Medium Cool – Terrible Decisions on Shows to Keep and Shows to Drop

Medium Cool – Terrible Decisions on Shows to Keep and Shows to Drop

75 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in.  We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered.  We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

Tonight let’s complain about all the terrible decisions made by networks – and now streaming services – to drop a great show and/or keep a crappy one.  I don’t recall what show they kept the year they dropped Numb3rs, but I do recall that their reasons were bullshit.  They admitted that Numb3rs was the better show but they dropped it anyway.

And now CBS, cancelling the show with the one of the best female characters on TV, and the same franchise keeping the show with the absolute worst female character on TV.  Arghh!

And the same network is cancelling another show because there’s not enough diversity!

Reading a bit today to see if some of my favorite shows are cancelled or renewed, I see a pattern.  Sports and reality shows are super cheap to film as opposed to scripted series.  Maybe the networks are deciding not to compete with the big streaming shops that are producing excellent shows?

In any case, they are pissing me off.

Anyway, tonight is TV Festivus, have at it!

    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      As I was cursing the internet this afternoon re: what’s cancelled and renewed, I saw that the CW is likely cancelling THEIR MOST WATCHED SHOW because they can make more money on sports or reality TV.

      I’m sure I should have realized this long ago, but this feels like the moment decades ago when I learned that HR is not there for us!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      AndyG

      Deadwood. Cancelling that show before its time was a travesty, and apparently a clusterf**K of bad communications between the relevant parties…..

      Reply
    5. 5.

      weasel

      Deadwood is second only to Firefly on my gripe list. Criminal that both those shows weren’t given the chance to properly wrap things up

      Reply
    6. 6.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: NCIS is ditching NCIS: Hawaii and keeping NCIS:Sydney.

      The female lead on NCIS: Hawaii is smart, tough, interesting, has a life outside of work, she’s a warm person, easy on the eyes, and dresses professionally – no sexy clothing at work.

      NCIS: Sydney isn’t as bad as that awful CSI show we like to mock as the worst show ever.  But it’s bad.

      The female lead on NCIS: Sydney is basically an alpha male character in a female body.  She uses so much botox that her face has basically no expression.  Literally, I can’t stand to watch her because it’s creepy.  She’s totally uninteresting, has no emotional IQ, and is totally unwatchable.  She’s cold as ice.

      And their “nerdy character” – is ridiculous.  It’s all part of the formula now.  Yes, I am cranky about TV right now.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      MazeDancer

      Really enjoyed NCIS: Hawai’i. Simple, unchallenging, entertaining, with likable characters.

      Was a nice workplace family escape once a week. Though happy to see a lesbian pairing on TV, found Whistler & Lucy as a couple a stretch. No chemistry.

      Will Trent is n the same category. But a bit darker.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      errg

      It’s no Deadwood, but I was really enjoying Alaska Daily on ABC, and it got cancelled after just one season…

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Scout211

      From the way back machine, I still feel cheated that the network cancelled The Greatest American Hero after three seasons.  What a fun show that my whole family loved.  So many fans were shocked and disappointed.

      I see that the three seasons are now available on some streaming services.  But It was never sold into syndication because it only had the three seasons. So only the olds will remember it.  Maybe streaming will give it new viewers.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Baud

      @WaterGirl:

      What’s the diversity show you mentioned?

      ETA: I haven’t looked at the ratings to compare Sydney vs Hawaii. I was surprised to hear of the cancellation.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Ihop

      Please forgive me for something mst likely topic adjacent, but has anybody of the netdy comicky booky glitterati noticed that the mask heath ledgers joker wore at the beginning of dark night is the same that Cesar romero’s joker wore as pagliachi (spelling) in his first appearance as the joker in the adam west batman?

       

      Also, even though I know it was given a 2 season reprieve I said fuck this to all TV except cooking shows and sporting events after arrested development was jettisoned by fox.

      So please, for all that is good and unholy, watch ‘what we do in the shadows’

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Anonymous At Work

      Paramount canceling Lower Decks without notice.  It’s animated, so not the tallest lift to give it another year or partial arc.

