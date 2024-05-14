Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

There is one struggling party in US right now, and it’s not the Democrats.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

I have other things to bitch about but those will have to wait.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

The lights are all blinking red.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Republican speaker of the house Mike Johnson is the bland and smiling face of evil.

Speaker Mike Johnson is a vile traitor to the House and the Constitution.

GOP baffled that ‘we don’t care if you die’ is not a winning slogan.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

I desperately hope that, yet again, I am wrong.

Bogus polls are all they’ve got left. Let’s bury these fuckers at the polls a year from now.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

The Supreme Court is corrupt. Democrats must win in November and force court reform.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

… gradually, and then suddenly.

This really is a full service blog.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

You are here: Home / Pet Blogging / Dog Blogging / Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Cherish Joy!

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Cherish Joy!

by | 28 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,


 
Not sure some of you fellow ‘vintage’ TH fans are gonna love this, but they undoubtably meant well

Harris was participating in a conversation moderated by actor and comedian Jimmy O. Yang when he asked her what it means to be the first vice president of Asian descent and how that heritage has informed her views and roles as a leader. Harris’ mother was from India and her father was from Jamaica, and she’s the first woman elected vice president.

Harris gave a lengthy response in which she told the young people to keep their chins up when they go into spaces where no one else looks like them.

She added: “We have to know that sometimes people will open the door for you and leave it open. Sometimes they won’t. And then you need to kick that f——— door down.”

The audience clapped and hollered. Laughing herself, Harris said, “Excuse my language.”…

The vice president made her comments in a conversation at the annual Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies Legislative Leadership Summit. The conversation was live-streamed on the White House website…


 

Monday marked the start of the traditional judging that leads to the best in show prize, to be awarded Tuesday night at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Selection of seven finalists began Monday night; each represents a group of breeds, such as hounds or herding dogs.

One is Louis, an Afghan hound that bested Zaida, Frankie, her littermate Belle and others to win the breed…

Other finalists include Sage, a miniature poodle who gave “100%” in the ring, as handler Kaz Hosaka put it; Mercedes, a big-winning German shepherd whose handler, Kent Boyles, led another German shepherd to a best in show trophy in 2017; and Comet, a shih tzu who took the top prize at last year’s huge, televised American Kennel Club National Championship.

Three more finalists will be chosen Tuesday night before all seven vie for best in show…

The 148th Westminster show kicked off Saturday with an agility competition — won by a mixed-breed dog for the first time since Westminster added the event in 2014. Nimble, the winner, was handled by Cynthia Hornor, who took the trophy with a border collie last year.

I’ll admit Nimble left me a little verklempt. Our late ‘papillon mix’ rescue Gloria was also, I’m pretty sure, a pap-border collie mix (she didn’t have Nimble’s coat, though: she looked like a 15lb border collie with unusually large ears). She had speed, she had smarts, and I sometimes regretted that she never got a chance to show off her talents, or at least to live with a more active family. But she’d been abused before coming to us ‘just temporarily’ (the rescue group offered to pay for her euthanasia, which was the last time I tried to follow up), and she was never completely trustworthy around people or other dogs.

She did enjoy bossing her rescue ‘brothers’ Zevon & Sydney, though. She considered the Spousal Unit the love of her life (persistently humping his leg to prove it), and fully enjoyed a low-key long-running Who Is The Alpha Bitch Here? competition with me. If we didn’t give her what might have been her ‘best’ life, at least she got an additional dozen years in a low-stress, loving home…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • BellyCat
  • Harrison Wesley
  • JAFD
  • JML
  • Kay
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Mousebumples
  • Nukular Biskits
  • O. Felix Culpa
  • prostratedragon
  • rikyrah
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Soprano2
  • Spanky
  • suzanne
  • TBone

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    28Comments

    3. 3.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I’m all for joy, but first Imma bring this up from downstairs:

      Just announced on MJ: Mike Johnson will be playing the role of TIFG’s emotional support chew toy at the courthouse today. Ugh.

      Way to further debase the once-respected office of Speaker of the United States House of Representatives.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      Harris utters a profanity in advice to young Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders

      Wait till you hear what Trump did.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Mousebumples

      Good morning! I saw the Paramore clip of Burning Down the House with video of their recording. I’ll see if I can track it down. Great vocals, perfect for that song.

      Eta – link

      Reply
    7. 7.

      BellyCat

      Mixed breed dog wins agility competition? Who let that damn (and very cute!) thing in to compete?!?!

      QAnon has a new grievance to pursue.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Soprano2

      @SiubhanDuinne: It’s mind-boggling that his family can’t just show up. They could take turns! I wonder if people on the jury even know who half these people are – the ones from Congress.

      ETA – my mother didn’t like dogs, but she loved dog shows. I always think of her when I see one on TV. They were watching this on one of the TV’s at the bar on Sunday, so I got to see some of them (but not the dog that won). I would hate to have to chase that dog!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Another Scott

      I’m old enough to remember the oh so serious people in the press bringing out the smelling salts when Jimmy Carter was reported to have said (about Ted Kennedy running against him) – “I’ll whip his ass!”

      A former Navy sailor saying “ass”.  Heavens to Betsy!!

      [ groucho-roll-eyes.gif ]

      Good for Kamala.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud: ​
       

      It’s says open thread right in the post title.

      See, it’s not technically an open thread because it doesn’t say ‘open threads’ in that blue list of topics underneath the thread title. So there! ;-)

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Kay

      Beyond parody. They’re mandated to write an essay renouncing their own political speech. They must comply with the management/donor views on US foreign policy, or be banished.

      They’re charging them 58,000 dollars a year for this:

      NYU’s Office of Student Conduct is allegedly requiring that some students arrested at the Gaza Solidarity Encampment in Gould Plaza write “reflection papers” and complete “dozens of writing assignments,” a recent Faculty & Staff for Justice in Palestine press release stated. The release said that in emails se​nt last week, the university informed students they would receive a censure — or a “formal reprimand for violation of university policy” — on their transcripts if they did not submit the assignments by May 29.

      One of the assignments instructed students to write a reflection paper describing the “incident” for which they were called in the OSC and assessing whether the decision they made aligned with their “personal values.” The paper “cannot serve to justify” the student’s actions, “evaluate the actions of others, or challenge a conduct regulation,” according to the assignment’s instructions. The other assignment is a 49-page “series of readings and reflective activities” that aims to help students “learn about and understand” their own values and how their actions “affected others and the community.”

      Reply
    22. 22.

      O. Felix Culpa

      My son and DiL go every year to the first and super fun day of the Westminster show. They particularly enjoy the dock diving and “meet the breed” events.

      ETA: You can watch the full dock diving competition here, if so inclined.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      JAFD

      Good morning, jackals !

      Some of you may be interested in the Campionato Mondiale di Umari – the 2024 World Umarelling Championship.

      more info at  https://www.scopeofwork.net/il-campionato-mondiale-di-umari/?ref=scope-of-work-newsletter

      In tabletop boardgames, it’s release day for Hollandspiele’s Striking Flint, a co-operative game about the UAW vs General Motors in 1937;  designer’s diary at https://boardgamegeek.com/blogpost/161000?commentid=12176789#comment12176789

      purchase at https://hollandspiele.com/products/striking-flint

      Is everyone ready for the Ides of May ?

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Another Scott

      @JAFD: Ha!

      I thought you were trying to trick us, but I see May fits the usual rule.  (April doesn’t.)

      Crazy planet Earth.  Months should be 30 days!!1

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.