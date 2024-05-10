(Image by NEIVANMADE)

A quick housekeeping note: I just want to clarify that the reason we’ve put a temporary pause on starting the GoFundMe for Rosie has nothing to do with how Rosie is doing. It is not a sign that she’s not doing well. She is, in fact, doing very well. The systemic support the vet is doing along with the chemo is working well. She has a massive appetite, is active, is putting weight back on, wants attention. And the vet estimated that after just the first two treatments that Rosie is at 80% remission. Her lymph nodes have also shrunk back to normal size. She goes for the fourth treatment of the first cycle on Monday and then she has two weeks of recovery before she starts the second cycle. The stuff with the GoFundMe is just dotting the final “i”s and crossing the final “t”s to ensure I won’t have issues with my clearance. That’s it. We expect it’ll go back up by Monday or so.

Tatarigami and his team have a full battlespace assessment of the Russian invasion of Kharkiv Oblast, I’ll post the whole thing after the jump.

Russia began its invasion of Kharkiv Oblast early this morning. As I type this the only part of Ukraine with an air raid alert, other than Luhansk and Crimea as they always have air raid alerts, is Kharkiv.

This is Kharkiv last night. Russian forces targeted a residential area with a missile, setting three houses on fire and damaging 12 others. Two civilians, an 11-year-old girl and a 72-year-old woman suffered acute stress reactions due to the attack. pic.twitter.com/q17ArPdYat — Iryna Voichuk (@IrynaVoichuk) May 10, 2024

Today's air alert in Kharkiv lasted over 13 hours, marking the longest in the region since the war began. Despite the threat, Kharkiv stays vigilant. pic.twitter.com/dRwjAt3279 — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) May 10, 2024

The air raid alert in Kharkiv region has lasted continuously for 12.5 hours today. It was announced at 9.03 am. According to local blogs, this is the longest air raid alert in the region since the beginning of the full-scale war. My native city. It's so hard to see what… pic.twitter.com/GyaMVnaKzx — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) May 10, 2024

“Border communities in Kharkiv Oblast are under intensified massive enemy shelling – there are wounded and dead civilians,” Kharkiv Oblast Governor said. — Iryna Voichuk (@IrynaVoichuk) May 10, 2024

While orcs are attacking and the air raid lasts for a record 11 hours, the Kharkiv Music Festival carries on just 30 km away. 📷 Volodymyr Chystylin pic.twitter.com/b5tJvK4svt — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) May 10, 2024

If you’re wondering, the below is what the Russians have in store for the Ukrainian citizens of Kharkiv Oblast, as well as every other part of Ukraine:

Russian TV presenter Artyom Sheinin traveled to the town of Popasnaya (Lugansk region), captured by Russia at May 2022. He filmed that the town is completely destroyed. In 2 years Russia has not rebuilt anything there at all. They just destroyed and abandoned this town. pic.twitter.com/NwMVlmYucr — Денис Казанський (@den_kazansky) May 10, 2024

