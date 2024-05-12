Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in. We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere. Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered. We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

Tonight let’s complain about all the terrible decisions made by networks – and now streaming services – to drop a great show and/or keep a crappy one. I don’t recall what show they kept the year they dropped Numb3rs, but I do recall that their reasons were bullshit. They admitted that Numb3rs was the better show but they dropped it anyway.

And now CBS, cancelling the show with the one of the best female characters on TV, and the same franchise keeping the show with the absolute worst female character on TV. Arghh!

And the same network is cancelling another show because there’s not enough diversity!

Reading a bit today to see if some of my favorite shows are cancelled or renewed, I see a pattern. Sports and reality shows are super cheap to film as opposed to scripted series. Maybe the networks are deciding not to compete with the big streaming shops that are producing excellent shows?

In any case, they are pissing me off.

Anyway, tonight is TV Festivus, have at it!