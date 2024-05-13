Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Originalism Scam

The Originalism Scam

I was in college when Antonin Scalia joined the Supreme Court in 1986, so I was too busy partying to pay much attention as the seeds of our current doom were sown. But I do remember being repelled by his smarmy condescension during a TV interview.

As I recall it all these years later, Scalia complained that people reacted to his originalism philosophy as if he had confessed to a penchant for cannibalism. But I now know they were right to do so; Scalia may not have dined on human flesh, but he and his fellow travelers were chowing down on our rights and potential as a nation.

Dahlia Lithwick gets it — she wrote about the destructive power of the originalism scam in Slate in a piece titled “How Originalism Ate the Law.” An excerpt:

America is being led astray by a small handful of folks who are drunk-driving on originalism—and not in a funny Marx Brothers, spin-around-in-circles-and-all-fall-down sort of way. No, it’s in a children-murdered-in-their-classrooms, women-hemorrhaging-in-parking-lots, environmental-and-health-regulations-destroyed kind of way. And that’s because the whole nation is currently lashed to a small, stupid, perpetually changing theory of legal interpretation variously known as “originalism,” or “textualism,” or “original public meaning,” or “history and tradition.”…

Shackling one’s understanding of the law to the drunken methodology of “originalism” doesn’t simply ignore the technological realities of modern life, like serial numbers, and bump stocks, and the vagaries of online content moderation. It also turns every judge and lawyer into a part-time Revolutionary War reenactor and part-time recreational archivist (whose bare-bones understanding of history tends to become immediately obvious). As the Supreme Court burns down decades of doctrinal progress and a century of modern government, it leaves only skid marks in its wake…

This all happened in the course of a short very few decades. It happened because an entire Potemkin village of originalist academics, originalist law-review articles, originalist theories—chiefly funded by very contemporary oligarchs—was built up to present it as a reversion to the way things always were, as opposed to a revanchist attack on modernity itself… Originalism is a modern-day lie about history that presents itself as historical. And originalism, marketed in the 1980s and ’90s as, at bottom, a theory of judicial restraint, has now become an uncontrollable and unpredictable Tasmanian devil that has gobbled up decades of precedent, the regulatory state we had built to ensure that we have clean air and drinkable water, and the line between church and state. Perhaps most viciously, originalism has chewed up and spit out the 13th, 14th, and 15thAmendments—the very history that was committed to text in order to protect the idea of a pluralist, generous, and expansive vision of liberty as the country finally ended the atrocity that was slavery. As Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has pointed out on more than one occasion, the use of history itself to erase history is now a central part of the originalist project.

The whole thing is worth a read, and it’s part of a larger effort by Lithwick and others to define ways to fight our way out of the originalism trap. Like all our battles to hang onto a semi-modern democracy, it will be the work of generations. (Le sigh.)

Open thread!

 

 

  • CaseyL
  • Chris
  • Elizabelle
  • Geminid
  • Harrison Wesley
  • Hoodie
  • Mr. Bemused Senior
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • rikyrah
  • Suzanne
  • Trivia Man

    1. 1.

      OzarkHillbilly

      You must be feeling better Betty, if you’re up to posting already. :-) Good to see it. This place needs your biting sarcasm and wordsmith gifts

    4. 4.

      Elizabelle

      Great to see you posting Betty. Did you draft this one in the room with a view? Of Tampa? Driving, but I will read the article later.

      I am happy this afternoon that Scalia is still 6 feet under.

    5. 5.

      rikyrah

      I hear originalism.

      I know that this is someone who doesn’t value my HUMANITY.

      Not as an Black American.

      Not as a woman.

      It’s obvious.

    7. 7.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      @Suzanne: but does anyone really know for sure?

      What really happened on all those hunting trips with Dick Cheney? The ones where they didn’t shoot anyone in the face?

    8. 8.

      Geminid

      I always figured “Originalism” was just a rebranding of “Strict Constructionism.” Reactionaries needed a new label for their judicial philosophy, such as it was, because they gave Strict Constructionism a bad name during their fight against racial equality in the 1950s and 60s.

    10. 10.

      Chris

      I said years and years ago that my basic beef with religious fundamentalism is that it’s ultimately just another denomination, but trying to pretend otherwise.  Like any old denomination, fundamentalists pick and choose which parts of the Bible (insert other text or tradition as needed) they find most relevant to them, come up with new interpretations for various lines in the text, and try to connect a centuries-old and very widespread religious practice to problems that are extremely specific to their particular time and place.

      The difference is, fundies don’t admit any of this.  They just handwave it all away as “well, I’m just doing this because it’s what Jesus would have wanted.”  Which is, of course, what every denomination tries to do.  But fundamentalists believe they’re honestly the first people in two thousand years to whom it’s occurred to do this, and instead of explaining why they believe X is “what Jesus would have wanted,” they simply end up saying it, as a ritual invocation, before anything they end up wanting to do.

      Originalism works the same way, just swapping out the U.S. Constitution for the Bible.  Pretend you’re somehow the only one who “just knows” what the text means and the first one who’s ever thought of following it.  Then just invoke it as a magic formula that sanctifies whatever it is you want to do anyway.

    11. 11.

      CaseyL

      And now SCOTUS has come up with something called “the major doctrine issue” which, near as I can tell, means they can take cases where the Plaintiffs have no standing, and in fact no case, just on the basis of “we feel like opining on this.”

      The gay wedding website case was one of those.

    12. 12.

      Hoodie

      Historically, courts always had the power to act in equity.  Trying to say that every legal decision can be rendered to black letter law by historical analysis of legislative intent is complete horseshit and ahistorical. The originalism scam is in many ways similar to the scam Friedman and others started regarding the purpose of corporations, i.e., that their sole purpose was to maximize shareholder value.    Both are ways of cutting off debate by oversimplification.   It’s analogous to the way fascist governments try to limit vocabulary to suit their needs.