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

We are Adding More Forces to Kharkiv Directions, We Are Providing Everything Required to Protect Our Positions — Address by the President Dear Ukrainians! Summary of this day. The main topic is the Kharkiv region. Today, Russian troops tried to expand their operations against Ukraine. We understand the size of the occupier’s forces, we see their intentions. Our warriors, our artillery, our drones are retaliating against the occupier. I am grateful to each of our soldiers, each sergeant, each officer who are defending our positions in exactly the way it is necessary. We are adding more forces to Kharkiv directions. Both along our state border and along the entire front line, we will invariably destroy the occupier in a way that will disrupt any Russian offensive intentions. Today, the Commander-in-Chief reported to me in the morning and in the evening, and I constantly keep in touch with the Minister of Defense — we are providing everything required to protect our positions. It all depends on the resilience of our warriors, and everyone who is holding their positions now is holding the positions of the entire Ukraine. It is important that our partners support our warriors and Ukrainian resilience with timely supplies. I mean truly timely. The really helpful package is the weapons brought to Ukraine, not just the announcement of the package. I thank every leader who looks at the situation this way. Therefore, the second thing is our international work. Today, we have a new decision on American support, President Biden’s decision. It includes artillery, anti-tank weapons, vehicles and air defense. This is exactly what we need. Thank you. We are working on logistics to ensure that all the weapons prove their worth at the front as soon as possible. Today I had a great conversation with the President of Slovakia, who was on her visit to Ukraine. We talked about defense cooperation and about the political results we need to achieve next month in our relations with the European Union. It’s time for the actual opening of negotiations, and Ukraine as well as everyone in Europe needs this strategic message. I also had several telephone conversations — no matter what, we are preparing the Peace Summit, we are preparing a platform for the world majority to be able to force Russia into peace. Today I personally invited the President of Argentina, the Prime Minister of Iceland, and the Ecumenical Patriarch to the Summit. I am grateful to each of them for their desire to bring international law back to full effect. We will continue to be equally active — all the continents, all the countries’ views should be represented at the Peace Summit. And the third. I had a very detailed, long meeting today with the team preparing the Summit from the Ukrainian side. The organization of the Summit is already elaborated. We still have tasks to accomplish — so that every leader can demonstrate their effectiveness for the sake of common interests. We are sure it will happen. And this is exactly what we have to realize now — Russia is trying to disrupt it. The more meaningful the Summit is, the closer peace will be. Obviously, Putin does not want this. Obviously, he will continue trying to disrupt our efforts, both by offensive attempts and by attempts to undermine our agreements with other leaders. We must prevent this. We have to do everything we can for this. I thank everyone who helps! Glory to all our warriors! Glory to Ukraine!

The cost:

On April 9th, Mrs Zinaida was brought to Mechnykov hospital in Dnipro in a coma. She was under a Russian missile attack in Kostiantynivka and had a shrapnel wound to her head. Mrs Zinaida's face and limbs were black from thermal burns, and she had multiple lacerations from… pic.twitter.com/V8HV8B7YoS — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) May 10, 2024

The reason:

Mrs Tamara is 81. She consistently donates to Ukrainian Defenders even though she doesn't have a lot of money. Ukrainian Defense Intelligence sent her a personal award, as well as a video message by Kyrylo Budanov himself. "When I receive pension, first of all, I donate for… pic.twitter.com/MoNb50wMZ4 — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) May 10, 2024

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are defending our strongholds in the Kharkiv region.

Over the past day, the enemy used guided aerial bombs to carry out airstrikes in the Vovchansk direction.

With the beginning of the night, the russian occupiers increased the fire pressure on first… — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 10, 2024

Kharkiv:

Russian forces launched an attack overnight on Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region. The Defense Ministry said Russian units tried to break through Ukrainian lines across the border after artillery and guided aerial bomb strikes around Vovchansk. Reserves were sent in. Russia… — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) May 10, 2024

Two more Russian BMPs destroyed right on the Ukrainian border during today’s Russian attack on Kharkiv region. By the “Gostri Kartuzy” unit.https://t.co/v2aay6PoAw pic.twitter.com/aeT5qo6SJ6 — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) May 10, 2024

Here’s all of Tatarigami’s battlespace assessment regarding the Russian invasion of Kharkiv Oblast. From the Threader App:

Overnight, Russian infantry, backed by armored vehicles, entered Kharkiv oblast from Belgorod area, using small tactical units. Frontelligence Insight had previously cautioned about this scenario. Here’s what we know about it🧵: (Before proceeding, please like and share) 2/ The capture of border villages like Strilecha, Krasne, Pylne, and Borysivka isn’t unexpected. It’s an anticipated maneuver to divert Ukrainian resources from the main Russian offensive in Donbas. Considering manpower shortages, Ukraine will be forced to redeploy some personnel The capture of border villages like Strilecha, Krasne, Pylne, and Borysivka isn’t unexpected. It’s an anticipated maneuver to divert Ukrainian resources from the main Russian offensive in Donbas. Considering manpower shortages, Ukraine will be forced to redeploy some personnel 3/ Many question how Russian forces crossed the border so quickly. The answer is simple — the border is a grey zone heavily surveilled and, hence doesn’t have defensive structures. Instead, the defensive lines are positioned deeper within Ukrainian territory. 4/ Manpower shortages compel Ukraine to avoid deploying large units along the border continuously, with fully stocked and ready for immediate-use artillery. Placing defenses directly on the border would result in Russian forces occupying vacated or sparsely manned trenches 5/Russians anticipate a significant social backlash, inducing panic and demands for resolution. This pressure aims to compel the redeployment of units from critical areas of Russian advances in Donbas. Meanwhile, Russian forces deploy infantry units incapable of deep strikes 6/ The situation is expected to evolve, with Russian forces deploying more units to penetrate additional border areas or to reinforce initial successes. With our estimate of their force equivalent to two Russian corps, they can sustain this operation. 7/ Thus far, Russian forces have not breached the main Ukrainian defenses. Given the time required for Ukrainian units to deploy to the area, it is premature to assess the overall success or failure of this incursion. We will continue to provide updates

