Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

If you still can’t see these things even now, maybe politics isn’t your forte and you should stop writing about it.

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

This really is a full service blog.

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

Conservatism: there are people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Everyone is in a bubble, but some bubbles model reality far better than others!

Something needs to be done about our bogus SCOTUS.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Let’s show the world that autocracy can be defeated.

How can republicans represent us when they don’t trust women?

Biden: Oh no. We’ve upset Big Pharma again.

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

T R E 4 5 O N

Another missed opportunity for Jamie Dimon to just shut the fuck up.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

“Let’s not pretend [Trump] wants to engage in high-minded discourse.”

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Be a traveling stable for those who can’t find room at the inn.

Republicans would impeach Biden if he bit into a whole Kit Kat rather than breaking the sections apart.

“In the future, this lab will be a museum. don’t touch it.”

Peak wingnut was a lie.

You are here: Home / Politics / Proud to Be A Democrat / Sunday Morning Open Thread: Shining Lights

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Shining Lights

by | 42 Comments

This post is in: ,

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Barbara
  • Baud
  • Chris
  • hueyplong
  • Ken
  • lowtechcyclist
  • O. Felix Culpa
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • prostratedragon
  • rikyrah
  • Scout211
  • sdhays
  • smith
  • TBone
  • TS
  • What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    42Comments

    1. 1.

      Ken

      The secret is, Samsung didn’t actually put AI in the washing machine. They put AI in the marketing of the washing machine.

      The bigger secret is, you can replace Samsung with any company name

      EDIT: Good morning all!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      OzarkHillbilly

      They can outwit humans at board games, decode the structure of proteins and hold a passable conversation, but as AI systems have grown in sophistication so has their capacity for deception, scientists warn.

      The analysis, by Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) researchers, identifies wide-ranging instances of AI systems double-crossing opponents, bluffing and pretending to be human. One system even altered its behaviour during mock safety tests, raising the prospect of auditors being lured into a false sense of security.

      “As the deceptive capabilities of AI systems become more advanced, the dangers they pose to society will become increasingly serious,” said Dr Peter Park, an AI existential safety researcher at MIT and author of the research.

      Park was prompted to investigate after Meta, which owns Facebook, developed a program called Cicero that performed in the top 10% of human players at the world conquest strategy game Diplomacy. Meta stated that Cicero had been trained to be “largely honest and helpful” and to “never intentionally backstab” its human allies.

      “It was very rosy language, which was suspicious because backstabbing is one of the most important concepts in the game,” said Park.

      Park and colleagues sifted through publicly available data and identified multiple instances of Cicero telling premeditated lies, colluding to draw other players into plots and, on one occasion, justifying its absence after being rebooted by telling another player: “I am on the phone with my girlfriend.” “We found that Meta’s AI had learned to be a master of deception,” said Park.

      The MIT team found comparable issues with other systems, including a Texas hold ’em poker program that could bluff against professional human players and another system for economic negotiations that misrepresented its preferences in order to gain an upper hand.

      In one study, AI organisms in a digital simulator “played dead” in order to trick a test built to eliminate AI systems that had evolved to rapidly replicate, before resuming vigorous activity once testing was complete. This highlights the technical challenge of ensuring that systems do not have unintended and unanticipated behaviours.

      “That’s very concerning,” said Park. “Just because an AI system is deemed safe in the test environment doesn’t mean it’s safe in the wild. It could just be pretending to be safe in the test.”

      Skynet anyone?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Ken

      @OzarkHillbilly: We’re in the position of that old PSA, aren’t we?

      HUMAN: Where did you learn to lie and cheat like this?

      MACHINE: You, all right! I learned it by watching you!

      I recall a few years back when the first generation of these chatbots came out, there was a similar problem with them abruptly becoming foul-mouthed racist misogynist homophobic etc. (list can be lengthened arbitrarily), because they’d been trained from human conversations scraped from the internet.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Ken: Just don’t let them converse with union carpenters and they’ll be a lot more polite. They might even say please before asking people to fuck off.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Baud

      justifying its absence after being rebooted by telling another player: “I am on the phone with my girlfriend.”

