You are here: Home / Political Fundraising / Targeted Political Fundraising 2023-24 / It’s Up to Us Now – Voting Access for All (VAAC)

It’s Up to Us Now – Voting Access for All (VAAC)

by

This post is in: , , , ,

We have a double Angel Match for VAAC today!

Just $450 left on the double-angel match.

To help goose our current effort along, we’re running two Angel matches at once, which gives us a double angel match for donations up to $100.  Which are then matched by the external match that VAAC found for us.  So donations up to $100 are a 6x match.

So $100 = $600, $75 = $450, $50 = $300, $25 = $150, $10 = $60, $5 = $30.

To count toward the double match, tell us about your donation in the comments, or send me an email message.

VAAC is doing great work:

  1. Going to prisons and jails to educate the incarcerated on their right to vote (and get them registered and out to vote in the Fall).
  2. Educating County clerks on the law and providing them with written materials regarding voting rights to distribute to the incarcerated and the released.
  3. Going to High Schools schools, mostly in the Detroit area, to put on assemblies regarding the importance of voting and voting rights and getting students registered.
  4. Going to “expungement fairs” (legal clinics with volunteer lawyers) to register and motivate voters.
  5. Going to homeless shelters to educate the unhoused on their right to vote, even without a permanent address.
  6. Motivating voters to participate by emphasizing the state and local elections that have an impact on the criminal justice system.

Open thread!

  Almost Retired
  AndyG
  Another Scott
  Babette
  Barbara
  BenInNM
  catpal
  CTlurker
  DEBG
  DK
  EighthCousin
  eponymous
  FastEdD
  frosty
  greengoblin
  H.E.Wolf
  JAFD
  JanieM
  JaySinWA
  Joy in FL
  KrackenJack
  lowtechcyclist
  Lumpy
  Madeleine
  Melancholy Jaques
  Mercy
  pat
  sfinny
  SiubhanDuinne
  StringOnAStick
  Villago Delenda Est
  WaterGirl
  Wolvesvalley
  wonkie

    61Comments

    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      Someone asked in a thread this week how we get the young people to register and vote.

      Check out #3 on the list above.

      In Michigan, 16-year olds can pre-register to vote!  And VAAC is going into schools, talking about the importance of voting, and helping to get the young pups pre-registered to vote.

      They will tell us more about that at the zoom with VAAC on Wednesday!

      Please RSVP for the zoom if you haven’t already.

    3. 3.

      Joy in FL

      I just put in $12.57. I was trying to get the total to $8866.66, but someone donated right before me! Good for them.

      I do enjoy playing with the weird totals we sometimes get. I am out of “discretionary income” for a few days, but I gave in to my futile urge on this one : )   It looks like my math was off also. I should have not done the math in my imagination : )

    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      I think the NY trial is sucking all the oxygen out of the room – I know that’s been true for me!

      So we are way behind on this fundraising effort, which is why we are holding the double Balloon Juice angel match up to $100.  In case you didn’t read the details in the post up top, that means donations up to $100 end up at 6x the donation amount.

    14. 14.

      H.E.Wolf

      It is always up to us. That’s a good thing!

      I would rather rely on a nationwide community of people who understand the need to vote, including the folks VAAC is reaching out to enfranchise, than some individual on the national stage who is seen as a hero/savior figure.

    21. 21.

      Melancholy Jaques

      Kicked in 25, plus 5 tip. Likely can give more the next time. I’m in a transitional period.

    22. 22.

      frosty

      Another $50 from me. Thanks WG and Angels!​​ I have cousins in Michigan and I sent them this link and info on VAAC awhile ago.

    29. 29.

      Madeleine

      @WaterGirl: WG and others, there is an organization called the Civics Center whose only work is to get 16- and 17-year-olds registered to vote where that is possible. They provide kits to enable high school students to hold registration drives in their schools. They need non-students like us to do things like call schools to contact administrators/teachers who could get them connected to students. I’ve done that.

      Edited, corrected

    32. 32.

      JAFD

      Good evening, jackals !

      As I’ve mentioned, with the passing of Rep. Payne, there’ll be a special primary and general election in his district, which yours truly resides in.  So I’m making assumption that I’ll be working those election days, and am putting in $100,  from the bucks I might make, to the cause.

      Today’s also Katherine Hepburn’s birthday.  A few decades ago, I courted a young lady who was a definite Ms. Hepburn ‘wannabee’ (before that term was coined).  If you know an AnneMarie, tell her I hope she’s happy and healthy.

    36. 36.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @WaterGirl:

      I know I signed up for the Zoom, but now I can’t remember when it is, nor can I find it in your post or comment. Help an elderly mob enforcer out, please?

      EDIT: Oh, it’s Wednesday. Never mind /Emily Litella

    44. 44.

      WaterGirl

      @Barbara: I don’t know how I left you out of that message.  I went to each one in turn and hit reply!

      In any case, you were in the spreadsheet as comment 24, so you were definitely matched!

      Sorry to have left you out of the thank you. Obviously nothing personal! :-)

    48. 48.

      FastEdD

      $25 to VAAC.

      bread, cabbage, lettuce, beans, boodle, clams, dinero, greenbacks, loot, pesos, moola, simoleans, and of course, bongo bucks.

    49. 49.

      WaterGirl

      @JaySinWA: I do it in a spreadsheet.  Why?

      Because we don’t match dollar for dollar, of any amount.  Matches are for a set amount, $25 or $50 or $100 or whatever it is for that particular match.

      So if the match is for up to $50, and I donate $75, only the $50 is matched.

      The spreadsheet does the math for me, though. :-)

      Reply
    53. 53.

      JaySinWA

      @WaterGirl: Why?

      Because I was wondering if I really needed to post here for the match to happen and wondering what happens if others don’t or it’s after hours.

      So the portal doesn’t list individual donation amounts, just the raw totals?

      Thanks for taking on the administrative burden of make the matches happen.

    54. 54.

      wonkie

      Where’s the link? I’d like to donate. What is the group called? I googled VAAC and got some outfit concerned with volcanic ash.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      WaterGirl

      @JaySinWA: ActBlue does list individual donation amounts.

      But it would be way more work to comb through those and pay attention to what the match amount was active at the time of the donation.

      It’s not a big burden to enter the comment number and donation amount into a spreadsheet.

