ema
I spent part of Easter Sunday among the bonneted people of the city. Here are some of them:
We had the traditional eggs and bunny outfits.
And the really cool ones. (I realize it’s impractical but wouldn’t it be nice if people wore their Sunday best more often?)
Another bunny.
A My Fair Lady posing with spectators.
This is a “Where’s Waldo” situation. You can barely spot the poor doggy among all the decorations. He did look pretty comfortable, though.
And this mass of people shows you why this parade is poorly run. Decades ago, when there were maybe a few families showing up, parading up and down 5th Ave. was OK. Today, you need to keep the spectators on the sidewalk and allow the bonneted people to parade so that everybody can enjoy their outfits.
More lovely outfits I wish people wore everyday.
Love the coordinated butterflies.
Last, but not least, more doggies in costumes.
