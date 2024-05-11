Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Evening Open Thread: The RFKlown Jr Show Is Irresistible (to Comedians)

by | 36 Comments

Saturday Evening Open Thread: RFKlown Jr Show 3

National treasure Alexandra Petri, at the Washington Post“I’m the worm that ate part of RFK Jr.’s brain, and I’m asking for your vote”: [gift link]

Good afternoon, fellow Americans, from the interior of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s brain. I am a parasitic worm. You might be wondering how I got here, or perhaps not! Most people who learned that a piece of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s brain was missing because a worm ate it responded with what I would characterize as “disappointment but not exactly surprise.”

Maybe you heard about me from the New York Times. Or possibly you got the news directly from the Kennedy campaign announcing that the worm that ate part of the candidate’s brain and then died in there would not affect his ability to serve as president. You know what they say: no such thing as bad publicity! Indeed, RFK Jr. has gone so far as to offer to eat five more brain worms. This is not the first time one of his statements have given me pause…

That is why, today, I have an announcement to make. I am eliminating the middle man and running for president myself. Yes, I am the worm that ate part of RFK Jr.’s brain, and I’m asking for your vote. I am the only candidate brave enough to say: I am a parasitic worm, and I don’t understand what is best for the country…

There are many issues on which people are basing their votes in this election. Bodily autonomy. Keeping our democracy a democracy. Do you want to know my stance on the issues? I will tell you: I have no stance! I am a worm who died no later than 2012. I do not possess higher brain functions, although I have attended several, at which I feasted.

And that is exactly the sort of plenty I promise you will enjoy under rule by worm. Just look at life under Leto II, God Emperor of Dune! Jabba the Hutt (an honorary worm) ran Tatooine with very few problems for a very long time until the intervention of a rude woman in a metal bikini…

RFK Jr. has justified his candidacy by saying that people are overwhelmingly frustrated with the options presented to them and need a third choice. Well, I see that third choice and raise you a fourth choice: a candidate you can trust not to have any brain worms because that candidate is a brain worm. I am also not currently under indictment for any reason.

So, good people of these United States, I exhort you: Ask not what this parasite can do for you. Ask what you can do for your parasite!

Saturday Evening Open Thread: RFKlown Jr Show

Saturday Evening Open Thread: RFKlown Jr Show 2

    36Comments

    2. 2.

      Jeffro

      (PS: did you all know that Alexandra Petri once wrote an issue of She-Hulk?  true!  and it’s good, too!)

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      The only medical issue that can be legitimately discussed are the fake medical issues related to Biden’s age.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      MattF

      A lot of people sighed and tossed their Bingo cards into the trash when they heard this. Seriously.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Splitting Image

      @Raoul Paste:

      So a brain worm is controlling a human. Wasn’t this a Futurama episode?

      I was thinking about the Captain Marvel villain Mr. Mind, but he’s actually a caterpillar.

      (Although I guess that’s down to word usage. Caterpillars and RFK’s pet worm are both larvae.)

      He used to have his own little radio to speak to his minions. I’m not sure if RFK’s medical report mentioned one or not.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Ken

      I saw a roundup of twit reactions, and some of my favorites:

      The interesting part of the RFK brainworm story is that literally no one who read it said, “No way.”

      or

      Kristi Noem: I cannot believe I was stupid enough to tell people I murdered a puppy. What an unforced error.

      RFK Jr: Hold my dead brain worm.

      or

      Let me be the first to suggest there was a second worm.

      (to which the inevitable followup was, “Too soon?”)

      Reply
    9. 9.

      JCJ

      @Raoul Paste:  I mentioned yesterday part of The Daily Show on Thursday – A correspondent (Desi Lydic) was covering the rfk Jr campaign and had had her brain taken over by worms.  The host asked if that meant she would be voting for Kennedy to which she replied, “No!  I have worms for brains, not shit for brains!”

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Jay

      https://thetyee.ca/Opinion/2024/05/10/Doc-Steve-RFK-Jr-Brain-Eating-Worm-Parasite-Political-Circus/

      In 1970, Frank Zappa released an album called Weasels Ripped My Flesh. In 2024, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said, “That’s nothing….”

      RFK Jr.’s medical revelation is surely a first in American politics. We’ve been getting a lot of those firsts lately. Once upon a time, breakthroughs in U.S. politics tended to involve marginalized groups fighting through barriers of prejudice to claim their rightful place in the public sphere.

      Nowadays it’s more like: multiple felony charges, sexual assault verdicts, insurrections, dog-murdering and white supremacy need not be politically disqualifying. You shall overcome, thugs, half-wits and psychos! In this electoral climate, a brain-eating worm might feel right at home. Necessary, even.

      Perhaps brain parasites are even in line with our cultural moment. Season two of the HBO series The Last of Us is filming in Vancouver right now, continuing the story of people infected with a terrible parasitic invader that transforms them into predatory, ravening beasts. It might not seem like an obvious political persona. But TV shows have launched worse political careers — recall The Apprentice.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Leto

      The worm is running for President, with the fly from Pence’s head as VP. It’s the unity ticket the Third Way dipshits have been waiting for.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Almost Retired

      For reasons only a therapist could explain, I am listening to the Trump Rally.  He deftly moved from an anecdote heavy with references to Hannibal Lector to a recreation of an imaginary conversation with Emanuel Macron (using his best Inspector Closeau accent).

      ETA. Don’t worry.  I won’t post anything further about it.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      dmsilev

      @Raoul Paste: There’s a bunch of examples beyond that one. Heinlein’s The Puppet Masters and Star Tre’ II both come to mind. An old trope in SF.

      Definitely the writers for this season of Politics are getting lazy. How long until the amnesia episode or the secret identical twin plot line?

      Reply
    23. 23.

      MagdaInBlack

      @dmsilev: Colins Wilson’s ” The Mind Parasites” came to my mind first.

      Eta: altho come to think of it, they attach to brilliant people, so scratch that theory.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Jay: ​
       

      Wow, that was quick. Did Manafort even last an entire Scaramucci unit? Did his tenure outlast a head of lettuce?

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Leto

      Just look at life under Leto II, God Emperor of Dune!

      I’m glad basically nobody reads past book 1, because rule under the God Emperor was… not the best. I mean if you were a Fish Speaker, maybe; Museum Fremen? Eh. Everyone else? Ugh.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Almost Retired

      @dmsilev:  In my version of Trump’s conversation with Macron, he used the only French phrase he knows or needs:  “J’ai fait caca dans mon pantalon.”

      Reply
    34. 34.

      sab

      @Almost Retired: Long way from ” In your heart you know he’s right but in your gut you know he’s nuts” with Goldwater. They do not care at all that he is nuts. He always has been, but now he is way down the dementia path also. And they do not care. It says a lot that his wife is keeping the kid away from this circus.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Snarki, child of Loki

      @Ken:

      Let me be the first to suggest there was a second worm.

      I’m waiting for RFKjr to blame the tequila.

      Reply

