Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

The rest of the comments were smacking Boebert like she was a piñata.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Stop using mental illness to avoid talking about armed white supremacy.

There are no moderate republicans – only extremists and cowards.

People are weird.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

He seems like a smart guy, but JFC, what a dick!

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

The gop couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

Republicans don’t trust women.

Boeing: repeatedly making the case for high speed rail.

An unpunished coup is a training exercise.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

“But what about the lurkers?”

I was confident that someone would point it out and thought why not me.

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

There is no right way to do the wrong thing.

“woke” is the new caravan.

The republican caucus is covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Late Night Schadenfreude Open Thread: Clarence Thomas Is Not Happy

Late Night Schadenfreude Open Thread: Clarence Thomas Is Not Happy

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: , , ,

Late Night Open Thread: Clarence Thomas Is Not Happy

And you know ‘Just Us’ Thomas really means it, because the original AP story was printed by both Politico and NBC News. I personally see this as a small hopeful sign — sounds like Thomas would like to leave the bench and spend his golden years touring with his beloved Ginni, but his oligarch “friends” won’t let him retire if a reelected President Biden will be there to replace him with a Democrat.

(Also, frankly, can’t be much fun even for a professional Grievance Collector like Thomas to be reminded every day that he was indeed elevated as a token, an insult to Justice Thurgood Marshall, a Caligula’s horse in clown shoes.)

His wife is a fucking conseravtive activist who tried to end democracy and overturn Biden's election on January 6th, fucking spare me this bullshit

[image or embed]

— Lord Businessman II (@lordbusinessman.bsky.social) May 12, 2024 at 4:40 PM

Thomas spoke at a conference attended by judges, attorneys and other court personnel in the 11th Circuit Judicial Conference, which hears federal cases from Alabama, Florida and Georgia. He made the comments pushing back on his critics in response to a question about working in a world that seems meanspirited.

“I think there’s challenges to that. We’re in a world and we — certainly my wife and I the last two or three years it’s been — just the nastiness and the lies, it’s just incredible,” Thomas said.

“But you have some choices. You don’t get to prevent people from doing horrible things or saying horrible things. But one you have to understand and accept the fact that they can’t change you unless you permit that,” Thomas said…

No mention in the article of his hearers yelling The South shall rise again!

Remember, caring is sharing!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.