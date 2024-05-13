Near Manhattan KS

Although many range maps do not show it, the Myrtle subspecies of the Yellow-rumped Warbler (Setophaga coronata coronata) winters in my corner of Flyover country. In the spring, however, our locals are joined by hordes of migrants from the south. There was some commentary about how to tell if a bird is molting in last week’s installment, so here is a composite shot to illustrate that. The bird at left has lots of brown feathers on the crown, on the back, and elsewhere. Those are old worn feathers, and they are being replaced by the darker black feathers of the breeding -season plumage. That bird is probably a local over-wintering individual, since it was still molting here. The bird at right has black feathers in the places where the other one had brown ones; it is probably a migrant since it seems to have competed its spring molt. Click here for larger image.