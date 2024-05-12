Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Schadenfreude Open Thread: Market Forces Finish Freedomworks

Sunday Schadenfreude Open Thread: Market Forces Finish Freedomworks

25 Comments

Politico says “The libertarian organization couldn’t survive the populist shift in the Republican Party”:

FreedomWorks, the once-swaggering conservative organization that helped turn tea party protesters into a national political force, is shutting down, according to its president, a casualty of the ideological split in a Republican Party dominated by former President Donald Trump.

“We’re dissolved,” said the group’s president, Adam Brandon. “It’s effective immediately.”

FreedomWorks’ board of directors voted unanimously on Tuesday to dissolve the organization, Brandon said. Wednesday will be the last workday for the group’s roughly 25 employees, though staffers will continue to receive paychecks and health care benefits for the next few months.

The development brings to a close a period of turmoil for the organization. FreedomWorks laid off 40 percent of its staff in March of 2023, and as a result of a drop in fundraising, its total revenue has declined by roughly half, to about $8 million, since 2022, Brandon said…

After Trump took control of the conservative movement, Brandon said, a “huge gap” opened up between the libertarian principles of FreedomWorks leadership and the MAGA-style populism of its members. FreedomWorks leaders, for example, still believed in free trade, small government and a robust merit-based immigration system. Increasingly, however, those positions clashed with a Trump-aligned membership who called for tariffs on imported goods and a wall to keep immigrants out but were willing, in Brandon’s view, to remain silent as Trump’s administration added $8 trillion to the national debt.

This same split was creating headaches in other parts of the organization as well. “Our staff became divided into MAGA and Never Trump factions,” Brandon said in an internal document reviewed by POLITICO Magazine. It also impacted fundraising.

“Now I think donors are saying, ‘What are you doing for Trump today?’” said Paul Beckner, a member of FreedomWorks’ board. “And we’re not for or against Trump. We’re for Trump if he’s doing what we agree with, and we’re against him if he’s not. And so I think we’ve seen an erosion of conservative donors.”…

In an interview with POLITICO Magazine last September, an ex-FreedomWorks employee claimed that the organization under Brandon’s leadership had turned its back on its values while Trump was in office; during this period, for example, the organization issued tweets spreading election conspiracies and deflecting criticism of the Florida legislation that came to be known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. “He let a bunch of right-wing nutjobs turn FreedomWorks into a MAGA mouthpiece,” the former FreedomWorks staffer said...

In the midst of this turmoil, FreedomWorks launched an effort last fall to rebrand itself as a more centrist organization, one that could target the independent voters that its leaders believe would be more receptive to libertarian ideals. But the effort failed to get traction, Brandon said, largely because the independent voters viewed FreedomWorks as a right-wing group. As a result, Brandon and the board began discussing the possibility of shutting down FreedomWorks altogether…

Brandon said he has plans to launch a new organization focused on politically independent members of the millennial and Gen Z generations, whom he thinks will be receptive to libertarian policies. “If we started something new, you could build it from the ground up,” Brandon said. “You could build a brand that matches what these folks want, and you could get away around all the baggage [associated with the FreedomWorks brand].”

There will always be a market for artfully rewritten exegeses of ‘I got mine, forget you, said the professional Libertarian marketeer, hopefully…

  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Chet Murthy
  • Citizen Alan
  • Geminid
  • JaySinWA
  • JML
  • Ken
  • Martin
  • Math Guy
  • Shalimar
  • SpaceUnit
  • StringOnAStick
  • Sure Lurkalot
  • Suzanne

    25Comments

    5. 5.

      JaySinWA

      @Baud: Well that’s the plan, but for now this witch is dead. We should celebrate the small victories and not channel Obi Wan. Besides, that I’ll come back even more powerful line was bravado, and didn’t really manifest itself after all as far as I know.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      SpaceUnit

      TFG sucking up all the Republican donors’ money in a failing bid to stay out of jail and win back the White House is a feel-good story.

       

      Got a little tear in my eye.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Chet Murthy

      @JaySinWA: I never liked that plot line: the idea that somehow Darth makes up for a lifetime of sin and crimes by one good act at the end of his life, and that’s enough to restore him to the Light Side of the Force ….. yeah right.  I mean sure, whatever, it’s a sci-fi story.  But it makes for terrible mythos.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Sure Lurkalot

      Where be this populist shift? Trump, man of the people with his $400,000,000 inheritance, lifelong, blinding need to be accepted by the Manhattan elite, tax cuts for the ultra wealthy, country club with $200,000 initiation fees…

      Reply
    10. 10.

      StringOnAStick

      Didn’t the libertoonian party tweet yesterday that they want to overturn the Civil Rights Act?  Gee, such a bunch of high ideals these people hold.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Shalimar

      I am not sure there are people to reach who have a “fuck me, I am happy you got everything” philosophy, but good luck with that.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Chet Murthy

      @StringOnAStick: Apparently there’s a (somewhat) big ruckus over at the Libertarian Repubs-who-like-ganja Party over inviting TFG to speak at their convention.  Ha.  Ha.  The other Presidential contenders for the Party nomination are all het up and gosh, I’m here for it!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Suzanne

      In the midst of this turmoil, FreedomWorks launched an effort last fall to rebrand itself as a more centrist organization, one that could target the independent voters that its leaders believe would be more receptive to libertarian ideals. But the effort failed to get traction, Brandon said, largely because the independent voters viewed FreedomWorks as a right-wing group.

      LAAAAAAAWL.
      Credibility, it may be worth having!

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Chet Murthy

      @Baud: I’m sorry to have to jog your memory on this (I mean, who wants to remember these jamokes?), but …. perhaps you remember Dick Armey?  He created this FreedomWorks thingie as an astroturf (remember when that was a new term in the lingo?) org to spread the Tea Party protests.  Sigh.  He’s still alive, so I see.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Citizen Alan

      @Chet Murthy:  So does Christianity, then, because the idea of a sincere deathbed conversion allowing even the most wicked people into heaven is pretty much part of the core of the Christian faith.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Martin

      @Sure Lurkalot: For right wing populists, the people are white christians and are inherently virtuous. The elite are anyone who undermines that from Jews to poor non-white immigrants.

      Trump didn’t violently put down a BLM protest for a photo op which consisted of nothing except holding a Bible for nothing, you know. It doesn’t matter what Trumps inheritance is so long as he’s picked the right enemies.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Baud

      Brandon said he has plans to launch a new organization focused on politically independent members of the millennial and Gen Z generations, whom he thinks will be receptive to libertarian policies.

      Always be closing.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      JML

      They will not be missed. If we could kill off Heritage and the Federalist Society…which are two of the most destructive forces out there. They are brutal indoctrination facilities and they have infected far too much of our political society, and the fact that they’re still considered acceptable by the DC intelligentsia is proof that maybe we need to start over with those clowns too. FreedomWorks was always bad, but also a bit more fringe.

      They do serve as a show of just about much ideological incoherence the modern GOP has. As much as clowns like MTG and Gaetz are disgusting jokes of representatives…it was sort of inevitable that clowns like them would rise up eventually and chuck bombs. They were always there, they just stayed quiet under the leadership for a long time. With the collection of losers and incompetents that are in charge of the GOP these days (pathetic leadership in the House, and McConnell is barely hanging on in the Senate and no longer has the vise-grip he used to) there are no controls left and the incoherence is playing out more and more. Sadly they still seem to have a unifier: get behind any autocratic figure with an “R” by their name for president.

      Reply

