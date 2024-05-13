Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Evening Open Thread: An EV for the People

Back in 1961/62, my dad bought one of the first Volkswagens in NYC. (It was a sedate shade of blue, but he called it Pfeffernusse, after the German sugar-dusted ginger cookie.) It did attract attention… some of it even admiring…

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — A tiny, low-priced electric car called the Seagull has American automakers and politicians trembling.

The car, launched last year by Chinese automaker BYD, sells for around $12,000 in China, but drives well and is put together with craftsmanship that rivals U.S.-made electric vehicles that cost three times as much. A shorter-range version costs under $10,000.

Tariffs on imported Chinese vehicles probably will keep the Seagull away from America’s shores for now, and it likely would sell for more than 12 grand if imported.

But the rapid emergence of low-priced EVs from China could shake up the global auto industry in ways not seen since Japanese makers exploded on the scene during the oil crises of the 1970s. BYD, which stands for “Build Your Dreams,” could be a nightmare for the U.S. auto industry…

U.S. politicians and manufacturers already see Chinese EVs as a serious threat. The Biden administration on Tuesday is expected to announce 100% tariffs on electric vehicles imported from China, saying they pose a threat to U.S. jobs and national security…

Outside of China, EVs are often pricey, aimed at a higher-income niche market. But Chinese brands that are not yet global household names are offering affordable options that will appeal to the masses — just as the U.S., European and many other governments are encouraging a shift away from gasoline-powered vehicles to fight climate change.

“The Western markets did not democratize EVs. They gentrified EVs,” said Bill Russo, the founder of the Automobility Ltd. consultancy in Shanghai. “And when you gentrify, you limit the size of the market. China is all about democratizing EVs, and that’s what will ultimately lead Chinese companies to be successful as they go global.” …

Ford CEO Jim Farley has seen Caresoft’s work on the Seagull and observed BYD’s rapid growth across the globe, especially in Europe, where he used to run Ford’s operations. He’s moving to change his company. A small “skunkworks” team is designing a new, small EV from the ground up to keep costs down and quality high, he told analysts earlier this year.

Chinese makers, Farley said, sold almost no EVs in Europe two years ago, but now they have 10% of the electric vehicle market. It’s likely they’ll export around the globe and possibly sell in the U.S.

Ford is preparing to counter that. “Don’t take anything for granted,” Farley said. “This CEO doesn’t.”

ETA: No price point mentioned, but…

    31Comments

    1. 1.

      Dangerman

      Would 6’7″ need a shoehorn? Lather up in Crisco (sounds kinda kinky, actually)? I drive very few miles generally. I could rent when I make a longer distance run.

      I’d buy. Just to piss off the right people.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Jay

      @Dangerman:

      It meets the EU A Class standard, so if you fit in a Mini, or a Fiat 500, you will fit in a Seagull, but the passenger behind you might not have much leg room.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      frog

      I have 3 questions …

      1} does it become a crematorium if the battery catches fire while you are inside?

      2) how much does a replacement battery cost?

      3) are alternate sourced batteries accepted by the car’s electronics?  {Some hoverboards will brick if you simply remove and restore the same battery}

      Reply
    5. 5.

      caphilldcne

      One issue is what are the labor standards that are allowing these prices to be set so low. We already know that the working conditions manufacturing phones are really grim. China needs unions.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Chris T.

      @Dangerman: That particular BYD model doesn’t meet US standards, so you’d have to do a grey-market import. (Some of the standards it doesn’t meet are pointless for an EV, such as the ones for the hoses that won’t dissolve in engine oil. Since it has no engine oil to spill onto the remaining hoses, there’s no need for that, but the regulations here have not caught up.)

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Chris T.

      @frog: 1: LiFePO4 batteries tend not to catch fire as easily, and the solid state stuff is also safer, so you should be pretty good. 2: Probably lots especially since you’d have to grey-market import them. 3: No idea.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Old School

      100% tariffs?  Because the U.S. makers are making larger cars?  Or are the Chinese makers selling under costs?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Darkrose

      “The Western markets did not democratize EVs. They gentrified EVs,” said Bill Russo, the founder of the Automobility Ltd. consultancy in Shanghai. “And when you gentrify, you limit the size of the market.