      We’ll segue into Better Off Ted, a show so funny, including to the network execs, that they thought word-of-mouth would work instead of advertising.

      Moving to NBC, we have how horribly they treated Scrubs and Chuck (sorry, easy bait for this group).  Forcing both shows to all-but including in-show advertisements to keep them on the air.

      And yes, as always, forever, finishing with Firefly: showing that Fox executives were Dunning-Kruger before the two had graduated from college.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Steeplejack

      What CBS shows are you referring to?!

      ETA: Okay, I see you got around to it. I really like the female lead on NCIS: Hawaiʻi. The show’s just average, but she is good. Hope the actor lands somewhere else.

      NCIS: Sydney looks like complete crap.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      eclare

      I was disappointed when American Gothic was cancelled.  It was a truly creepy show.  Gary Cole was excellent, and the show was cancelled after one season.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud:  I alluded to a few shows, I think.

      Blue Bloods is being cancelled for “lack of diversity” by the network that just cancelled NCIS: Hawaii that had it all diversity-wise.  It makes no fucking sense.

      And Walker is apparently the most watched show on the CW, and it looks likely to be cancelled.

      Not saying I am a big fan of Blue Bloods or Walker, just sharing some of the crazy I found.

      I think you could pick a random adult 17 years or older, and they could make better decisions.

      It’s like USA was so great back when they had White Collar and all those other great shows in the summer.  And then poof.  Did they no longer care about great shows?  Did some good top guy leave and someone awful came in as decision-maker?  I have no idea.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      evodevo

      Ditto on Will Trent – like that show.  STUPID CBS cancelled So Help Me Todd – I am so pissed…

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Baud

      @WaterGirl:

      Never watched Blue Bloods, but that always seemed like a creepy show. I didn’t realize that CBS claimed lack of diversity. That show was on for a long time.

       

       

       

      @WaterGirl:

      Yes. Cyber.  Although I thought the stories in Cyber were bad. The stories in Sydney are normal NCIS fare with hard to understand accents on top.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Starfish

      There were various things written about Family Guy, and it always seemed like such a terrible show. Here is an animated show where none of the jokes are funny. Why does this show still exist?

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Salt Water

      This is going back a long ways but I’m still salty about “Soap” – talk about a cliffhanger!

      “Wonderfalls” was another one I would have liked to see several more seasons of.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Nukular Biskits

      Someone may have asked this already (I usually read the post, then comment, then read the other comments):

      Does the list of shows to get rid of include the Sunday talking head shows?

      Reply
    41. 41.

      NotMax

      Firefly was the replacement show when Wonderfalls was cancelled. Why couldn’t we have both, dammit?

      (Actually I have a lot of problems with Firefly, but that’s fodder for another time. Not enough to make it unwatchable however.)

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Nukular Biskits

      @Starfish:

      I just happened to see this on Twitter and, although I’m not a frequent viewer of said shows any more, I have to agree:

      I would love for one of these Sunday talk show hosts to say, “Either answer this simple question or we are going to end this interview NOW.” Or just shut down the Sunday political show format. As is, it is completely useless.

      Reason for that outburst?  SC Senator Tim Scott absolutely refusing to answer a clear and direct question.

      https://twitter.com/NC5PhilWilliams/status/1789695955853300044

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Steeplejack

      @Baud:

      I usually like Tom Selleck—especially the Jesse Stone movies—but I skipped Blue Bloods because it’s straight-up network copaganda.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Scout211

      @Steeplejack:Is So Help Me Todd good?

      I really enjoy it.  Lots of clever banter and quirky characters. Mom is an attorney and the son works for her as an investigator.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Brachiator

      @Ihop:

      Please forgive me for something mst likely topic adjacent, but has anybody of the netdy comicky booky glitterati noticed that the mask heath ledgers joker wore at the beginning of dark night is the same that Cesar romero’s joker wore as pagliachi (spelling) in his first appearance as the joker in the adam west batman?

