Not much new to report with Rosie. She’s still tolerating her third dose of chemo well. She goes for her fourth treatment on Monday. Tomorrow, I’m going to (try to) train her on the ramp I bought to help her get on and off the bed. Thoughts and/or prayers appreciated.

Russia is still hammering parts of Kharkiv and Sumy Oblasts:

⚡Kharkiv governor: Heavy fighting ongoing but no threat of ground invasion of city. Oleh Syniehubov said the situation was "fully controlled." Syniehubov claimed fighting was ongoing in four of the five villages claimed by Moscow – Strilecha, Pylna, Borysivka, and Ohirtseve. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 11, 2024

As I write this post, russian troops are attacking Kharkiv Oblast with missiles and glide bombs. Each day of delay costs human lives. @Bundeskanzler, take this step and #FreeTheTaurus! pic.twitter.com/7KPTSQOXdR — Iryna Voichuk (@IrynaVoichuk) May 11, 2024

“You lie down and think — whether they will kill you now, or in an hour, or in three," said Ukrainian Eastern border town Vovchansk resident Valentyna Hrevnova, 75. It's difficult to see your cities being destroyed. Today our morning started like this. pic.twitter.com/elIYCk0VZp — Vasilisa Stepanenko (@VasilisaUKR) May 11, 2024

A missile attack against the outskirts of the northeastern city of Sumy killed a woman aged around 37 earlier in the day, the regional military administration reported. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 11, 2024

The Kyiv Independent has the details:

Russian forces struck 10 communities in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy Oblast in 21 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on May 11. At least 93 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours. A missile attack against the outskirts of the northeastern city of Sumy killed a woman aged around 37 earlier in the day, the regional military administration reported. The strike was aimed against local infrastructure, officials said without providing further details on the target or the consequences. Apart from the regional capital, the communities of Khotin, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Shalyhyne, and Seredyna-Buda were targeted. Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, and drone attacks. At least two communities saw mines dropped onto their territories on May 11. Local authorities didn’t provide any information on the damage to civilian property. Sumy Oblast borders Russia’s Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts. Russian attacks against the region have become increasingly destructive in recent months, killing and injuring civilians.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Disrupting the Russian Offensive Intentions is the Number One Task Now – Address by the President of Ukraine I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians! Today, the focus is primarily on the frontline – on the situation in our regions where the risks of the Russian offensive actions are the highest. Our defensive operations are underway in the Kharkiv region, near the villages of Strilecha, Krasne, Morokhovets, Oliinykove, Lukyantsi, Hatyshche, Pletenivka. These are border villages. For two days now, our troops have been conducting counterattack actions there, defending Ukrainian territory. The situation in the Donetsk region also remains especially tense, particularly in the Pokrovsk direction – it’s Semenivka, Netailove. More than thirty combat engagements occur there every day. It’s extremely difficult. Of course, we also pay attention to all the other directions of our defense actions. Kupyansk, Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Vremivka directions. I am grateful to every brigade of ours that bravely defends their positions, repels assaults, and destroys the occupier. Disrupting the Russian offensive intentions is the number one task now. The accomplishment of this task depends on every soldier, every sergeant, every officer. I thank all the commanders who actually do everything necessary to ensure that our warriors are properly motivated and clearly know how to act. This week’s results show that the warriors of the 47th separate mechanized brigade deserve our special gratitude – of all Ukrainians. They are fighting in the Pokrovsk direction – and they are doing it effectively. Well done, guys! The Donetsk region, 110th separate mechanized brigade, 1st battalion. Thank you for shooting down another Russian Su-25 aircraft! I also want to thank every warrior from our various combat units defending the Kharkiv region. Each of those who already has the achievements we all need: destroyed Russian machinery, defeated occupiers. The invader must feel that it won’t be easy for them anywhere in Ukraine. Our Defense Forces of Ukraine must everywhere give the maximum result in destroying the enemy. This morning and just now, there were reports by the Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi. We are strengthening our positions, in particular, in the Kharkiv region – by adding forces there. The artillery is working exactly as it should. And one more thing. I would also like to praise our police officers – those who, despite all the threats and strikes, work to ensure the safety and rescue of people in the Kharkiv region. Vovchansk, District Police Department: Maksym Stetsyna, Oleksiy Kharkivskyi, Vladyslav Yefarov, Ihor Kharchenko, Dmytro Mozharskyi and Yuliia Keleberda. Thank you for your service! Lyptsi village, Kharkiv district, Police Department: Viktor Yena, Vasyl Siahlo, Roman Tsepelenko, and Vyacheslav Sokolskyi. Thank you! I thank everyone who cares about people and our state, who defends Ukraine, and does their best to ensure more opportunities for our Defense Forces. Glory to Ukraine!

