Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republicans are radicals, not conservatives.

Polls are now a reliable indicator of what corporate Republicans want us to think.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires.

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

We know you aren’t a Democrat but since you seem confused let me help you.

Well, whatever it is, it’s better than being a Republican.

This really is a full service blog.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

Balloon Juice, where there is always someone who will say you’re doing it wrong.

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

When you’re in more danger from the IDF than from Russian shelling, that’s really bad.

This fight is for everything.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

Today’s gop: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

It is possible to do the right thing without the promise of a cookie.

Fight them, without becoming them!

White supremacy is terrorism.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

…and a burning sense of injustice to juice the soul.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / Friday Evening Open Thread: Damn You, P-Bump!

Friday Evening Open Thread: Damn You, P-Bump!

by | 25 Comments

This post is in: ,

But seriously: Philip Bump, writing for the Washington Post, is always informative — “No, posting is not better political activism than talking to voters” [gift link]:

Matt Yglesias is one of the more popular voices on the pro-Biden internet. That’s his framing, not mine; his newsletter “Slow Boring” is targeted to centrist Democrats interested in the nuances of how policy can address the country’s problems or at least people who like to think that they are. To use another metric to establish his bona fides, Yglesias is at the level of a commentator who gets profiled in The Washington Post.

Because he has that influence, his offering Tuesday morning deserves a response. Not because it is too generous or insufficiently generous to President Biden as it attempts to explain to readers how they can best aid Biden’s reelection. Instead, it is because it offers a notably bad assessment of the relative values of posting stuff on the internet vs. talking to actual voters.

The post is titled “How to make a difference in the 2024 election” and offers advice to that effect.

“I think it’s actually true that two of the best things you can do to defeat the MAGA movement do, in fact, happen online: giving money intelligently and posting mindfully,” Yglesias wrote…

This is bad advice, regardless of who you want elected.

We should start by reviewing what political campaigns want to do. The short version is “get votes.” But peel off the top layer and you can see the complexity underneath. Campaigns don’t get votes by encouraging everyone to vote, just adults who are registered to do so. And they don’t want to spend time getting every registered voter to cast a ballot, only the ones they think — or know — will vote for their candidate.

That part alone is complicated. Campaigns conduct polls to get a sense of who generally supports their candidates. If they find, for example, that White women over 65 overwhelmingly do, then they are going to do their best to get those White women to vote. They will, at times, engage in efforts to ensure those women know where, when and how to cast a ballot.

If they learn that Hispanic men under 45 can be persuaded by a particular argument, on the other hand, they will try to make that argument to those men. That includes direct mail and television ads in places those voters will be watching, sure. But it also means reaching out directly — presenting the argument to specific Hispanic men in that age group and recording whether it was effective. By which I mean: Asking the voters if they’ll vote for their candidate and writing it down, so that those who are convinced can be reminded where, when and how to cast their ballots.

You can see the points where legwork is required. The more volunteers a campaign has, the more specific, registered White women it can ensure vote before or on Election Day by reminding them with phone calls or by knocking on their doors. The more volunteers, the better the campaign can talk to those Hispanic men in the relevant electoral district and then engage in that same get-out-the-vote messaging with the ones who have been persuaded…

And here I am… posting on the internet, yes. But whatever my personal efforts, Mr. Bump’s argument is worth reading in full. I don’t know if you can subscribe to his weekly How to Read This Chart newsletter if you’re not a WaPo subscriber, but I’d recommend it!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Cacti
  • different-church-lady
  • FastEdD
  • Geminid
  • H.E.Wolf
  • Ian
  • Ishiyama
  • Jeffro
  • Kent
  • schrodingers_cat
  • tam1MI
  • Tony Jay
  • twbrandt
  • VFX Lurker
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    25Comments

    4. 4.

      different-church-lady

      The very-online thinks the only things that matter are on-line things? You don’t say!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Kent

      There were some big analytical stories in 2022 about Marie Glusenkamp Perez here in the Wa-3rd and how here success in winning the most red Congressional district in the country held by a Democrat was ground game.  Going door-to-door old school rather than running endless ads that no one watches anymore.

