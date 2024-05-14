Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Someone should tell Republicans that violence is the last refuge of the incompetent, or possibly the first.

He seems like a smart guy, but JFC, what a dick!

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

There is no right way to do the wrong thing.

The current Supreme Court is a rogue court. Very dangerous.

Can we lighten up on the doomsday scenarios?

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

Bogus polls are all they’ve got left. Let’s bury these fuckers at the polls a year from now.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Trump makes a mockery of the legal system and cowardly judges just sit back and let him.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Books are my comfort food!

We’re not going back!

I was confident that someone would point it out and thought why not me.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

Their boy Ron is an empty plastic cup that will never know pudding.

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Republicans don’t lie to be believed, they lie to be repeated.

The republican speaker is a slippery little devil.

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / Tuesday Night Open Thread

Tuesday Night Open Thread

by | 23 Comments

This post is in: 

Another exciting day here in WV, as it election day, so I dutifully went to the polls and voted for a bunch of people who will NEVER EVER EVER get elected here because I vote in the Democratic primaries, so that was eventful. Afterwards I had to drive to Morgantown because in my infinite wisdom while in Arizona in December I scheduled a bunch of appointments today, not knowing that it was election day and every place would be packed.

Regardless, it was a nice drive, made better by the fact that I spent the whole drive down and back listening to a fabulous podcast by none other than a Balloon Juice commenter (I honestly forget her handle) Rose Judson. It’s called “Books of All Time,” and it is described as “Books of All Time tackles classic literature in chronological order. Each month, host Rose Judson summarizes a classic work of literature in one episode and then dives into the story behind it in the second episode.

It’s REALLY good. The stories are fun and informative, the background episodes are equally fun, and what I like most about it is that it is SOOO ACCESSIBLE. It’s not super inside baseball- someone with only a passing knowledge of some of the texts will be on the same footing as an expert or someone who has never heard about them. Plus, Rose has a delightful voice and the time just passes by.

I was just chatting with her the other day and she mentioned her podcast, and I am glad she did! I’ve also asked her if she would like to do a zoom book club with us at some point, and she said yes and seemed excited about it, so we are going to try to schedule something in July/August. That way all of you should have plenty of time to listen to the podcasts if you are so inclined.

You can find it on Spotify here, Apple here, and you can search your other podcast delivery places on your own. I give it two thumbs up.

***

The first appointment was with a dermatologist to check two tiny rough patches on my back to see if they were something I should be concerned about, and they are in fact basically aging spots that everyone gets, but while I was there I had them remove some skin tags that had grown on my back. My doctor was super nice and she had a nice young PA who was only on her second day, and I told them that it would be perfectly fine with me if the PA did them to help her learn, and they were very excited. I lay down on my stomach and I didn’t feel a thing and it was over in a jiffy, and I was told that I “did a great job,” to which I responded that I am very good at lying down in fact I was a natural and practiced as often as I could.

Next up was the eye doctor, and that was kind of irritating because they did the whole numbing drops and dilated my pupils. I hate that. At any rate, everything was ok and I am developing cataracts, albeit very very minor ones, but I should keep an eye on them to which I said “ehh what’s another torpedo in a sinking ship,” which seemed to upset her a little as she winced. She’s young. She’ll understand one of these days.

***

Back to WV politics. By the Way of Joe My God, I learned this about my Governor, Jim Justice, who may one day be my Senator:

The son of a coal magnate, Mr. Justice took over the family business in 1993 and expanded its interests beyond coal, with acquisitions in agriculture and high-end hospitality. Like many sprawling enterprises, the Justice companies have taken on prodigious debts. But they have also taken on a reputation for not paying them — and that may be catching up to them.

A bank in neighboring Virginia that has served the Justice family for decades has begun the process of collecting on more than $300 million in defaulted loans. Some of the family business’s prized assets, chief among them the 246-year-old Greenbrier resort, are in the bank’s sights, and collections on the governor’s personal bank accounts and even his house are now a possibility. Efforts have already been underway in Virginia to seize properties belonging to Mr. Justice’s son, James C. Justice III, the president of the family companies.

In West Virginia, the tax authorities have placed liens on Greenbrier properties for millions in unpaid taxes, only months after auctioning off tax-delinquent properties owned by the governor elsewhere in the state.

Collecting on such substantial debt has pitted creditors against one another, at times to the Justices’ benefit. One bank sued Mr. Justice along with a number of banks last month after discovering that the collateral for one of its loans, some land near the Greenbrier, had also been pledged to a host of other lenders.

I’m officially over right wing fake billionaires running the world, I really am.