⚡️Ukraine takes third place in Eurovision 2024. With their song "Teresa & Maria," Ukraine's Alyona Alyona & Jerry Heil received a total of 453 points, securing a third place in the Eurovision finals in Sweden's Malmo overnight on May 12.https://t.co/smKb21KnzT — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 11, 2024

Canada:

Ukraine urgently needs air defence systems – because they save innocent lives. Today, Minister Pistorius and I announced that Canada will contribute $76 million to a German-led initiative that will quickly source and deliver air defence systems and missiles to Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/qEjbaviJzi — Bill Blair (@BillBlair) May 10, 2024

Latvia:

Latvian prime minister said earlier in April that Riga's military aid for Kyiv amounted to 392 million euros ($419 million) since February 2022. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 11, 2024

Georgia:

⚡️ Around 50,000 protesters marched through Georgia's capital on May 11 in the latest of the series of demonstrations against the government's "foreign agents" bill, Deutsche Welle reported.https://t.co/4qhVvAlMUH — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 11, 2024

The Kyiv Independent has the details:

Around 50,000 protesters marched through Georgia’s capital on May 11 in the latest of the series of demonstrations against the government’s “foreign agents” bill, Deutsche Welle reported. The bill, which is yet to be passed in its third and final reading, would require organizations that receive foreign funding to be labeled as “foreign agents.” The law mirrors repressive Russian legislation used to crack down on Kremlin regime critics, earning it the nickname “Russian law” by its opponents. The protesters arrived at Europe Square and said they would spend the night from May 12 and 13 at the Georgian parliament building, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) reported. Lawmakers are expected to discuss the bill in its third reading between May 13 and 14. The parliament, dominated by the ruling Georgian Dream party, has already passed the bill in the previous two readings. The fresh wave of protests came shortly after Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said the government would push ahead with the bill despite opposition. The proposed law drew heavy criticism from both domestic opposition and civil society groups and from abroad. “We are deeply alarmed about democratic backsliding in Georgia,” U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said. “Georgian Parliamentarians face a critical choice – whether to support the Georgian people’s EuroAtlantic aspirations or pass a Kremlin-style foreign agents’ law that runs counter to democratic values.” The EU has also condemned the bill, and some members of the European Parliament called for the suspension of Georgia’s EU candidate status.

The EU:

“EU member states decided that 90% of the windfall profits would go on weapons for Ukraine and remaining 10% on non-lethal aid, a split designed to assuage countries including Ireland, Austria and Hungary” https://t.co/npyoInQrNf — Shashank Joshi (@shashj) May 8, 2024

From The Guardian:

The EU has reached a deal to seize profits from Russia’s frozen assets to fund weapons and aid for Ukraine within months. EU senior diplomats meeting on Wednesday agreed a compromise on using the estimated €4.4bn windfall profits to aid Ukraine, smoothing over a dispute about taxation and management costs in Belgium, the country where most of the frozen assets are held. Euroclear, a clearing house in Brussels, holds €191bn of the €260bn of Russian Central Bank assets that were immobilised by western governments in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. In February the clearing house reported €4.4bn interest on the Russian funds and forecast that the Belgian government would reap €1.085bn in taxes. The final amount for Ukraine has yet to be confirmed, but should be available in July. The EU – wary of the legal ramifications of seizing the entire cache of Russian assets – decided it could give the profits to Ukraine, after concluding Moscow had no legal right to these funds. But finding a deal has been complicated by divisions about how to spend the money, Euroclear’s management fees and Belgium’s 25% tax on corporate profits. Belgium has now said it is “prepared to consider” a voluntary plan to transfer the collected taxes to Ukraine from 2025, according to diplomatic sources. The Belgian climbdown was first reported by Politico. The Belgian state is already contributing aid to buy weapons for Ukraine, but other EU countries argued the Russian windfall should be additional to – not instead of – Belgium’s regular Ukraine aid. One EU diplomat had described the profits as “a windfall tax for Belgium” and said: “It is a little unfair because nobody else has Russian money to pay for their aid for Ukraine.” Meeting on Wednesday, the diplomats also whittled Euroclear’s management fee to 0.3%, down from the original 3% proposed. EU member states decided that 90% of the windfall profits would go on weapons for Ukraine and remaining 10% on non-lethal aid, a split designed to assuage countries including Ireland, Austria and Hungary that cannot or do not wish to fund arms. “EU ambassadors agreed in principle on measures concerning extraordinary revenues stemming from Russia’s immobilised assets,” tweeted Belgium’s EU presidency Twitter account. “The money will serve to support #Ukraine‘s recovery and military defence in the context of the Russian aggression.” Welcoming the agreement, the European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, tweeted: “There could be no stronger symbol and no greater use for that money than to make Ukraine and all of Europe a safer place to live.” The EU deal opens the door to a broader discussion in the G7 about using Russia’s frozen billions of assets, but many European nations, including Germany and France, are wary of a US plan to take charge of the assets, fearing a violation of international law.