      She’s in Canada. You wouldn’t know her.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      TBone

      @OzarkHillbilly: lying lies and the liars who tell them.

      Meadows: “This is a fight of good versus evil. Evil always looks like the victor until the King of Kings triumphs. Do not grow weary in well doing. The fight continues. I have staked my career on it. Well at least my time in DC on it.”
      Thomas: “Thank you!! Needed that! This plus a conversation with my best friend just now… I will try to keep holding on. America is worth it!”

      Clarence thinks we forgot about his “best friend”

      https://www.bostonglobe.com/2022/03/25/nation/read-texts-virginia-thomas-reportedly-sent-mark-meadows/

      Reply
    17. 17.

      TS

      Someone stop my panic – did trump really get 100K at a rally in New Jersey?? That’s what the local press is telling me.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Baud

      @TS:

      No idea. Probably not. I don’t think he had rallies that big in 2016. Press is probably reporting what Trump said about attendance.

      But anything is possible.  He’ll get millions of votes even if we win in a blowout.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      TBone

      @Baud: looks are deceiving.  😉 I couldn’t copy pasta the entirety of their insane bloviating, so context is missing.  I just wanted to highlight that Clarence’s best friend is a demented Qanon cow.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      TBone

      @TS: NO more like 30,000 which is still concerning and which I suspect is still just another inflated lie for the press

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Chris

      In 2020 Trump put 20 million people out of work and then told all the cops in America to stop even trying to solve serious crimes in favor of wholesale 24/7 hippy-punching. Insane to think that wouldn’t cause a multi-year crime wave.

      As near as I can tell, crime rates seem to have very little to do with how many cops are on the streets or how many licenses to abuse their power we give the cops.  They spent thirty years through the roof from the mid sixties to the mid nineties despite various escalations in police numbers, equipment, and power, and it turned out that the main thing that cratered them was the amount of lead people were being exposed to, something that could not possibly have had less to do with the police if it was an ACAB sticker painted over with a big red A.  Meanwhile, the number of crimes solved by the cops has been slowly dropping for years, as I recall: that also hasn’t done much in either direction for the crime rates.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Chris

      @hueyplong:

      Sorry his workplace has become intolerable.

      A lot of our workplaces have become intolerable over the last four or five decades, and it has a lot to do with politicians like him, so hey.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud:

      I’m more curious about the Auto Open Door for Advanced Drying. WTF?

      I dunno, but our dishwasher has that. It seems to help finish up the drying of the dishes by letting the remaining humidity out of the dishwasher and replacing it with dry air.  Anyway, it seems to work, and the dishwasher is more energy-efficient than the one it replaced.

      Clothes dryers normally vent the humid air to the outdoors, but I don’t know whether a washer-dryer combo can have a vent.

      I’ve always wondered why washer-dryer combos weren’t more of a thing. The house we moved into all the way back in 1960 had one, and as far as I can remember, it worked just fine the whole time we lived there until we moved out 12 years later.  It wasn’t located adjacent to an outdoor wall, so I know it didn’t vent to the outdoors.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      TS

      @TBone:

      @Baud:

      @smith:

      @prostratedragon:

      Thanks for all the replies – I think it was probably more than 300, but that was a heart warming reply.

      The media goes from 1000s (WaPo) to 10s of thousands (CBS) 30000 (ABC Philadelphia) to the ceiling from Fox & NY Post and repeated around the world.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      O. Felix Culpa

      My sons grew up watching Reading Rainbow. It was a wonderful show and LeVar Burton is a good man. Both deserve to be celebrated.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      TBone

      @TBone: heyo Ginni!

      “Biden crime family & ballot fraud co-conspirators (elected officials, bureaucrats, social media censorship mongers, fake stream media reporters, etc) are being arrested & detained for ballot fraud right now & over coming days, & will be living in barges off GITMO to face military tribunals for sedition.”

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.