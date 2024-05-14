It’s Day 17 of the trial.

Hard to believe it’s possible that the prosecution could rest as soon as Thursday. That would be trial days on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday this week. Trump has Friday off to go to Barron’s graduation. Odds on Trump skipping graduation to go to his own rally that night?

Michael Cohen will be back testifying today!

I think the trial must be making Trump jumpy!

Best sources of live blogging that I have found. It looks like some of them are only live blogging for the “big” witnesses. Pretty sure that Michael Cohen counts as a big witness. This is gonna be lit, as the kids used to say. (What do the kids say these days?)

Josh Kovensky (TPM) live blogging

Mark Sumner (Daily Kos) live blogging

Tyler McBrien (Lawfare) on twitter

Good morning from 100 Centre St for Day 17 of in Trump’s NY criminal trial. If you appreciate a good line, this one is a thing of beauty. I’m here w/ @AnnaBower for @lawfare to report on the much-anticipated cross of Michael Cohen, expected today 🧵⚖️ pic.twitter.com/J9QgumPDPJ — Tyler McBrien (@TylerMcBrien) May 14, 2024

Anna Bower (Lawfare) on twitter

Good morning from the line to get into courtroom 1530, where Michael Cohen is set to resume his testimony at Donald Trump’s criminal trial on 34 felony counts. I’m here for @lawfare alongside @TylerMcBrien. Follow along 👇 ⬇️ 👇 pic.twitter.com/yPWL5Z6OYs — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) May 14, 2024

Adam Klasfeld on twitter (not up yet today)

Good morning from New York. "He approved it." In three words, Michael Cohen tied Trump to this system of reimbursements—in a blink-and-you-might-miss-it line dropped just before trial adjourned. Follow Trump's team likely attempting to undermine it on cross today. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/gOYiPJPjDn — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) May 14, 2024

AP Live blogging

NBC live blogging (not seeing it yet this morning)

