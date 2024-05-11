Another absolutely foul rainy day today, which is to be expected, because any time there is any sort of lunar or solar event, it rains. Period. I bet I actually see one out of every 10 full moons. It was cold, too, with the temps going down to around 48 degrees at one point.

In other news, my front porch has five bird nests- four in the ferns, and one up at the top of a column, and today I noticed that the little babies had their heads out of the nest wailing for food. There are at least two, but only one posed for me:

No luck on the job front, but I only looked for an hour or so. There really is nothing unless you want to work fast food for 9 bucks an hour. No wonder people are fleeing the state. I’m tired and burnt out, so that’s it for me. Have a good one.