That’s it for me. Battlestar Galactica is streaming for free on Amazon Prime, so I am off to rewatch Caprica first before starting that. Take care.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • bbleh
  • CaseyL
  • eclare
  • Geminid
  • Jay
  • Manyakitty
  • Marleedog
  • Math Guy
  • Parfigliano
  • Ruviana
  • sab
  • Scout211
  • Spanky
  • TaMara
  • West of the Rockies
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    23Comments

    1. 1.

      Another Scott

      Speaking of historic facilities with problematic ownership… CommercialObserver.com:

      CGI Merchant Group’s Waldorf Astoria hotel in Washington, D.C. is headed to a foreclosure auction in June after months of financial difficulties.

      Chicago-based BDT & MSD Partners, the main lender of $285 million in financing backed by the hotel, filed an affidavit of nonresidential mortgage foreclosure on Friday, according to the Business Journals, which cited records filed with the D.C. Recorder of Deeds. The auction is scheduled for June 20 at the District office of Alex Cooper Auctioneers.

      SEE ALSO: Report: Office CMBS Delinquency Reaches Highest Rate Since 2018

      Miami-based CGI defaulted on $252.7 million in outstanding debt on the property earlier this year. CGI, in partnership with Hilton, purchased a leasehold on the 269-room hotel, at 1100 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, in 2022 for $375 million from former President Donald Trump. Within a month of acquiring the hotel, CGI rebranded it from the Trump International Hotel to the Waldorf Astoria.

      “CGI is engaged in productive discussions with the property’s manager, Hilton, and several other parties who want to reach a consensual financing solution that reflects the realities of today’s challenging, rising rate environment,” a CGI spokesperson told Commercial Observer in a statement. “MSD’s unilateral decision to file a foreclosure notice is inconsistent with the discussions and possibly invalid. Although our goal is to continue advancing constructive negotiations with all parties, including MSD, we’re prepared to take all necessary steps to protect the rights of CGI and its partners.”

      Representatives for BDT & MSD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

      The hotel is located within D.C.’s historic Old Post Office, which remains one of the tallest buildings in the District. The federal government in 2012 leased the property on a 60-year term to the Trump Organization, which then spent some $200 million renovating it into a luxury hotel.

      The Trump International Hotel opened in 2016 just a few months before Trump was elected president. It was a source of controversy while Trump was in office because his family profited from the hotel, which was often visited by foreign dignitaries and their entourages.

      Trump is currently facing a $355 million penalty for real estate fraud, with the hotel being one of the assets implicated in the case. The New York judge in that case ruled that he won the contract from the General Services Administration due to false information, rendering Trump and his children liable for the profit he received from the property.

      […]

      [ womp, womp ]

      Fingers crossed that WV is starting to get ready to approach the idea of turning the corner. Gotta start somewhere…

      Good luck!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Geminid

      Polls in Maryland just closed, except for anyone in line. The Democratic primary race between Rep. David Trone and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks has gotten a lot of attention.

      There are also primaries for 3 open Congressional seats, One is in Trone’s western Maryland 6th CD,  another is in John Sarbanes’ 3rd CD between DC and Baltimore. That’s where former Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn is running.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      TaMara

      Love the podcast recommendation. And does WV not have computer dilation? Where they take a photo of your eyes and it tells you everything. Diabetes? Nope. Cataracts? Nope. Macular degeneration? Nope. Thining from old age. Unfortunately, yup.

      It is sooo much better than dilation which usually gives me a migraine.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      sab

      Son of a coal magnate seems problematic. I knew some of their wives in law school. Nice girls, but they were wary of spouses. Not that spouses were bad. Some people keep thir heads down because of what they do for a living.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Scout211

      Wow. That is very interesting about the Justice family finances.

      Why do all of these banks allow these fake billionaires to put up encumbered collateral?  Trump and his family have done it for years but I guess it must be common in the fake billionaire world.

      Good thing the Republicans had their retreat at Greenbrier before the place was sold out from under them.

      I’m so old I remember debt like this kept people out of politics.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Math Guy

      Ophthalmologists can look at your retina without having to dilate your pupils; they have a camera that can snap a detailed image. Every time I go in for an examination they offer me that option for an additional $35. It irritates me that insurance does not cover the cost, but I pay the difference anyway to avoid having to get my pupils dilated.

      I like your torpedo reference. Yeah, sometimes I feel like a slowly sinking ship.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      CaseyL

      @Scout211: I assume it has as much, or more, to do with currying favor than “sound investing.”

      There’s also the old aphorism that if you owe a bank $1,000, they own you; but if you owe the bank $100,000,000 you own them.  They’re desperate to keep debt-saddled billionaires from actually defaulting, because they’d have to reflect that on their balance sheets, and their own bottom line would… bottom out.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Marleedog

      I am on the ‎Eastern Shore of MD, CD1, aka North Alabama, R+14, represented by the odious back bench teabagger Andy Harris.  I do not think that we can elect a Democrat in otherwise blue Maryland.

