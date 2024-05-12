We have a double Angel Match for VAAC today!
Just $450 left on the double-angel match.
To help goose our current effort along, we’re running two Angel matches at once, which gives us a double angel match for donations up to $100. Which are then matched by the external match that VAAC found for us. So donations up to $100 are a 6x match.
So $100 = $600, $75 = $450, $50 = $300, $25 = $150, $10 = $60, $5 = $30.
To count toward the double match, tell us about your donation in the comments, or send me an email message.
VAAC is doing great work:
- Going to prisons and jails to educate the incarcerated on their right to vote (and get them registered and out to vote in the Fall).
- Educating County clerks on the law and providing them with written materials regarding voting rights to distribute to the incarcerated and the released.
- Going to High Schools schools, mostly in the Detroit area, to put on assemblies regarding the importance of voting and voting rights and getting students registered.
- Going to “expungement fairs” (legal clinics with volunteer lawyers) to register and motivate voters.
- Going to homeless shelters to educate the unhoused on their right to vote, even without a permanent address.
- Motivating voters to participate by emphasizing the state and local elections that have an impact on the criminal justice system.
Open thread!
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings