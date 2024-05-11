Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Night Open Thread

by | 6 Comments

This post is in: 

Another absolutely foul rainy day today, which is to be expected, because any time there is any sort of lunar or solar event, it rains. Period. I bet I actually see one out of every 10 full moons. It was cold, too, with the temps going down to around 48 degrees at one point.

In other news, my front porch has five bird nests- four in the ferns, and one up at the top of a column, and today I noticed that the little babies had their heads out of the nest wailing for food. There are at least two, but only one posed for me:

Saturday Night Open Thread 12

No luck on the job front, but I only looked for an hour or so. There really is nothing unless you want to work fast food for 9 bucks an hour. No wonder people are fleeing the state. I’m tired and burnt out, so that’s it for me. Have a good one.

  • FastEdD
  • hells littlest angel
  • Jackie
  • Jay
  • Redshift
  • Suzanne

    3. 3.

      FastEdD

      Take care, blogmaster.

      I just got back from walking the dog around a local duck pond filled with turtles. One big old female was staring at me, hoping I’d feed her something. Another old male turtle was wiggling his front claws in her face (which is flirting in turtle language.) She was completely unimpressed and was more interested in begging for food. A herd of little baby turtle hatchlings went swimming by. The cycle of life. If they’re lucky all those turtle critters will out live me.

    4. 4.

      Jay

      Check out part time remote work,

      or something you can market yourself using your experience and skill sets.

    5. 5.

      Suzanne

      It rained here today, too, but I appreciate it: my roses look A M A Z I N G.

      Perhaps the shittiness of the job market is a sign? Shit, I see fast food restaurants around here with $15/hour signs.

    6. 6.

      Redshift

      Hi, birdies! I think I have a nest of cardinals in a tree in my back yard. I hear them yelling for food, but I haven’t spotted them yet.

      There’s supposed to be another chance for auroras tonight, and it looks like there’s a possibility of a break in the clouds west of DC, so we’re probably going to drive out and give it a try.