      She won while Dems in some more winnable district in OR (in theory) lost who didn’t have a ground game, and just pissed all their money away on consultants and ads.

      Here (Open in an incognito tab to avoid the paywall) :  https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2022/12/marie-gluesenkamp-perez-joe-kent-doorknocking.html

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Kent

      @Baud:I would drive voters away if I spoke to them. But I agree with the general idea.

      So maybe you should go door-knocking for Trump then!

      Do some good old fashioned Baud-F***ing.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Baud: BJP changed the entire political ecosystem in India by harnessing and weaponizing WhatsApp.

      Online engagement has to translate to grassroots engagement  otherwise its not of much use. Biden and his team use social media masterfully but they are not ruled by the loudmouths with huge followings on it.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      VFX Lurker

      @Baud: I would drive voters away if I spoke to them. But I agree with the general idea.

      Same here. I’m better off writing Postcards to Voters.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Cacti

      I have to give Biden credit. He actually seems to be paying attention now to what the young voters are saying on Israel-Palestine.

      I did not see him withholding an arms shipment to Israel.  At all.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      tam1MI

      Elected Michigan Dems stand up for the First Amendment rights of Pro-Palestinian protestors:*

      Heated Debate On Campus Protests, DEI Mark Higher Ed Budget Vote

      The partisan gulf over ongoing college campus protests over the Israel-Hamas conflict and university diversity, equity and inclusion programs led to a sharply worded, angry floor debate Thursday prior to Senate passage of its higher education budget.

      Republicans offered floor amendments to SB 752 Track focused on the campus protest and DEI issues in which members offered their case for the proposed changes.

      The amendments focused on the campus protests drew an angry rebuke from the Senate’s lone Jewish member while comments by one GOP member on the DEI programs amendment regarding scoring prospective students for admission of Asian Americans drew condemnation from multiple Democrats.

      A total of nine GOP amendments were offered for SB 752 Track, all of which failed. The bill later passed 20-16 along party lines.

      Sen. Joseph Bellino (R-Monroe) offered an amendment that would block any organization from being able to become a registered student group that has “a demonstrated history of supporting terrorist organizations or threats of physical violence toward others.”

      “Students are choosing to set their education aside and instead stand in line with extremism, violence and antisemitism,” Bellino said. “Worse yet, American students are participating in anti-American chants and support a U.S. government’s designated terrorist organization. This is both dangerous and concerning.”

      Sen. Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield), the chamber’s lone Jewish member, called amendments like the Bellino amendment nakedly political.

      Moss said he has previously spoken out on his aggravation with instances of antisemitism playing out on campuses recently. He said many students have been protesting peacefully but there has been some co-opting of protests in which antisemitic comments have resulted.

      From there, Moss unloaded on Republicans over the fact that the amendment was being put forward.

      “What is incredibly frustrating on this floor right now are the political attempts to weaponize this moment in the budget process,” Moss said.

      He said there are outlets for members to speak out against antisemitism and that members could also speak to their local university officials about what is happening on their campuses.

      “To use this budget process to attack this horrific situation that so many communities are trying to grapple with is a total perversion of why we’re here as lawmakers,” Moss said. “You want to do something in the budget? Let’s have a conversation. But you want to plop an amendment where really only the Jewish lawmaker is left grappling on what to do with this amendment, to me, are words that I can’t really print in the Journal. I’m pissed off that this is what we’re doing right now. I’m super pissed off that you put me in this position and that you really don’t have a care for the Jewish students on campus by using soundbites and the budget to exploit this.”

      Sen. Ed McBroom (R-Vulcan) said the amendment is simpler than the Democrats were making it out to be.

      “It’s a very narrow and prescriptive amendment,” McBroom said.

      Sen. Thomas Albert (R-Lowell) told of his military service in the Middle East and of tactics he said the enemy would sometimes employ in its fight against American soldiers, using the example of getting military convoys to slow down and using children to then throw grenades at soldiers.

      Sen. Jim Runestad (R-White Lake) echoed his GOP colleagues in that it was narrowly tailored.

