Squishable Monday Morning Open Thread

Squishable Monday Morning Open Thread

by | 59 Comments

This post is in: 

The weekend just concluded seemed at least a week long to me, even though I had a pleasant view from my accommodations:

Cityscape

You can’t reserve that room on Booking.com, but it could be randomly assigned to you if you’re ever admitted to Tampa General Hospital. I’ll share a health update soonish but will note now that a TGH stay was not on the weekend agenda until suddenly it was.

Anyhoo, the above shot doesn’t capture just how great a view it is. If you move my vintage satchel out of the way, you would be able to see the fake tall ship used to stage the Gasparilla pirate invasion every year. From that vantage point, you can also see the mighty Hillsborough River flowing through the heart of the city, including commercial and private boat traffic as well as rowers from the University of Tampa’s team.

Open thread!

    4. 4.

      different-church-lady

      When I had five days of non-COVID (according to the cotton swabs) pneumonia back at the beginning of the pandemic, I was lucky enough to have a room with a view, and it was the only thing that kept me sane.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      stinger

      Truly sorry to hear this. Hope things are resolved in your favor, and soon!

      ETA: Hey, Nukular! You stole my stuff!

      Reply
    23. 23.

      J.

      That’s some view, but I bet you prefer the view from your windows at home — or that you were a visitor at TGH instead of a patient. Man, you’ve been through a lot. Hope you’re back home snuggling with the dogs and that the doctors were able to help you to feel better. (At least you still have a healthy sense of humor!)

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Betty Cracker

      Thanks, everyone. I am feeling better. I got back home yesterday evening, and even though it was a tad on the humid side, I spent the rest of my waking hours on the porch to counter the effects of having been trapped indoors for a few days.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Nukular Biskits

      Were there any CONUS aurora sightings last night?

      I’m on business travel here in SAN and completely missed my opportunity Friday night. Besides, light pollution probably would have prevented me from seeing much.

      I was going to drive east into the desert for Saturday night but, by nightfall, the deep-dish pizza I had ordered for dinner put me into a coma.  Plus it had been a long week.

      Was going to try again last night but the Aurora – 30 Minute Forecast indicated there’d be no real chance of seeing one this far south.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      WV Blondie

      Oh no, BC – glad you’re home enjoying your own view. Hope you feel better after your weekend detour😔

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Ken In Hogtown

      Sending good wishes your way Betty.  Get well soon

      I see you are home!  Excellent!  Enjoy the view from the screen porch.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      JMG

      I am glad to see BC is feeling better. For the record, Mt. Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, Mass. has a channel on its in-house TV system offering a view of Memorial Drive and the Charles River for patients whose room lacks such a view through the windows.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      eclare

      @Betty Cracker:

      I think you were the one who turned me on to the Ina Garten show Be My Guest, there is a new season out if you want some “easy” tv viewing while you recover.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @BC: Sorry to hear about your hospital stay. As others say, glad you’re back home.

      @Nukular Biskits: Super overcast here for days, including last night.

      I console myself with the fact that we had clear skies and a spectacular eclipse on our eclipse road trip.

      So the aurora is still on my bucket list.​

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Rusty

      BC, sending prayers for a complete and speedy recovery.  There is something soothing and calm about watching the rhythmic motion of rowers at a distance, while up close they are working very hard.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      SiubhanDuinne

      So sorry to learn you’re back in hospital, BC! I hope the medicos can find and fix whatever’s going on that shouldn’t, or isn’t that should, all with minimal discomfort to yourself

      Sending all the bright light, good vibes, and warm fuzzies I can muster.

      But it is a nice view.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Geminid

      @Nukular Biskits: I missed my chance Friday night because I went to bed early on account of a poor night’s sleep Thursday night. The Northern Lights lit up Virginia while I snoozed.

      Saturday night was overcast, but I experienced the Aurora Borealis indirectly. My car has a good radio and I often listen to clear channel AM stations from Boston to Atlanta once the sun goes down. There was nothing but static Saturday night.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Joy in FL

      I hope you’re all right after your hospital stay. I’m sure being home is its own medicine.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      delphinium

      Glad you are back home now. Hope you’re doing much better and that your health continues to improve!

      Reply