      He’s not wrong. I love my ID.4, but we paid a ridiculous amount of money for it, money we only had because of an unexpected gift. Even more than issues like range anxiety, the base cost of EVs is way too high, especially if the goal is to promote widespread adoption.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      frog

      @Chris T.:

       

      LiFePO4 batteries tend not to catch fire as easily,

      Boeing 777s use Lithium batteries, so there must be a Right Way to make and use them.

      One of the YouTube channels that rags on everything CCP showed a clip of a luxury E-car that crashed into the back of a box truck and caught fire. The driver was killed immediately. Passers by tried to save two in the back seat, bashed out the windows but still failed.

      Maybe this BYD model is safe, but I’m not brave enough to be first in line to get one.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Harrison Wesley

      I read an article about this by Dean Baker earlier today,but I don’t remember where. I was surprised because he suggested following Ronald Reagan’s plan to help the U.S. auto industry.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Another Scott

      VW has been teasing a new Microbus for about 25 years now. It looks like they’re finally, really, actually going to sell it here again, but it will be spendy (especially since it won’t be eligible for the $7500 EV credit (not being made in the USA)).

      It’s going to be a small niche unless they get the pricing right. And since it has taken them so long, I wouldn’t expect them to be able to do so. And maybe they’re Ok with that – we’ll see.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Jay

      @Old School:

      @MagdaInBlack:

      It’s actually A.

      In markets outside China, where wages and income is higher, the Swallow sells for $4000 USD (Latin America) to $10,000 USD (Asia, Europe) above that $12,000 USD base price.

      The small EV market in China is highly competitive with many of the entry level EV’s being equivalent to post war Micro Cars.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Baud

      America’s embedded large car and gas/oil culture, plus job displacement, will make the transition here harder than it should be.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      trollhattan

      It’s not a pickup, so not a threat to the US “auto” industry.

      Interested whether it meets DOT safety and crash standards (or are they now letting makers self-test, like, oh, Boeing)?

      Reply
    22. 22.

      mary s

      @Harrison Wesley: Yes, he did a post about it on his “Beat the Press” blog. His larger point is that it should be seen as a good thing that somebody is doing something to make EVs cheaper, and that the US should be trying to find ways to work/negotiate with China to meet a mutual goal of addressing climate change.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Baud

      The other problem is that US auto execs all have a right wing mindset, which means not preparing for the future.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Chris T.

      @trollhattan:

      Interested whether it meets DOT safety and crash standards (or are they now letting makers self-test, like, oh, Boeing)?

      It’s not for sale here (yet) so they don’t have to test it (yet).

      The testing standards are kind of complicated and one of the factors is how many they intend to sell. Only sufficiently-mass-market-ed cars go through the theoretically-better tests, in general.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Jay C

      @Jay:

      And as a result, we got the Vega, Pinto, Pacer. All crap cars compared to a Toyota Corolla or a Datsun 510.

      Not at first: we old geezers veteran drivers can remember that back in, say, the ’60s, Japanese cars (which were just starting to penetrate the US market) were generally considered cheapola transport – they were typically derogated as “rice-burners” – and while the smaller US models were generally ALWAYS crap, the Japanese makers decided that improving the build quality (reliability/service life) was the way to improve market share. A policy which worked splendidly.  Nowadays, you have to be REALLY old to recall when “Made in Japan” was considered a put-down.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Chris T.

      @Jay C: Yep, I remember the rusted-out Honda CVCC a friend had, and how the 1980s models were so much better built. The CVCC still ran really well but its quality (or lack thereof) showed.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Jay

      @Chris T.:

      plus, it involves destructive testing, so the MFGR needs to be willing to pay upfront for the testing, and “donate” a certain number of cars that will wind up as scrap. They also need to send a team of Engineers and Lawyers to observe the testing.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      BruceJ

      @Old School: Because the Chinese government is heavily subsidizing the industry with the aim of capturing a lot of export market.

      how-china-is-incentivising-production-of-electric-vehicles

      Unfortunately, the United States’ deeply reactionary automobile industry still sees EV’s as toys for rich people to play with, so we get bullshit like the Cybertruck, and Chevy inexplicably killing the only affordable EV they made, the Bolt, instead of the kinds of Cars BYD sells.

      Reply