      Recently saw a YouTube short about this. A fun homage, if true. Also, I have heard that the Cesar Romero mask was modeled on the make-up of circus performer Emmett Kelly.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      sab

      I am pissed about the new Perry Mason show having been cancelled after only one season

      ETA Sorry, two seasons.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Baud

      @Steeplejack:

      I’m usually ok with cop shows, but the ads for this one rubbed me the wrong way.  But I’ve never actually watched an episode, so I don’t know if my reaction was justified.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      HinTN

      We loved Numb3rs but it sorta went around the bend the last season (or two). Character development can never overcome a lack of good show plot.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: Yes, after 14 years, they decided there wasn’t enough diversity.

      And cancelled Hawaii with, let’s see.

      Female lead: Mixed race.
      Two female major characters: lesbian couple
      One of the male leads:  maybe Hawaii, maybe Asian.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Steeplejack

      @Baud:

      Like that makes it better?! 😹

      I meant “detectives” in the TV sense of crime-solvers, not official police titles.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      sab

      My haidresser, his wife and I were probably the only people in America that watched Rubicon back in the day, but I loved that show. And the replaced it with that stupid zombie show.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Starfish

      The Regime is so weird. Kate Winslet is the chancellor of some eastern European country who is completely off her rocker. She talks to her dead father a lot. Hugh Grant is the former leader of The Regime that Kate Winslet keeps locked up in the basement.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Jay

      @mrmoshpotato:

      A Reconstruction Western set in Space, with out the racism, but with insane zombies, that were created when the evil “Union” tried to make a “passive” drug to make people passive. The side effects were that 90% of those exposed became so passive they just sat down and died. The other 10% became hyper violent.

      So the plucky “rebels” went into “interspace” shipping in a class of ship called a “Firefly”, with some train robberies, smuggling, etc on the side, who am I kidding, I don’t remember a single legal shipment.

      Connected Dr. frees his sister from a facility, where they have repressed her memories, and turned her into a physic lethal weapon. The Union comes after them, because she knows how “The Reavers” were created.

      Luckily, “Serenity” got funded and provided a closure to the plots.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Baud

      @Jay:

      The side effects were that 90% of those exposed became so passive they just sat down and died. The other 10% became hyper violent.

       
      We should have listened to RFK Jr.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Steeplejack

      @WaterGirl:

      Maybe LL Cool J is a jinx. His character came over from NCIS: Los Angeles on a temporary thing and just kept hanging around. Don’t they need you back in L.A., bruh? Oh, right, that show ended a year ago.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Brachiator

      @Anonymous At Work:

      Paramount canceling Lower Decks without notice.  It’s animated, so not the tallest lift to give it another year or partial arc.

      I agree that it is a shame that this show has been cancelled. But I think that the larger background here is that Paramount is struggling to survive. So there is a risk that all Star Trek shows might be in danger.

      It would be interesting to see Disney acquire Star Trek and control another pop culture franchise. Unlikely, however.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      frosty

      Awesome! Firefly was in comment #5 and #8. That’s my big gripe. Favorite moment, on Big Bang Theory. Sheldon says “I know what I’ll be doing on Friday nights for the next few years; watching Firefly.” After it was cancelled, of course, but for him it was still running when he said the line.

      ETA: @WaterGirl:  I started at the top again. #8 was you!

      Reply
    72. 72.

      eclare

      @Starfish:

      I read reviews of The Regime, and it sounded like HBO couldn’t decide what the tone or the point of the show was supposed to be.  I haven’t watched.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Starfish

      @WaterGirl: I thought that you were pointing out that the show that they said lacked diversity actually had diversity and had been on for years. So why blame lack of diversity now? What has changed?

      Things have gotten more strict around some of the awards and diversity requirements to get considered for awards, but the people who get to choose what wins the awards still lack diversity.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Steeplejack

      Nice to see all the geriatric love coming out for network shows. And here I was embarrassed last week to profess that I was liking Elsbeth.

      On the edgy cable side I’m binge-watching Cardinal on Hulu. Canadian cops in Ontario, four seasons (24 episodes). Good writing and acting, nice scenery, has avoided most cop-show clichés so far. (Just started S3.) Some of the murders and crime scenes are not for the faint of heart.

      Reply