      “The list is extremely limited, what, maybe 12 different organizations, international organizations, that you would not be able to support publicly at the university,” Runestad said.

      Other Democrats who rose in opposition were, like Moss, not pleased with the proposed amendment.

      Sen. Darrin Camilleri (D-Brownstown Township) called for its rejection on First Amendment grounds. He also pointed to the tactics of past movements including the Civil Rights movement in the 1960s, which were not popular at the time but made a difference.

      Camilleri said today, students are calling for government policy changes toward a conflict that has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of people, many being innocent civilians.

      “I refuse to live in a state where we weaponize our budget to go after students who are peacefully protesting,” Camilleri said. “These demonstrations are overwhelmingly focused on safeguarding human rights and dignity for all, no matter their race, religion or nationality.”

      Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D-Royal Oak) pointed to past instances of protests and demonstrations on campuses that have not led to similar amendments in the past, questioning the push now by Republicans to try to clamp down on the current protests.

      “This amendment is a violation of free speech and should be rejected,” McMorrow said.

      Sen. Lana Theis (R-Brighton) also offered a failed amendment that would have allowed the state to rescind scholarships from students who are found to be supportive of designated terrorist organizations.

      Too bad that all this will get them from the “Uncommitted” crowd is a loud and proud throwing the election to Donald Trump because Democrats Have To Be Taught A Lesson.

       

      – Link is paywalled.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Tony Jay

      @Kent:

      Only funny story I ever heard about former Tory Cabinet Minister Michael Portillo.

      Back in the day, during one of his first elections, he was out canvassing for votes. Marched up to a door, knocked heartily, and was greeted by a furious voter who pointed behind him to where Portillo’s footprints were visible in the recently poured concrete drive.

      Without missing a beat, Portillo gave him a beaming smile and announced “Good morning, Sir. I’m here representing your local Labour candidate.” Turned around and legged it.

      Possibly apocryphal, but I like it.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Ishiyama

      But being an armchair general can be so satisfying! I don’t have to prove any of my assertions, or engage my critics substantively. (I was dropping off literature door-to-door when I was 11 years old, for the Democratic Party.)

      Reply
    21. 21.

      H.E.Wolf

      @Kent: ​There were some big analytical stories in 2022 about Marie Glusenkamp Perez here in the Wa-3rd and how [her] success in winning the most red Congressional district in the country held by a Democrat was ground game. Going door-to-door old school rather than running endless ads that no one watches anymore.

       I’ll add, for the introverts in the crowd (it me):

      Data entry is a useful adjunct to canvassing.

      I had to ask a couple of times before it sank in with the wonderful extroverts who were organizing volunteers… but with a little persistence, I found a niche doing data entry.

      It was very satisfying to find out which districts were on the “flip/defend” lists, and prioritize those updates so that the canvassers had accurate data on who lived in the targeted area.

      Guess what I’m doing in my spare time between now and November!

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Geminid

      Laura Rozen just posted excerpts of the State Department’s report on Israeli compliance with international law in its Gaza offensive, along with screenshots of the 16 pagrs. They can be found on Twitter at @lrozen and on Blue Sky at lkrozen.bsky

      Ed. Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen has commented on the report and will have more to say this weekend when he appears on CBS’s Face the Nation Sunday.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Baud

      @Geminid:

      https://www.cnn.com/2024/05/10/politics/biden-israel-gaza-war-report/index.html

      The Biden administration said Friday that it is “reasonable to assess” that US weapons have been used by Israeli forces in Gaza in ways that are “inconsistent” with international humanitarian law but stopped short of officially saying Israel violated the law.
      The report which was drafted by the State Department said that investigations into potential violations are ongoing but noted that the US does “not have complete information to verify” whether the US weapons “were specifically used” in alleged violations of international humanitarian law

      Reply
    24. 24.

      zhena gogolia

      @Baud: You mean it’s complicated and difficult to prove and hard to separate legitimate actions from illegitimate? What a surprise.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Jeffro

      @Geminid: hey Geminid!  Any thoughts on the strongest Dem in VA-05 to take down Bob (No)Good?  Totally open here – they all seem to pass the basic ‘right on the issues’ tests.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.