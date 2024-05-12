We have a double Angel Match for VAAC today!

Just $450 left on the double-angel match.

To help goose our current effort along, we’re running two Angel matches at once, which gives us a double angel match for donations up to $100. Which are then matched by the external match that VAAC found for us. So donations up to $100 are a 6x match.

So $100 = $600, $75 = $450, $50 = $300, $25 = $150, $10 = $60, $5 = $30.

To count toward the double match, tell us about your donation in the comments, or send me an email message.

VAAC is doing great work:

Going to prisons and jails to educate the incarcerated on their right to vote (and get them registered and out to vote in the Fall). Educating County clerks on the law and providing them with written materials regarding voting rights to distribute to the incarcerated and the released. Going to High Schools schools, mostly in the Detroit area, to put on assemblies regarding the importance of voting and voting rights and getting students registered. Going to “expungement fairs” (legal clinics with volunteer lawyers) to register and motivate voters. Going to homeless shelters to educate the unhoused on their right to vote, even without a permanent address. Motivating voters to participate by emphasizing the state and local elections that have an impact on the criminal justice system.

Open thread!