/2. Deepstate: “One of the results of the Russian offensive actions on the northern border of the Kharkiv region Preliminarily, 3 units of equipment were burned on the ground outside the settlements of Morokhovets-Oliynikov. Russians were moving from the side of Pylna.”… pic.twitter.com/ZVha4WyxsI — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) May 10, 2024

Tweet 1:

Tweet 2:

/4. The initial geolocation of this accumulation of Russian equipment was wrong. Destroyed AFVs are located on the territory of Russia.

50.29344, 36.52882 https://t.co/LyU33GxnRd pic.twitter.com/ChRd8Uz1yx — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) May 10, 2024

Ukrainian border guards are effectively neutralizing enemy vehicles with ammunition on the Kharkiv front 💥🔥 The photo also shows a destroyed Russian Federation convoy in the Kharkiv region 🐷❌ pic.twitter.com/GVvZudMwhP — Dr. Khaled Alfaiomi (@Alfaiomi) May 10, 2024

Russian forces launch GRAD MLRS attacks in the north of Kharkiv region towards Vovchansk, with additional attacks reported around Lyptsy. pic.twitter.com/i2YhveDKNH — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) May 10, 2024

Russian troops attempted to breach the border near Vovchansk but were repelled and forced to retreat. The situation remains highly tense, with further attacks anticipated. pic.twitter.com/9rhl2gxjBH — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) May 10, 2024

Today Kharkiv is defending against the invaders once again, I want to share what our Kharkiv team is doing, as sirens wail over their heads and ask you to donate to speed up their efforts. We have delivered 2 excavators for Ukrainian defenders to dig trenches and build… pic.twitter.com/H8LPJtXAhK — ✙ Constantine ✙ (@Teoyaomiquu) May 10, 2024

Today Kharkiv is defending against the invaders once again, I want to share what our Kharkiv team is doing, as sirens wail over their heads and ask you to donate to speed up their efforts. We have delivered 2 excavators for Ukrainian defenders to dig trenches and build fortifications, but as expected, they need repairs, and we have to get 3 more. I am currently fundraising with Liberty Ukraine Foundation to make sure that excavators are delivered asap. Please watch this video update, (first time I am doing something like this), and donate by following this link: https://paypal.com/pools/c/94gFbMzqdJ I apologize for this format, but maybe it can help fundraising. I hate filming myself

And an assessment from the Carnegie Endowment’s Dara Massicot via the Thread Reader App:

Ukrainian Defender in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, shares about the situation in the city. There has been massive shelling since last night by Russia. Locals are urged to evacuate or stay in shelters. "The situation is more or less stable," a military officer said. 📹:… https://t.co/aTmeCUIh9U pic.twitter.com/BmtXpq5q59 — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) May 10, 2024

The US:

It can’t get to Ukraine fast enough. https://t.co/C5Zj6otQaS — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) May 10, 2024

No it can’t!

