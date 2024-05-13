The weekend just concluded seemed at least a week long to me, even though I had a pleasant view from my accommodations:

You can’t reserve that room on Booking.com, but it could be randomly assigned to you if you’re ever admitted to Tampa General Hospital. I’ll share a health update soonish but will note now that a TGH stay was not on the weekend agenda until suddenly it was.

Anyhoo, the above shot doesn’t capture just how great a view it is. If you move my vintage satchel out of the way, you would be able to see the fake tall ship used to stage the Gasparilla pirate invasion every year. From that vantage point, you can also see the mighty Hillsborough River flowing through the heart of the city, including commercial and private boat traffic as well as rowers from the University of Tampa’s team.

Open thread!