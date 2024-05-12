Happy Mother’s day to all you moms out there. And if you forgot, it is still not too late to do something special for the mothers in your life.

Normally every year on Mother’s Day I get mom and dad Chinese takeout because, well, that’s what she wants. This year, though, they just had it the other day, so when I go to the big city on Tuesday I am going to pick up some Indian for them. I did get her some delicious pastries at this wonderful place in Wheeling called Good Mansion Wines. If you are ever in the area you absolutely have to go, it’s just a delightful place.

Regardless, no matter what I do for mothers day from here on out will not even compare to the gift my sister Devon got my mom this year. As you know, she is an INSANE sports fan, and lives and breathes Steelers, Pirates, and Penguins. So this year, my sister bought my mother a ten minute Cameo from none other than Dick LeBeau, a Hall of Fame football coach and player. It was really charming and he was just so nice and well spoken throughout.

I thought that was pretty neat and that you all would find it interesting. I’m off to spend the afternoon on the tractor cutting the soccer fields. I forget if I mentioned it but one of the things I am doing this summer is helping Gerald (Breyana’s dad) with his handyman/lawn service business, and taking up some of the grass duties when he has a lot of other projects. It’s perfect for me- I throw on the overalls and noise cancelling earphones and listen to music/podcasts/spanish language tapes while ridding around in circles. No one fucks with me, no one yells at me to do things differently, and I just get to ride and think and listen.