I honestly don’t believe this will actually happen despite all the talk. I’ll be very pleasantly surprised if it does.

'CERT-UA thinks, "with high certainty", a disruptive cyber attack on the Ukrainian mobile operator Kyivstar was carried out in order to amplify the effect of missile strikes carried out before and after.' https://t.co/MqZnDHs5cL — Shashank Joshi (@shashj) May 9, 2024

Here’s the details:

Ukrainian sources have speculated in recent weeks about Russian forces’ rationale for combining kinetic and cyber operations. In late April, Serhii Prokopenko, the head of operations at Ukraine’s National Cyber Security Coordination Center, speculated to The Record that Russia used cyber operations in tandem with missile attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure to collect information about the damage caused by those strikes. This isn’t a new practice. In January, Ukraine’s security service, the SBU, warned Russia was compromising webcams, possibly to target missile strikes and assess damage. Last week, Ukraine’s CERT (CERT-UA) published its report on Russian cyber operations in the second half of 2023 and discussed cyber-kinetic coordination. It says Russia continues to use what it calls “hybrid attacks that combine cyber elements with missile strikes, aimed primarily at exacerbating the psychological impact on civilians”. CERT-UA thinks, “with high certainty”, a disruptive cyber attack on the Ukrainian mobile operator Kyivstar was carried out in order to amplify the effect of missile strikes carried out before and after.

Avdiivka:

Destruction of the day🔥 Ukrainian warriors from the 110th Mechanized Brigade shot down a russian Su-25 plane in the Avdiivka direction. pic.twitter.com/vWAmZDTtHR — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 11, 2024

Kharkiv:

Kharkiv direction. Bombardment of Russian tanks with the help of the Ukrainian night bomber drones. Deepstate: “Targeting of Russian equipment in the area of ​​Hatyshche, Kharkiv region Russians are trying to break through in the area of ​​Ohirtseve-Hatyshche-Pletenivka, in… pic.twitter.com/pcCdXhH7fu — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) May 11, 2024

Kharkiv direction. Bombardment of Russian tanks with the help of the Ukrainian night bomber drones. Deepstate: “Targeting of Russian equipment in the area of ​​Hatyshche, Kharkiv region Russians are trying to break through in the area of ​​Ohirtseve-Hatyshche-Pletenivka, in addition to the Strilecha-Krasne-Pylna-Borysivka area. As we noted earlier, Russians use equipment to support the main infantry forces, but the Ukrainian Defense Forces immediately meet it with drone drops and FPV drones, which are, in fact, one of the main weapon in that area. Today, Russians resumed attempts to advance, and also continues shelling border settlements. The repulse of the enemy continues……” https://t.me/DeepStateUA/19453

The enemy shall not pass.

Ukrainian warriors repelled a russian attack in the Kharkiv region and destroyed 4 IFVs. 📹: 42nd Mechanized Brigade pic.twitter.com/NqASI7JWRe — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 11, 2024

Maps from @Deepstate_UA showing Russian advances along the border in Kharkiv Oblast over the past few days. Much of Russia's advance thus far has been conducted by dismounted infantry. https://t.co/HKyS3IVv5whttps://t.co/ZuWM1EwWuj pic.twitter.com/RhQBzEpEca — Rob Lee (@RALee85) May 11, 2024

The 92nd Assault Brigade and GUR's Kraken unit both played a critical role defending Kharkiv in the beginning of the war, and they have been fighting in the Chasiv Yar-Andriivka area of the front. https://t.co/590fcn8aLT — Rob Lee (@RALee85) May 11, 2024

My analysis of the situation in and around Kharkiv: Russian attack didn't catch the city by surprise. Kharkiv knows how to live with monsters just 40 km away. pic.twitter.com/1jR3S65B6Q — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) May 11, 2024

According to Russian propagandists, Kharkiv is panicked and empty. Meanwhile, market in Kharkiv: pic.twitter.com/MDD3PB3uZi — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) May 11, 2024

For you enthusiasts of Ukraine’s defense industrial base:

🇺🇦-made weapons to destroy the occupiers! Ukraine is increasing its defense potential by developing domestic arms production. pic.twitter.com/q6NZciQhJI — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 11, 2024

These photos of aurora borealis were taken by The Kyiv Independent reporter @francisjfarrell in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, on May 10. The view was enhanced due to the city's curfew and blackout policy that are in force at night. Photos: Francis Farrell / The Kyiv Independent pic.twitter.com/SFrhniItAY — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 11, 2024

