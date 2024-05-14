Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Reminder: VAAC Zoom Tomorrow (Wed) at 7:30 Eastern, VAAC Angels, and What Comes Next

Zooming!

Just a reminder that the zoom with the great folks at VAAC is tomorrow evening – Wednesday – at 7:30 Eastern.  We’ve got several VAAC peeps who are showing up to meet with us tomorrow – they are really special people and once you hear their stories, I guarantee that you will come away inspired.

I mean, really, who couldn’t use a little extra inspiration these days?

To RSVP and get the zoom link, send email to WaterGirl.

Brutal honesty?  I have not had the number of RSVPs we hoped for. I hope it’s just that BJ peeps have been busy or focused on the NY trial, and have just forgotten to RSVP. Let’s make it worth their time, and let them know they have our support. 

Donating!

We reached $15,000 on Monday, which is really great!   And we have a $2,500 check from an angel who did the double-angel-matching, which won’t show up in the thermometer, but does count toward our $25,000 goal!

So all wee really need in order to reach our goal for VAAC is $7,200.  And we have 2 angels who came forward, each with $1k to match for you guys.  So that $2k (once you match it!) will count toward the $7,200.

So really, we just need to pull together and donate $5,200 through the thermometer, and we will have met our $25,000 goal for them.

So until further notice, we have an angel match and the external match, so all donations  up to $100 are really 4x the donation amount.

If you donate for the match, either add it to this thread or send me an email message.

Thanks so much, guys!

What’s Next!

After this we’ll take a couple weeks off from fundraising, and then we’re looking at some new organizations we’re excited about and we’ll have more details for you in a week or so.

Totally open thread!

 

  • Almost Retired
  • Jackie
  • Manyakitty
  • Mr. Bemused Senior
  • Nettoyeur
  • patrick II
  • rodwell
  • stinger
  • WaterGirl

    16Comments

    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      @Manyakitty: Yes!  I should have added that donations up to $100 are matched. So these are 4x matches.

      As always, everything resets with a new match.  thank you.

      Also, pulling the post for a bit because Cole just put on up.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Almost Retired

      This will be great.  The VAAC folks are so inspiring and insightful.  They have so much insider information about Michigan in the 2024 cycle.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      WaterGirl

      @Manyakitty@Mr. Bemused Senior@rodwell:

      Thank you all!

      I worked a full day today so I am heading to bed, but I will check back first thing in the morning.

      I wasn’t able to follow anything about the trial today.  Managed to put the post up and read for maybe 30 minutes, then crazy busy with work.

      So what’s the general feeling about how well Cohen did during the cross?  It’s sad that I’ve become this vindictive, but I hope that every high-powered, well-respected attorney who took this gig has sullied their reputation and has to start advertising on park benches.

      Reply

