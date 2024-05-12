The day shift showed up in force for the earlier double-match, and I want to give the night shift a shot at being double-angel matched for our VAAC fundraising.

OTHERWISE, just skip to the comments – this is a totally open thread.

We have $850 for the last double-angel match for our VAAC fundraising.

Donations up to $100 per person are a 6x match. Once double-matchable donations hit $850, the match will be over.

So $100 = $600, $75 = $450, $50 = $300, $25 = $150, $10 = $60, $5 = $30.

To count toward the double match, tell us about your donation in the comments, or send me an email message.

Reminder: the zoom with VAAC is this Wednesday, May 15, at 7:30 Eastern. Email WaterGirl to RSVP and get the zoom link.

Really hoping we can be at $15,000 (toward our $25,000 goal) in time for the zoom on Wednesday.

Open thread!