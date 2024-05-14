Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Readership Capture: Pete Buttigieg's View from the Middle Seat

From the Washington Post, “Pete Buttigieg’s view from the middle seat” [gift link]:

Like all road warriors, Buttigieg has strong feelings about air travel: who gets the elbow space, his preferred window shade position (up), whether it’s acceptable to recline (yes) and the best in-flight snacks (stroopwafel).

But his strongest feeling — backed by a flurry of new policies, rule proposals and pressure campaigns — is that airlines have gotten a pass from regulators and need to do better by passengers.

“On one hand, flying is a miracle, and it’s an extraordinary thing that we’re able to do,” he said, in a car that whisked him from Denver International Airport. “But it’s also true that it’s become more and more frustrating in many ways. And the airlines aren’t going to fix that on their own; they need to be pushed.”

As the nation’s top transportation official, Buttigieg has responsibilities beyond air travel: He has responded to backlogs at California ports, a train derailment in Ohio and the Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore. But between the pandemic, airline meltdowns, air-traffic-controller shortages and Boeing safety concerns, he’s overseen an unusually tumultuous stretch of aviation history. And he knows the time for his agenda is running out.

In interviews, announcements and public speeches over the past few months, Buttigieg has challenged airlines with an urgency driven by the calendar. Whatever the outcome of the presidential election, he said he plans to “sprint” to the finish line.

The prize he eyes? “I really want this to be known as the period when we did the biggest expansion in passenger rights since deregulation, and I think we can hit that mark,” he said…

Buttigieg said he typically travels once a week, heading out for a whirlwind day or one night away. With young twins at home, it’s best for him to be in his own bed as often as possible. He’s taken hundreds of flights as transportation secretary, visiting 47 states so far…

Government employees book economy, but because he flies so often, Buttigieg is frequently upgraded by the airlines. His team tries to decline, but if that’s not possible, he said he gives the better seat to the most junior or the tallest person on his team. On this flight, his group has ended up with extra legroom in an “economy plus” row — behind the lavatory.

“I’m not going to learn that much about passenger protection if I’m sitting up in first class,” he said…

He said people approach him frequently, sometimes for a photo, sometimes to share a note, sometimes to vent. He has gotten well-wishes from flight attendants scrawled on napkins, a note of encouragement written on a barf bag and lobbying from pilots on potential changes to the retirement age. People sometimes guess his email and copy him on their notes to airlines, or include him in social media complaints.

Buttigieg said it’s a good thing to hear from people when they have a problem — though the Transportation Department’s consumer complaint form is the best way…

In 2022, just in time for Labor Day, the Transportation Department launched a public-facing dashboard at FlightRights.gov to show what each airline pledged to do for customers in case of delays or cancellations. To get a green check mark on the dashboard, airlines had to make assurances about hotel accommodations, food vouchers, rebooking and other benefits in their own customer service plans. Some actually changed their plans to promise better care for passengers, Buttigieg said.

“What the dashboard taught us is that it’s not just the hard power we have to issue rules and enforce rules, it’s also the power of transparency,” he said…

Buttigieg said that airlines, “unsurprisingly,” have not been enthusiastic about efforts to hold them to a higher standard. He thinks it will be good for them in the long run.

“I think if your customers are mad at you, that’s not good for your business long-term,” Buttigieg said. “I want airlines to succeed, but I want them to succeed by providing good service.”…

Like the airlines care about the ‘long term’

U.S. airlines are suing to block the Biden administration from requiring greater transparency over fees that the carriers charge their passengers, saying that a new rule would confuse consumers by giving them too much information during the ticket-buying process.

The U.S. Transportation Department said Monday it will vigorously defend the rule against what it called “hidden junk fees.”

American, Delta, United and three other carriers, along with their industry trade group, sued the Transportation Department in a federal appeals court on Friday, asking the court to overturn the rule…

The Transportation Department announced the new rule on April 24. It would require airlines and travel agents to disclose upfront any charges for baggage and canceling or changing a reservation. Airlines must show the fees on the first website page where they quote a price for a flight.

