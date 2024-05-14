



Not sure some of you fellow ‘vintage’ TH fans are gonna love this, but they undoubtably meant well…

Music Review: Miley Cyrus, Lorde and more team up for fun Talking Heads' 'Stop Making Sense' tribute https://t.co/MXbXcQUrnK — The Associated Press (@AP) May 13, 2024

Harris utters a profanity in advice to young Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders https://t.co/utEVPDHzXC — The Associated Press (@AP) May 14, 2024

… Harris was participating in a conversation moderated by actor and comedian Jimmy O. Yang when he asked her what it means to be the first vice president of Asian descent and how that heritage has informed her views and roles as a leader. Harris’ mother was from India and her father was from Jamaica, and she’s the first woman elected vice president. Harris gave a lengthy response in which she told the young people to keep their chins up when they go into spaces where no one else looks like them. She added: “We have to know that sometimes people will open the door for you and leave it open. Sometimes they won’t. And then you need to kick that f——— door down.” The audience clapped and hollered. Laughing herself, Harris said, “Excuse my language.”… The vice president made her comments in a conversation at the annual Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies Legislative Leadership Summit. The conversation was live-streamed on the White House website…

You were already warned pic.twitter.com/B4rPD6xuc4 — cats with powerful auras (@catshouldnt) May 8, 2024

Experts have warned that artificial intelligence voice-cloning technology can amplify scams, disrupt elections, and impersonate people without their consent. But these Rhode Island doctors believe they’ve found a use that justifies the risks. Meet Lexi Bogan. pic.twitter.com/sWjECORw0R — The Associated Press (@AP) May 13, 2024





At Westminster dog show, a display of dogs and devotion https://t.co/NZLa4FWusk — The Associated Press (@AP) May 14, 2024

… Monday marked the start of the traditional judging that leads to the best in show prize, to be awarded Tuesday night at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Selection of seven finalists began Monday night; each represents a group of breeds, such as hounds or herding dogs. One is Louis, an Afghan hound that bested Zaida, Frankie, her littermate Belle and others to win the breed… Other finalists include Sage, a miniature poodle who gave “100%” in the ring, as handler Kaz Hosaka put it; Mercedes, a big-winning German shepherd whose handler, Kent Boyles, led another German shepherd to a best in show trophy in 2017; and Comet, a shih tzu who took the top prize at last year’s huge, televised American Kennel Club National Championship. Three more finalists will be chosen Tuesday night before all seven vie for best in show… The 148th Westminster show kicked off Saturday with an agility competition — won by a mixed-breed dog for the first time since Westminster added the event in 2014. Nimble, the winner, was handled by Cynthia Hornor, who took the trophy with a border collie last year.

I’ll admit Nimble left me a little verklempt. Our late ‘papillon mix’ rescue Gloria was also, I’m pretty sure, a pap-border collie mix (she didn’t have Nimble’s coat, though: she looked like a 15lb border collie with unusually large ears). She had speed, she had smarts, and I sometimes regretted that she never got a chance to show off her talents, or at least to live with a more active family. But she’d been abused before coming to us ‘just temporarily’ (the rescue group offered to pay for her euthanasia, which was the last time I tried to follow up), and she was never completely trustworthy around people or other dogs.

She did enjoy bossing her rescue ‘brothers’ Zevon & Sydney, though. She considered the Spousal Unit the love of her life (persistently humping his leg to prove it), and fully enjoyed a low-key long-running Who Is The Alpha Bitch Here? competition with me. If we didn’t give her what might have been her ‘best’ life, at least she got an additional dozen years in a low-stress, loving home…