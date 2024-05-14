Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Trump's NY Criminal Trial, Day 17 (Michael Cohen)

 It’s Day 17 of the trial.

Hard to believe it’s possible that the prosecution could rest as soon as Thursday.  That would be trial days on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday this week.  Trump has Friday off to go to Barron’s graduation.  Odds on Trump skipping graduation to go to his own rally that night?

Michael Cohen will be back testifying today!

I think the trial must be making Trump jumpy!

h/t Subaru Diane

Best sources of live blogging that I have found.  It looks like some of them are only live blogging for the “big” witnesses.  Pretty sure that Michael Cohen counts as a big witness.  This is gonna be lit, as the kids used to say.  (What do the kids say these days?)

Josh Kovensky (TPM)   live blogging

Mark Sumner (Daily Kos)  live blogging

Tyler McBrien (Lawfare) on twitter

Anna Bower (Lawfare) on twitter

Adam Klasfeld on twitter (not up yet today)

AP Live blogging

NBC live blogging  (not seeing it yet this morning)

Still loving this awesome image.  When you get tired of it, let me know.


So easy to find the image in the media library.  I just search for bitch, and it comes right up.

Open thread.

    21Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      Good morning, everybody!

      Michael Cohen today.  I wonder if the prosecution will have him up all day, or if the defense will have a crack at him before our day off tomorrow.

      Having Wednesdays off in the middle of the trial turned out to be brilliant!  If we are all grateful – I certainly am – imagine how the jury feels.

      So smart.  It’s almost like Justice Merchan knows what he’s doing!  :-)

    oldgold

      oldgold

      So far,Cohen’s direct testimony has gone well.

      There is one unusual aspect to it. Normally, when you call a witness with criminal baggage, like Cohen, you unpack it early.  Get it out there. Signal it’s no bug deal.  Let the jury get comfortable with it.

      Here,  the prosecution has decided to disclose this late in the direct testimony. This is a dicey decision. The wisdom of which I am less that sure of.

    TS

      TS

      So Mike Johnson the evangelical is there supporting Trump. Quoting from TPM

      the obvious irony of Johnson’s presence here today: he’s not just lending support to Trump’s defense in the criminal case. He’s doing so in the context of a trial at which Trump’s sexual encounter with a porn star is at the center

      It seems maybe Johnson doesn’t want to listen to all that sinning

      It should be noted: While Speaker Johnson did come to the courthouse, he does not appear to have entered the courtroom. Instead, he plans on giving a press conference from outside the courthouse in 45 minutes.

    p.a.

      p.a.

      Defense: hey jury, all these prosecution witnesses are criminals, liars, trash people!

      Prosecution: hey jury, these are the only people another criminal will gather to do his criminaling!

    Jackie

      Jackie

      @TS: 😂 Johnson is probably going to offer to pray for TIFG’s soul.

      Rumors are TIFG VP hopeful Tim Scott might be TIFG’s support blankie today.

    TS

      TS

      @Jackie:

      Johnson is probably going to offer to pray for TIFG’s soul

      I gather he has already said that – check the TPM link at the top.

    13. 13.

      Layer8Problem

      @p.a.:  “hey jury, these are the only people another criminal will gather to do his criminaling!”

      Congressional Republicans?  Ohhh, you meant the witnesses, not his special guest star support audience.

    hueyplong

      hueyplong

      The support congresscritters are there to distract from Melania’s absence.

      Hilariously, he has far greater control over them than he has over Melania, a fact also emphasized by the sudden reversal of Barron’s status as a convention delegate.

    artem1s

      artem1s

      So Mike Johnson the evangelical is there supporting Trump.

      WTF has he got on them? At this point I don’t care if he ever does prison time but I do want every single one of these sycophants to be publicly humiliated or criminally prosecuted for whatever they are trying to hide.

    artem1s

      artem1s

      @hueyplong:

      The support congresscritters are there to distract from Melania’s absence.

      It’s worse than that. They’re using the TV coverage to campaign for him and as a way around the gag order. Yesterday Tuberville went after the judges daughter. They are holding a whole other trial out on the courthouse steps.

    jonas

      jonas

      Trump’s lawyers are definitely going to pile on Cohen and his previous perjury conviction to paint him as an unreliable witness. Frankly, they wouldn’t be doing their jobs if they didn’t. What Cohen has going for him, though, is that he doesn’t run away from it. He admits that when he was in Trumpworld, he was a pretty big douche and paid a high price for it, but has since come around. I think as long as he can maintain that stance and not loose his cool, he has a pretty good chance of coming off well in front of the jury. This is NYC — everyone understands that if you’re going to convict the mob boss, you have to flip some underlings who also tend to be pretty unsavory types themselves.

    21. 21.

      The Thin Black Duke

      @artem1s: Johnson is there because if he’s elected POTUS, Trump won’t care when the United States goes Full Frontal Handmaid’s Tale. Trump is a convenient Holy Tool to be used by the evangelicals because the Ten Commandments are more like guidelines in their empty minds and hollow souls.