Here’s everything the US is sending:

🇺🇸 @DeptofDefense announced a new military aid package for Ukraine valued at $400 million. The capabilities in the new package include:

◾️Additional munitions for Patriot air defense systems;

◾️Additional munitions for NASAMS

◾️Stinger anti-aircraft missiles

◾️Equipment to… pic.twitter.com/ghjaS8tZDs — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 10, 2024

🇺🇸 @DeptofDefense announced a new military aid package for Ukraine valued at $400 million. The capabilities in the new package include:

◾️Additional munitions for Patriot air defense systems;

◾️Additional munitions for NASAMS

◾️Stinger anti-aircraft missiles

◾️Equipment to integrate Western launchers, missiles, and radars with Ukraine’s systems

◾️Additional HIMARS systems and ammunition

◾️155mm and 105mm artillery rounds

◾️Bradley IFVs

◾️M113 APCs

◾️MRAP vehicles

◾️Trailers to transport heavy equipment

◾️TOW missiles

◾️Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems

◾️Precision aerial munitions

◾️HARMs

◾️Small arms and additional rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades

◾️Demolitions munitions and equipment for obstacle clearing

◾️Coastal and riverine patrol boats

◾️Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear protective equipment

◾️Spare parts, training munitions, maintenance, and other ancillary equipment We are grateful for your unwavering support. Together, we will win!

Changes in the official Fact Sheets on U.S. Security Assistance to Ukraine between 26 April 2024 and 10 May 2024. Interesting changes: 39 HIMARS ➡️ Moere than 40 HIMARS

More than 200 Bradley ➡️ More than 300 Bradley

300 M113 ➡️ More than 400 M113 26 April 2024 -… pic.twitter.com/8FNKH2e0as — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) May 10, 2024

Changes in the official Fact Sheets on U.S. Security Assistance to Ukraine between 26 April 2024 and 10 May 2024. Interesting changes: 39 HIMARS ➡️ Moere than 40 HIMARS

More than 200 Bradley ➡️ More than 300 Bradley

Unfortunately the delays from the House and Senate GOP obstruction, done in service of Trump’s ambitions and vindictiveness, combined with the poor legislative strategy and overall strategic timidity of the Biden nat-sec team means that far too many Ukrainians are going to die because this material didn’t get to Ukraine sometime between DEC 2023 and MAR 2024.

For want of a nail!

The Czech Republic:

The Czech Republic handed over the first F-16 fighter simulator to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Air Force Commander Oleschuk said that it was received by one of the tactical aviation brigades. The simulator is already being tested. He noted that Ukraine needs not only F-16s, but… pic.twitter.com/Mjtit9T5Wk — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated) May 10, 2024

The Czech Republic handed over the first F-16 fighter simulator to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Air Force Commander Oleschuk said that it was received by one of the tactical aviation brigades. The simulator is already being tested. He noted that Ukraine needs not only F-16s, but also a powerful educational and material base for young people, and therefore calls on its allies to join this initiative.

France:

Operation Chrysalide is a secret undertaking organized by France to provide SCALP-EG air-launched land attack cruise missiles to the Armed Forces of Ukraine – Radio France Internationale. According to the sources asked by RFI, the SCALP missiles that could be transferred to the… pic.twitter.com/vp1YxPhEYW — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) May 10, 2024

Operation Chrysalide is a secret undertaking organized by France to provide SCALP-EG air-launched land attack cruise missiles to the Armed Forces of Ukraine – Radio France Internationale. According to the sources asked by RFI, the SCALP missiles that could be transferred to the Ukrainian forces are divided into two categories: the ones fully operational but soon to reach their end of service life, as well as the “cannibalized” ones — some of their components were removed to keep other SCALPs in the French forces in working order. The second group of missiles must undergo restoration at their home factories in Bourges, where one of facilities belonging to MBDA company is located. https://rfi.fr/fr/europe/20240506-op%C3%A9ration-chrysalide-comment-la-france-organise-la-livraison-de-missiles-scalp-%C3%A0-l-ukraine

Rovenki, Russian occupied Luhansk Oblast:

In Rovenki, occupied Luhansk region, another oil depot was reportedly hit with ATACMS. pic.twitter.com/sBV2UCtgcH — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) May 10, 2024

/3. Judging by another video from Rovenky, it looks like ATACMS with cluster munitions was used for the strike on oil depot pic.twitter.com/Qyxg4MoI7i — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) May 10, 2024

/5. The strike on Rovenky was allegedly carried out by ATACMS – Russian media pic.twitter.com/9Cnp2dA2nq — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) May 10, 2024

Belgorod Oblast, Russia:

Kaluga Oblast, Russia:

/2. Thread about previous attack on Pervyy Zavod attached. https://t.co/zgQnDgwPgP — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) May 10, 2024