The agency estimated that the rule will save consumers more than $500 million a year…

    48Comments

    2. 2.

      HumboldtBlue

      In my 20s and 30s I loved flying, loved the convenience of getting from one side of then country to the other in five hours, being able to go anywhere a plane could reach, and now it couldn’t be more different.

      I despise the entire process, from the fucking ticket prices to the bullshit security screening to the seats that have gotten smaller and less comfortable every year for what seems like 30 years, to nasty fucking people who I am forced to sit near or with while they hack and cough and spread whatever fucking contagion they have throughout the plane. I have to fly to NYC next year and if I can help it, that is gonna be the last time I ever get on a fucking plane.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      RedDirtGirl

      I don’t fly a lot, but I just went on Expedia and bought a ticket and was quoted a price, and then had to pay another $10 when I chose my seat. I strongly approve of Sec. Pete’s proposed new rule to have all fees stated on the first page.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      cain

      @RedDirtGirl:

      That’s some fucked up shit where now they are making money on seat allotment – like it’s another hidden reservation fee.

      “I’m not going to learn that much about passenger protection if I’m sitting up in first class,” he said…

      This guy… no truer words can be said. I love this man.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Trollhattan

      Hard to believe Pete had anything to do at all in Transportation, after four years of Mrs. Turtle at the helm. She’s a real fix-it gal.

      If he can convince me it’s even worth going to the airport I’ll declare him Miracle Man. Hate the airline experience so very much.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      gene108

      @Baud:

      Mayor Pete >> Secretary Pete >> President Pete???

      Between the EC* & homophobia, he’ll have a tough time to be President Pete.

      He was also a consultant for McKinsey, so he’s also a Wall Street neoliberal corporatist shill. //s

      *A national popular vote would make it much easier for a woman or gay man or a VP who wears too many earth tones, etc. to get elected.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Trollhattan

      @cain: I’ll bet they’re considering surge pricing after you’ve taken off.

      “We’re taking a place farther back in the landing line unless at least a hundred of you agree to pay an extra seventy-five dollars. I need a show of hands.

      “Oh, and the rest of you all need to fill out this credit card application and hand it back to us, before final approach.”

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Matt McIrvin

      Since flying is so destructive to the environment, there’s a part of me that thinks we shouldn’t be improving the experience.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Martin

      @Matt McIrvin: Yeah. I think eliminating regional flights for rail would go a long way. It’d cut a lot of the congestion at airports. It would be nice if CA HSR gets done we could ban LA/SF and LA/Oakland flights.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      narya

      I freely admit that he has grown on me, quite a bit. I was not a fan of his McKinsey-speak, and I didn’t think he had enough experience to be President. All of that said, I very much appreciate the way he has dug into his job, and I especially appreciate his consumer/voter-focused approach.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Mr. Longform

      He doesn’t have a chance.  He’s smart, capable, hard-working, reasonable, seems to be pretty humble, compassionate.  He needs to take a different approach if he wants to develop a cult of highly stupid and selfish followers (you know, a majority.)

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Barbara

      The idea that more information might confuse me is so idiotic.   Put me in the camp of “I’d rather be confused than feel like I have been lied to outright.”

      Reply
    20. 20.

      CaseyL

      Pete did an interview with Hank Green on vlogbrothers! It was a real interview, covered a lot of topics, and was really good.

      One topic they discussed, which I had not heard about before, anywhere: Airports are “owned” by the cities in which they’re sited; specifically, that city’s Port Authority or Transportation Department. Those cities get revenue from the airport, and it can be substantial.

      Because airports are located where people travel to and from, they’re mostly near (rarely in) large cities. Large cities, even in Red states, tend to be liberal.

      Red state governors and state legislatures don’t like that.

      So there is a move among Red states to take ownership of airports away from cities and transfer it to the State government. The State government – composed mostly of RW nut jobs – would then be able to set local policies, control patronage, and (most importantly) get the revenue.

      They didn’t go into details about how this would be done. Presumably a State Legislature can pass a bill transferring ownership and authority from the city to the State.

