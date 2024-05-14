Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – ema – 5th Avenue Easter Bonnet Parade

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

ema

I spent part of Easter Sunday among the bonneted people of the city. Here are some of them:

On The Road - ema - 5th Avenue Easter Bonnet Parade 9

This couple (17s YT short) did one of my favorite things, they started dancing (12s YT short) in the streets of NYC.

On The Road - ema - 5th Avenue Easter Bonnet Parade 8

We had the traditional eggs and bunny outfits.

On The Road - ema - 5th Avenue Easter Bonnet Parade 7

And the really cool ones. (I realize it’s impractical but wouldn’t it be nice if people wore their Sunday best more often?)

On The Road - ema - 5th Avenue Easter Bonnet Parade 6

Another bunny.

On The Road - ema - 5th Avenue Easter Bonnet Parade 5

A My Fair Lady posing with spectators.

On The Road - ema - 5th Avenue Easter Bonnet Parade 4

This is a “Where’s Waldo” situation. You can barely spot the poor doggy among all the decorations. He did look pretty comfortable, though.

On The Road - ema - 5th Avenue Easter Bonnet Parade 3

And this mass of people shows you why this parade is poorly run. Decades ago, when there were maybe a few families showing up, parading up and down 5th Ave. was OK. Today, you need to keep the spectators on the sidewalk and allow the bonneted people to parade so that everybody can enjoy their outfits.

On The Road - ema - 5th Avenue Easter Bonnet Parade 2

More lovely outfits I wish people wore everyday.

On The Road - ema - 5th Avenue Easter Bonnet Parade 1

Love the coordinated butterflies.

On The Road - ema - 5th Avenue Easter Bonnet Parade

Last, but not least, more doggies in costumes.

  • SiubhanDuinne

    1Comments

    1. 1.

      SiubhanDuinne

      What fun! These are all delightful! We as a species need to indulge our silliness instincts far more frequently.

      (It took me a while to figure out what was meant by the cryptic “17s YT short” and “12s YT short,” but I persevered and prevailed.)

