Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Midwestern Spring

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Midwestern Spring
 
Getting on with the job… From sturdy, sensible commentor Mousebumples:

Plants are just starting to bloom and sprout in my garden. I thought I’d send these along.

We have daffodils and tulips, bleeding hearts, a cherry tree, a violet bush, and a neighbor’s crab apple tree (I think – not my tree).

I’m looking forward to (hopefully) raspberries and strawberries and nasturtiums this year in the garden.

Hoping to plant some pumpkins and squash, though we haven’t gotten to those yet. The asparagus are already coming up, though!

Here north of Boston, there’s still a plethora of white daffodils along the north-facing back fence, but this week the front yard has been an explosion of blue-and-white columbines. All the ones in pots have been opening gradually, and the ones in the dirt are finally setting blooms.

Our various lilacs, including the two-story foundation bush that’s one of the reasons we bought this house thirty years ago, are starting to bloom as well — the front yard smells delicious, which makes the toil of cleanup & transplant somewhat less burdensome.

And we’re beginning to get the first dark-purple generic and dwarf iris blooms, too… those used to be almost the first color every year, sometimes even as the daffodils were starting, but they’ve been lagging this year. (Probably because most of the clumps need separating, along with the daylilies they’re crowding.)

What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?

  • MagdaInBlack
  • Mousebumples

    2Comments

    1. 1.

      MagdaInBlack

      I love Bleeding Heart, thank you for those.  I potted the Rosemary I bought to replace the one I managed to kill this winter. That’s my gardening update.

      I’m going back to bed. Because I can 🙂

    2. 2.

      Mousebumples

      @MagdaInBlack: you’re very welcome! I have more bleeding hearts on the north side of my house, but they weren’t flowering when I snapped these shots.

      My MIL has much larger bushes, it almost feels, of bleeding hearts. I’m wondering if they’re a different plant, or if I just need to let these grow a few more years…