      Just another of the endless ways in which the Right Wing screws over whoever it can, in whatever way it can, everywhere it can.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Mousebumples:

      More trains! Who needs those planes?

      Amtrak Joe knows the way to go!

      This. We need a high-speed rail network in this country.  If I could get from DC to Tampa in 4-5 hours on a train, I wouldn’t need the plane.  For travel within the eastern half of the country, and for a lot of routes elsewhere, HSR would be competitive with air travel, and make planes obsolete for the shorter routes.  (Why would anyone get on a plane to Pittsburgh if there were a bullet train from DC?)

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Another Scott

      … airlines have gotten a pass from regulators and need to do better by passengers.

      Ding! Ding! Ding!

      They’re a transportation utility. They move the public from point A to point B. They serve the public.

      They’re not an investment bank (continuously variable seat prices), or game show (rewards credit cards). They’re not a hedge fund (arbitrage on the price of oil). They’re not some sort of inscrutable shipping and logistics carrier (figuring out how to charge people the most for bags). They’re not the Pearly Gates (who is worthy to board before all the overhead bins are full?).

      They’re a bus in the sky.

      Run the business like a bus in the sky. Be safe. Be on-time. Give customers enough space around their seat. Make it quiet and don’t lose their bags. And charge a fair and predictable price.

      Grr…,
      Scott.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      dmsilev

      @Barbara: it’s insulting. Like, can’t the airlines put in the effort to come up with a plausible lie to avoid saying ‘we’re hiding pricing info because fuck you’ (which, as we all know, is the real reason).

      Reply
    24. 24.

      eclare

      Prior to Secretary Pete, did anyone really pay attention to the DOT?  When things went wrong, sure, but otherwise?  It’s like Secretary Pete took what could have been just a placeholder job til he can run for Senate or whatever, and said, “You want Transportation?  I’ll give you Transportation!”

      This is not a knock on the admin’s thinking or any other Secretary, I think they’re all hitting it out of the park.  Joe may know what he’s doing…

      Reply
    27. 27.

      bbleh

      @Baud: as a closely sympathetic and widely despised minority (maybe I’ll end up in the same re-education camp!) I would say HAHAHAHAHAHA, but then I said the same thing about Obama, so…

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Mai Naem mobile

      I think Sec Pete is such a talented politician. I just don’t know if he’s young enough for the current <45 year olds  to become a majority of voters to get past the homophobia. Maybe Pete will end up being the LGBT Obama.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      rikyrah

      @CaseyL:

      One topic they discussed, which I had not heard about before, anywhere: Airports are “owned” by the cities in which they’re sited; specifically, that city’s Port Authority or Transportation Department. Those cities get revenue from the airport, and it can be substantial.

      Because airports are located where people travel to and from, they’re mostly near (rarely in) large cities. Large cities, even in Red states, tend to be liberal.

      Red state governors and state legislatures don’t like that.

      So there is a move among Red states to take ownership of airports away from cities and transfer it to the State government. The State government – composed mostly of RW nut jobs – would then be able to set local policies, control patronage, and (most importantly) get the revenue.

       

      Yep..

      Reply
    35. 35.

      eclare

      @cain:

      Hahaha…seriously.  At this point I would much rather take a train or bus.  Luckily a big train line does go through Memphis.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      scav

      “Oh, and now you wish to exit the plane?! Tut tut you little confused one, please fork over an additional 50$ for the additional wear to our door hinges and aisle carpeting.”

      Reply
    37. 37.

      cain

      @rikyrah:

      One thing we know – they are going to fuck it up. Of course, it also means less revenue for the city that’s going to hurt but they can also refuse to pay for roads and other infrastructure stuff that a city normally does. Not their problem.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Trollhattan

      In which I root for Zuck and Facebook.

      Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who will appear on the California ballot with the far-right American Independent Party, filed a lawsuit Monday against tech giant Meta.

