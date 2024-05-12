Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Opportunity For the Night Shift (and Open Thread)

Opportunity For the Night Shift (and Open Thread)

by

The day shift showed up in force for the earlier double-match, and I want to give the night shift a shot at being double-angel matched for our VAAC fundraising.

OTHERWISE, just skip to the comments – this is a totally open thread.

We have $850 for the last double-angel match for our VAAC fundraising.

Donations up to $100 per person are a 6x match.  Once double-matchable donations hit $850, the match will be over.

So $100 = $600, $75 = $450, $50 = $300, $25 = $150, $10 = $60, $5 = $30.

To count toward the double match, tell us about your donation in the comments, or send me an email message.

Reminder:  the zoom with VAAC is this Wednesday, May 15, at 7:30 Eastern.  Email WaterGirl to RSVP and get the zoom link.

Really hoping we can be at $15,000 (toward our $25,000 goal) in time for the zoom on Wednesday.

Open thread!

    8Comments

    2. 2.

      RaflW

      Thank you. In for $50.

      And Happy Mother’s Day, though I know (boy, some years I know) it can be complicated. Was just looking at a few pics of my mom from the ’60s & ’70s and this year, it just makes me glad she ever was, and that she was my mom. Some years, even though she passed 26 years ago, it can be hard.

      Glad this year was easy for me, and that I had a fun day with the BF’s family, including his very freely-laughing, mini-golf-loving mom.

    3. 3.

      prostratedragon

      Project 2025 guy brags about being a skidmark:

      “So I always keep this fake Hollywood money in my car, so when a homeless person asks for money, and I give them like a $5 bill, I feel good about myself, they feel good,” said McEntee, also a senior advisor to Project 2025. “And then when they go to use it, they get arrested, so I’m actually helping to clean up the community and get them off the street.”

      Shades of George Floyd. The Secret Service is on notice.

    7. 7.

      mvr

      Not sure which shift I am on exaclty – unless it is the dead thread shift on most occasions. But I put in another $25. I think the fundraising on this website is awesome and am grateful for the opportunity to contribute more than I can afford. (That’s not sarcasm.)

      Thanks to one and all,

