Open Thread: Sleep Deprived, But Wow

Click for full size. This is from Lars Leber Photography (find his works here), he’s one of my favorite Colorado photographers. This was out on the Eastern Plains of the state.  But this one…from my backyard:

Click for full size. I never expected to see this from my backyard – between our location and the light pollution. Have to tell you I was more in awe and emotional than I expected as I watched it.

And since it’s Caturday, here’s some Reggie (I swear to you, I’m worse than a new mom with all the photos I’ve been taking and sharing)

He loves his puppies and curls up with one whenever he can. This is him snuggled in Trixie’s arm.

I swear he just works on his cute poses. That rabbit has seen some things. It was my first Tuxedo Jake’s favorite place to snuggle and I have debated throwing it out (it’s pretty beat up) many times since he passed. But cat after cat has claimed it. So he stays.

I have found if I need to get some work done, if I find him something to jump in and out of,  it occupies him for quite a while. Laundry baskets and my office trash can are favorite spots.

I’m off to finally plant the veggie garden. What’s on your list to do today?

Did anyone else get a light show last night?

This is an open thread

    28Comments

      MomSense

      Yes, we had an amazing light show last night.  My son got a few snaps.  You could see the silhouettes of the pine trees against the lights and reflected on the lake.

      RaflW

      We were debating going out, then BF looked at FarceBook and it was a rare occasion that the ad-soaked, tedious site was useful! People in our area were posting pics and, despite it being 10:15pm and facing a very busy Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening (including 5+1+1 hours of driving), we hopped in the car for a 35 min scramble up north of the Twin Cities metro.

      So, so glad we did. Earlier friends got more magentas and maybe more overall brightness (hard to know, as phone’s camera apps seem to enhance most folks pics well beyond what the eye saw).

      I’d seen Northern Lights somewhat akin to these once before, in Minneapolis, but these were pulsing, swirling and dancing around way more, and covering much more of the up high sky than that other time.

      For like the first 8 years I lived in MN it was a standing instruction, with plenty of ribbing for the time I’d missed the lights, that at my annual 10 day gay men’s campout north of Lake Superior “Wake RaflW up if there’s Northern Lights. Whatever time.”

      OzarkHillbilly

      I missed last night’s light show, too much low haze with the light pollution from St Clair. I checked every time the dogs woke me up to go pee but it never changed. Hopefully tonight will be clearer. If not… I still have memories of October nights in Ontario.

      RaflW

      @Baud: BF texted his sister, because we saw that people 15 minutes from her in SE Wisc were posting great photos (but from earlier).

      She and her hubs — they live by a corn field, very rural — ran outside, couldn’t see anything happening. And then a few raindrops hit their upturned faces.

      Sad trombone.

      narya

      Downstairs neighbor and I are going to make another attempt tonight–we’re going to start earlier, and head to a place a few blocks south that should have less light pollution, plus there should be fewer clouds. My friend is at his family’s farm near LaCrosse (wild turkey season . . .), and he said they were still going when he went to bed at 3-something. Fingers crossed; this is something I’ve always wanted to see.

      Nukular Biskits

      I’m on business travel but I heard from folks back home that the show was awesome on the MS Gulf Coast.

      Gonna check the forecast for tonight and maybe drive east into the mountains if there be an encore

      Trivia Man

      @RaflW: I took a nap while it rained then drove to the marsh an hour north of Madison. Covered most of the sky but only very dim colors to the naked eye

      StringOnAStick

      We went to Smith Rock state park last night and it was great.  It really does take until full darkness to see them, so at 10:30 it turned into very good viewing.  Thanks to the guy who showed us how it looked on his iPhone so we stayed long enough to get a great show.  Yes, the colours are much more intense in photos but we could easily see the pale green curtains dancing slowly, at one point nearly half the sky.  I love a good natural phenomena!

      cmorenc

      I am in grand junction colorado and went out about 1am to see if the aurora was visible, but alas too much high, thin overcast to see it if it was there.  Will try again tonight.

      Even though dark skies on a clear night within a few miles all around grand junction, in the redlands area in town there are too many lights for decent astronomical views.  So that is working against me, plus nailed to nearby the house bc we are babysitting the grandkids this long weekend.

      Miss Bianca

      What time did you see the lights last night/this morning?

      Also, you are planting today? I am staring grimly out the window at all the fucking SNOW that the weather report keeps insisting is supposed to be rain.

      TaMara

      @Miss Bianca: OMG, sorry about the snow! I have walls of water for the tomatoes. The peppers will stay inside another week. I need to get the cuke, zucchini and pumpkin seeds into the ground.

      That photo was about midnight – I hear it was more intense around 3 am again.  Fort Collins had a real show.

      Kristine

      Slept though this morning’s show—it rained earlier here in NE Illinois and the clouds weren’t expected to clear out until 330-4am. I will try to stay up tonight.

      Scout211

      I hope to stay awake and see the show tonight. Because NorCal did get a nice show last night.

      In political news,  ProPublica is out with another big investigative story:

      IRS Audit of Trump Could Cost Former President More Than $100 Million

      I am always a bit skeptical when a story has a qualifier like “could” in it.  But embarrassing Trump is still good news any day.

      Former President Donald Trump used a dubious accounting maneuver to claim improper tax breaks from his troubled Chicago tower, according to an IRS inquiry uncovered by ProPublica and The New York Times. Losing a yearslong audit battle over the claim could mean a tax bill of more than $100 million.

      The 92-story, glass-sheathed skyscraper along the Chicago River is the tallest and, at least for now, the last major construction project by Trump. Through a combination of cost overruns and the bad luck of opening in the teeth of the Great Recession, it was also a vast money loser.

      But when Trump sought to reap tax benefits from his losses, the IRS has argued, he went too far and in effect wrote off the same losses twice.

      The first write-off came on Trump’s tax return for 2008. With sales lagging far behind projections, he claimed that his investment in the condo-hotel tower met the tax code definition of “worthless,” because his debt on the project meant he would never see a profit. That move resulted in Trump reporting losses as high as $651 million for the year, ProPublica and the Times found.

      There is no indication the IRS challenged that initial claim, though that lack of scrutiny surprised tax experts consulted for this article. But in 2010, Trump and his tax advisers sought to extract further benefits from the Chicago project, executing a maneuver that would draw years of inquiry from the IRS. First, he shifted the company that owned the tower into a new partnership. Because he controlled both companies, it was like moving coins from one pocket to another. Then he used the shift as justification to declare $168 million in additional losses over the next decade.
      . . .

      If the IRS prevails, Trump’s tax returns would look very different, especially those from 2011 to 2017. During those years, he reported $184 million in income from “The Apprentice” and agreements to license his name, along with $219 million from canceled debts. But he paid only $643,431 in income taxes thanks to huge losses on his businesses, including the Chicago tower. The revisions sought by the IRS would require amending his tax returns to remove $146 million in losses and add as much as $218 million in income from condominium sales. That shift of up to $364 million could swing those years out of the red and well into positive territory, creating a tax bill that could easily exceed $100 million.

      More details at the link.

      Another Scott

      @Baud: When I was in HS in Dayton, OH, a friend said that it always rained if he went to Indiana and got out of the car.  (Once he went and didn’t get out of the car, and it didn’t rain.)

      Lots of weird things about that state!!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Kelly

      @StringOnAStick: Aurora over Smith Rock! Nice. The lights got going around 11 on the this of the mountains. It started with pale streaks then added diffuse pink across the northern sky. Waiting around was alright. Crescent moon, a few meteors and bats.

