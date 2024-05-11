Click for full size. This is from Lars Leber Photography (find his works here), he’s one of my favorite Colorado photographers. This was out on the Eastern Plains of the state. But this one…from my backyard:

Click for full size. I never expected to see this from my backyard – between our location and the light pollution. Have to tell you I was more in awe and emotional than I expected as I watched it.

And since it’s Caturday, here’s some Reggie (I swear to you, I’m worse than a new mom with all the photos I’ve been taking and sharing)

He loves his puppies and curls up with one whenever he can. This is him snuggled in Trixie’s arm.

I swear he just works on his cute poses. That rabbit has seen some things. It was my first Tuxedo Jake’s favorite place to snuggle and I have debated throwing it out (it’s pretty beat up) many times since he passed. But cat after cat has claimed it. So he stays.

I have found if I need to get some work done, if I find him something to jump in and out of, it occupies him for quite a while. Laundry baskets and my office trash can are favorite spots.

I’m off to finally plant the veggie garden. What’s on your list to do today?

Did anyone else get a light show last night?

This is an open thread