was a long time back, in a less overtly vicious world. I would expect a 2024 version to open the curtain, wide.)

      ETA: Let me assure you this scenario was presented in the spirit of if-this-goes-on how-low-can-they-go and not as a serious possibility. Then.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      MattF

      @Eyeroller: It’s been noted that goats have hard, solid skulls (developed from head-butting) so shooting a goat in the front of its head won’t kill it. Which is why Noem had to go get more ammunition and shoot it again.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Brachiator

      Noem released new television advertisements featuring herself, spending millions of state dollars to dress up as a construction worker and state trooper — after filming previous spots pretending to be a plumber, dentist, electrician and welder — in an apparent bid to draw new residents to South Dakota.

      Kinda like a demented right wing Barbie doll. Malibu Kristi.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      kindness

      Trump would never name a woman to be VP.  Now that doesn’t mean he never dangled the prospect to some of the fairer sexed Republicans who suck(ed) up to him.  We all know all he really wanted was another Stormy Daniels type thing.  I have to wonder which of them gave in to his letchery?

      Reply
    42. 42.

      fancycwabs

      I keep telling people it’s gonna be Ivanka, but they don’t believe me. None of the other candidates listed have any White House experience, or proximity-to-Trump experience, or can absolutely guarantee a pardon if Trump steps down for whatever reason the way Ivanka can.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Eyeroller

      @MattF: I’m going to repeat, how could an alleged farm girl not know that goat bucks stink and are aggressive.  And she obviously didn’t know what she was doing in killing it. A slaugherhouse may have actually been more humane.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Trivia Man

      My bets: if he still thinks he can win, its Vance. If its 100% grift and performance then Bergum. For a price.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @mapaghimagsik: Qualitatively different moral lapses.

      Mitt was taking the family pet along on holiday for the kids to play with at their destination. He simply lacked the empathy to understand that putting the poor animal in the luggage carrier would in fact terrorize it.

      Noem asserted her right to dispose of her property as she saw fit, irrespective of the welfare of the animal in question. That seems to me far more reprehensible from the gitgo.

      Reply