      The lawsuit accuses the company, and its founder Mark Zuckerberg, of censorship and election interference. Lawyers on behalf of Kennedy and his super PAC, American Values 2024, filed the federal lawsuit Monday in the Northern District of California, San Francisco Division. The lawsuit alleges Meta, which encompasses Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp and Messenger, purposefully suppressed users from viewing and sharing a 30-minute documentary, “Who is Bobby Kennedy?” which was released by American Values 2024 on May 3.

      According to the lawsuit, Meta began “blocking users on its platforms from watching, sharing, or even posting a link.” “Facebook and Instagram … sent users messages threatening to suspend their accounts or otherwise punish them if they sought to watch, share or even post a link to the film,” the lawsuit claims. Meta told the New York Times on May 5 that users were unable to watch and share the film because “it was mistakenly blocked, and it was corrected within a few hours.” But Kennedy’s campaign maintained that it was intentional censorship.

      https://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/capitol-alert/article288478005.html#storylink=cpy

      Reply
    39. 39.

      rikyrah

      @Mousebumples:

      More trains! Who needs those planes?

      Amtrak Joe knows the way to go

      We need high speed rail. Do regional ones first.

      Still bitter about Walker from Wisconsin and, the phucking GOP Governor of Minnesota shutting down the high speed rail from Chicago to Minneapolis/St Paul. and the ones that would have taken Chicago/St. Louis. Could have done an entire Midwest high speed rail,

      Illinois

      Michigan

      Indiana

      Ohio

      Missouri

       

      We should already have it.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @eclare:

      Prior to Secretary Pete, did anyone really pay attention to the DOT?

      I worked for a DOT mode for 27+ years so saw a lot of Transportation Secretaries.

      Often, it was “given” to the opposite party of that in the WH as some demonstration of “bipartisanship”.  Actually, for the longest time that actually reflected the Bipartisanship of Pork as demonstrated by multi-year transportation bills that easily passed both houses of Congress.  That ground to a halt during Dubya’s 1st term and didn’t really get running again until Obama’s 2nd term.

      Transportation Secs were almost always career politicians with little-to-no background in the general field, Pete’s certainly from that mold.  One exception was Ray LaHood, a R who served in Obama’s 1st term and had made a career in the House on transportation issues.

      What sets Pete apart is his ambition, the fact he ran for president, both of which aren’t typical things one finds in a Transportation Sec.

      He’s also an extremely gifted communicator and it’s been clear to me since Biden took office that he needed somebody who could “sell” a massive transportation bill’s implementation.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      different-church-lady

      One way to reduce consumer confusion is… to not create a maze of junk fees in the first place.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Splitting Image

      @HumboldtBlue:

      In my 20s and 30s I loved flying, loved the convenience of getting from one side of then country to the other in five hours, being able to go anywhere a plane could reach, and now it couldn’t be more different.

      I despise the entire process, from the fucking ticket prices to the bullshit security screening to the seats that have gotten smaller and less comfortable every year for what seems like 30 years, to nasty fucking people who I am forced to sit near or with while they hack and cough and spread whatever fucking contagion they have throughout the plane. I have to fly to NYC next year and if I can help it, that is gonna be the last time I ever get on a fucking plane.

      Preach it.

      My only difference is that “The last time I ever get on a fucking plane” was some time ago.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Jeffro

      Speaking of transportation, sort of…

      My father-in-law reached out about a trip that he, my mother-in-law, Mrs. Fro, and I will be taking in July to help FIL visit with his extremely elderly older brother.  It’s basically me and Mrs. Fro assisting FIL and MIL the whole way up and back (NoVA to upstate NY and back)

      FIL asks: “is it still the rule* that we should arrive at the airport two hours early?”

      (*the rule?  When was it a ‘rule’??  Anyway…)

      Me: “nope, we’re good – it’s a domestic flight, pretty early in the day, plus you and MIL will get priority seating and this isn’t Southwest anyway.  No biggie!  Let’s get there 90 min ahead of departure, max!”

      …radio silence since then…

      I know he wants to say something…probably something extremely dumb, like “let’s get to the airport the day before the flight”…but what do you think?  Just let it go and see if he says something?

      Reply

