Trump referencing Hannibal Lecter as a sort-of a real person certainly makes you wonder what his brain worms have been thinking about since Stormy Daniels’ testimony:

Silence of the Lambs. Has anyone ever seen The Silence of the Lambs? The late, great Hannibal Lecter is a wonderful man. He oftentimes would have a friend for dinner. Remember the last scene? “Excuse me. I’m about to have a friend for dinner,” as this poor doctor walked by. “I’m about to have a friend for dinner.” But Hannibal Lecter. Congratulations. The late, great Hannibal Lecter…

I eagerly await the NYT story on this — “Trump Uses His Love of 90’s Film to Fuel Outreach to Gen X”.

This is via LGM, where Paul Campos thinks that Trump’s unhinged mouth diarrhea will go too far for some voters. Perhaps, but I think we might be at a point where his followers will forgive anything, though I do admit that 5 1/2 months is plenty of time for dementia to do its dirty work.