       

      But the Senate is another story and I am glad to see Cardin gone.

      We have been spammed by a deluge of David Trone flyers in the mail for the past 3 months.  Alsobrooks,  not so much, but her yard signs were better. I will be glad when that is over.

      I early-voted for Alsobrooks, and I think, hope, she will win tonight.   The last thing we need is yet another pasty white scion of wealth when an equally if not more  competent, and younger woman of color is a much better choice to represent the people of Maryland.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jay

      Late on April 30, Sean Tabibian called 911 to say police were needed urgently at the University of California at Los Angeles. “All hell had broken loose,” Tabibian recalled in an interview. Masked agitators were attacking pro-Palestinian protesters on a campus quad, video footage shows, and a team of hired security guards had retreated.

      The call at 11:09 p.m. was the first of 11 that Tabibian made to police that night as the violence escalated, according to his cellphone’s call log. Other witnesses called 911 as well, records show.

      “They said they were responding,” said Tabibian, a local business executive and UCLA alumnus who was near campus around the time commotion erupted at the encampment, and who said he was concerned that protesters had been discriminating against Jewish students. “They kept saying they’re responding, they’re responding.”

      While a small UCLA patrol could be seen in footage briefly early on, law enforcement agencies did not move in to stop the violence until 3 hours and 34 minutes after Tabibian’s first 911 call, a Washington Post examination has found — a delay that prolonged one of the most violent altercations since pro-Palestinian protesters began setting up encampments on college campuses across the country this spring.

      The examination — based on evidence including more than 200 videos, emergency radio transmissions, text messages and interviews with more than a dozen witnesses — illuminates the stakes for university and local officials as they decide if and when to call police to deal with pro-Palestinian encampments. Elsewhere police have been accused of using heavy-handed tactics, but at UCLA, where university policy discourages calling police preemptively, campus police as well as the Los Angeles Police Department and California Highway Patrol are facing scrutiny for their hands-off approach that night.

      It’s not clear why police waited so long to respond. But in the hours before they took action, at least 16 people were visibly injured, the majority of them pro-Palestinian, including two protesters who could be seen with blood streaking across their faces and soaking into their clothes, videos and images show. The counterprotesters ignited at least six fireworks; struck protesters at least 20 times with wooden planks, metal poles and other objects; and punched or kicked at least eight protesters.

      https://www.lawyersgunsmoneyblog.com/2024/05/wilhoits-law-and-campus-protests

      Free WAPO gift link at LGM.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Ruviana

      John, at least in my experience cataract surgery was a piece of cake. So you’ve got that going for you when the time comes.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Spanky

      @Marleedog:

      I early-voted for Alsobrooks, and I think, hope, she will win tonight.   The last thing we need is yet another pasty white scion of wealth when an equally if not more  competent, and younger woman of color is a much better choice to represent the people of Maryland.

      I could have written this, except you were more eloquent. Don’t need another aging white guy in the Senate.

      I’m pretty sure the race won’t be decided until the early and mailed in ballots are counted, so no need to wait up late tonight.

       

      ETA the obligatory Fuck Larry Hogan.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      bbleh

      I have registered in PA since I’m moving there next month, so I was happy not to have to waste time casting a vote in WV.  Justice will be better than Mooney — he may be corrupt, but he’s not a nitwit MAGAt.  And as for the local races, it just wasn’t worth the time to sort out the merely reactionary and revanchist from the truly lunatic.  Into the lifeboat, and leave them to their fate.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      West of the Rockies

      Open Thread?

      cannot stand the Otezla commercial with Ned and his plaque psoriasis!!

      Swing your arms when you walk.  Don’t cringe and lean away from everyone else.   Don’t look at your blind date with obvious surprise that she is normal and pretty.  Don’t just shrug and hug her goodbye when you part in front of the theater.

      Rant over.  Thank you for listening.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Geminid

       

       

      @Spanky: Personal profile aside, I thought Alsobrooks’s professional experience makes her more qualified for the post. She is in her second term as the elected executive of a county of almost 1 million people. Before that she was County prosecutor which I think gives her an important perspective on public safety issues, and polls show that issue is important to Maryland voters.

      After 3 terms, David Trone seems like an average Democratic congressman. That’s not neccesarily a slam, because I have a high opinion of most of the Democratic House caucus. I just don’t think he would bring as much to the Senate as would Alsobrooks.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Parfigliano

      It must be nice to skate through live as being percieved to be wealthy.  Pledge what you allegedly own as collateral to multiple lenders…no problem.  Sign under oath what you pledge as unencumbered to multiple lenders…no problem.  Stiff creditors and dont pay taxes of any kind no problem.

      You dont own shit but get treated like you own everything.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.