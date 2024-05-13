Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Trump’s NY Criminal Trial, Day 16 (Michael Cohen)

 It’s Day 16 of the trial.

Hard to believe it’s possible that the prosecution could rest as soon as Thursday.  That would be trial days on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday this week.  Trump has Friday off to go to Barron’s graduation.  Odds on Trump skipping graduation to go to his own rally that night?

It looks like Michael Cohen will be testifying today!

Best sources of live blogging that I have found.  It looks like some of them are only live blogging for the “big” witnesses.  Pretty sure that Michael Cohen counts as a big witness.  This is gonna be lit, as the kids used to say.  (What do the kids say these days?)

Josh Kovensky (TPM)   live blogging

Mark Sumner (Daily Kos)  live blogging  (not up yet today)

Tyler McBrien (Lawfare) on twitter

Anna Bower (Lawfare) on twitter

 

Adam Klasfeld on twitter (not up yet today)

AP Live blogging 

NBC live blogging

Still loving this awesome image.  When you get tired of it, let me know.


So easy to find the image in the media library.  I just search for bitch, and it comes right up.

Open thread.

    13Comments

    2. 2.

      Anonymous at Work

      Cohen’s done this before the House and others, knows to keep it short and simple, and will admit to being TFG’s attack dog.

      The cross will focus on his crimes, all done for and some at behest of TFG.

      Gonna get helpful witness but defense isn’t going to get him tripped up.  Lies are complicated,the truth tends to get simple.

      Curious who the defense will call.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      LAO

      Damn it. Whoever had JD Vance and Tuberville attending Trump’s trial wins. I really wanted it to be Cruz. So disappointed.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      dmsilev

      @Anonymous at Work:

      Curious who the defense will call.

      I’m wondering whether Trump himself is demanding to testify and his lawyers are doing everything they can, up to and including drugging him, to keep that from happening.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Anonymous at Work

      @LAO: Cruz is enough of an attorney and an asshole that *I* wouldn’t want him watching.  Critiquing my side or advising the other side, there’s no solace or help on net.  Because he’s such an asshole.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Kay

      I like Cohen. He’s made mistakes but he did his time without whining and he seems genuinely devoted to his family, unlike the rest of these frauds.

      I wish him well.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Anonymous at Work

      @dmsilev: I have thought about what I would require to be TFG’s attorney.  Permission to mickey or kneecap would be among them, for this exact purpose.

      Also, all social media passwords and 3x expected fees in retainer upfront.

      Permission to pepper spray Boris Ephystein, Stephen Miller, or Bannon whenever I wanted would be a bonus, just for me.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Kay

      It’s tragic, in a way. He wasted his life on the repulsive Trump family. I assume he thought he was doing it for his own family – employment or a chance to be around rich people, like he’d somehow tap into wealth – but it’s still sad. He’ll always just be a footnote in the bizarre and horrible Trump story.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      smith

      So it looks like the jury won’t hear about Weisselberg’s bribe separation agreement after all, and it seems neither side will try to call him as a witness.

      Reply

