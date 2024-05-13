It’s Day 16 of the trial.

Hard to believe it’s possible that the prosecution could rest as soon as Thursday. That would be trial days on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday this week. Trump has Friday off to go to Barron’s graduation. Odds on Trump skipping graduation to go to his own rally that night?

It looks like Michael Cohen will be testifying today!

Best sources of live blogging that I have found. It looks like some of them are only live blogging for the “big” witnesses. Pretty sure that Michael Cohen counts as a big witness. This is gonna be lit, as the kids used to say. (What do the kids say these days?)

Josh Kovensky (TPM) live blogging

Mark Sumner (Daily Kos) live blogging (not up yet today)

Tyler McBrien (Lawfare) on twitter

Good morning from 100 Centre St for Trump’s NY Criminal Trial. Today’s episode will very likely be: “The Michael Cohen Show.” I’ll be reporting it all alongside @AnnaBower and Ben Wittes for @lawfare, join me, won’t you? 🧵⚖️ pic.twitter.com/vvFD2L6XlP — Tyler McBrien (@TylerMcBrien) May 13, 2024

Anna Bower (Lawfare) on twitter

Good morning from Manhattan criminal court, where Trump’s trial is set to resume. It’s a big day: Michael Cohen—the former “fixer” at the center of the events underlying Trump’s charges—is set to testify. I’m here for @lawfare alongside @TylerMcBrien. Follow along 🧵⬇️ pic.twitter.com/UpJTJxLljF — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) May 13, 2024

Adam Klasfeld on twitter (not up yet today)

Good morning from New York. On Friday, the jury heard this Trump tweet recited into the record—about his "reimbursement" to Michael Cohen for "a non-disclosure agreement." Trump's attorney denied the reimbursement when trial began. Soon, Cohen is expected to testify.🧵 pic.twitter.com/pBjV8obEoA — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) May 13, 2024

AP Live blogging

NBC live blogging

