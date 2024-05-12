Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republicans would impeach Biden if he bit into a whole Kit Kat rather than breaking the sections apart.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Bogus polls are all they’ve got left. Let’s bury these fuckers at the polls a year from now.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

People are weird.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

The Supreme Court cannot be allowed to become the ultimate, unaccountable arbiter of everything.

with the Kraken taking a plea, the Cheese stands alone.

The gop is a fucking disgrace.

One of our two political parties is a cult whose leader admires Vladimir Putin.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

Today’s gop: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

Nothing says ‘pro-life’ like letting children go hungry.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

American History and Black History can not be separated.

Biden: Oh no. We’ve upset Big Pharma again.

This really is a full service blog.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

Happy Mother’s Day

Happy Mother’s day to all you moms out there. And if you forgot, it is still not too late to do something special for the mothers in your life.

Normally every year on Mother’s Day I get mom and dad Chinese takeout because, well, that’s what she wants. This year, though, they just had it the other day, so when I go to the big city on Tuesday I am going to pick up some Indian for them. I did get her some delicious pastries at this wonderful place in Wheeling called Good Mansion Wines. If you are ever in the area you absolutely have to go, it’s just a delightful place.

Regardless, no matter what I do for mothers day from here on out will not even compare to the gift my sister Devon got my mom this year. As you know, she is an INSANE sports fan, and lives and breathes Steelers, Pirates, and Penguins. So this year, my sister bought my mother a ten minute Cameo from none other than Dick LeBeau, a Hall of Fame football coach and player. It was really charming and he was just so nice and well spoken throughout.

I thought that was pretty neat and that you all would find it interesting. I’m off to spend the afternoon on the tractor cutting the soccer fields. I forget if I mentioned it but one of the things I am doing this summer is helping Gerald (Breyana’s dad) with his handyman/lawn service business, and taking up some of the grass duties when he has a lot of other projects. It’s perfect for me- I throw on the overalls and noise cancelling earphones and listen to music/podcasts/spanish language tapes while ridding around in circles. No one fucks with me, no one yells at me to do things differently, and I just get to ride and think and listen.

