NEW: In a tense meeting Thursday, Secret Service officials told GOP leaders they were not moving protesters farther from convention arena — as GOP is urging— and were not granting GOP a meeting with the agency’s director. Now, a pressure campaign is on. https://t.co/fA6jnU0pEs — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) May 10, 2024

The RNC demanded to Speak to the Manager, and the manager told them to cry harder… Yes, I originally posted about this a few days ago, but the latest schadenfreude is too tasty not to share. Per the Washington Post, “GOP escalates fight with Secret Service over convention protesters”:

Top Republican Party officials are escalating their fight with the Secret Service over the party’s convention in Milwaukee in July, demanding that the agency expand the security perimeter of the event so that protesters can be moved farther away from the arena where the main events will be held. A cadre of senior GOP officials had a lengthy argument with Secret Service officials in Milwaukee on Thursday afternoon, according to three people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe a private meeting. The Republicans repeatedly pushed the agency to widen the perimeter so that a prominent city park about a quarter-mile from the arena could not be used by the city for a designated protest zone. The Republicans also again demanded a meeting with the head of the Secret Service to no avail, the people familiar with the meeting said. The Secret Service officials — which included two senior officers — told the Republican National Committee that its director was not inclined to meet with them and that the agency was not planning to expand the perimeter to include the park, according to a person with direct knowledge of the meeting. That infuriated party officials. Republican Party officials are now encouraging other top lawmakers to weigh in, with just two months before the convention… The plan is being “overseen by an executive steering committee made up of Secret Service personnel on the ground, as well as representatives from other federal, state, and local agencies, who have the greatest understanding of the host city and the expected security environment for the event,” Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the Secret Service, said in a statement Friday afternoon. “The development of the security plan is based on security considerations, including risk and threat assessments, and is not a political matter.”…

The RNC fight centers on Pere Lafayette Park in downtown Milwaukee, where the city plans to stage a “First Amendment Zone” for protesters to gather. Republican officials say the park’s location means thousands of convention attendees will have to pass protesters while walking to the arena, which they say could lead to clashes and violence. The city says that the park is the closest public park to the arena that is outside the Secret Service perimeter and that the city is legally expected to give protesters “sight and sound” to the venue. City officials also say they are facing criticism from others that the park is not close enough… Arbitrarily moving the perimeter “without something to back it up” could lead to lawsuits, the officials argued. “We have no information that there will be unrest related to that activity,” one Secret Service official said. Another official said most attendees of the convention would use buses, which would go through different checkpoints. At the meeting, a Milwaukee police captain also said there were concerns within the community that Republican convention attendees might “terrorize Milwaukee citizens” and “harass minorities.”… Over and over, Republican officials urged the Secret Service to reconsider. At the end of the meeting, one GOP official told the agency that he wanted all of the media to go through the one checkpoint by the protesters. “Who does the messaging on the checkpoints?” he said. “I want to make sure the media sees it all.” The Republicans argued that if clashes occur, they would be blamed and it would distract from the convention… Jeff Fleming, a spokesman for Milwaukee, said the city “expects a well-behaved group of protesters from a variety of viewpoints.”

There was a popular, if possibly apocryphal, story about the 1976 SF Worldcon in Kansas City, held immediately after that year’s RNC convo. The Worldcon committee warned that sf fans ‘could get a little rowdy‘, and the head of security at the main hotel said, Are your people gonna throw a hooker out a second-floor window? Because that’s the Republican standard for ‘a little rowdy’…