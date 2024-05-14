Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

War for Ukraine Day 811: A Brief & Late Tuesday Night Update

(Image by NEIVANMADE)

A quick housekeeping note: Sorry for the delay tonight. I just got back from the emergency vet. Not for Rosie, Rosie is fine! Ruby, however, got into something she shouldn’t have earlier and we went to the emergency vet, which is the same vet as the oncology vet, to make sure she’s okay. I got home about 1/2 an hour ago. All of Ruby’s bloodwork is good, they got her to puke up what she shouldn’t have eaten so that’s all out of her system, but they’re keeping Ruby overnight as they want to get her fever down. So she’s being monitored, getting IV fluids, antibiotics, and the vet expects she’ll be coming home tomorrow. So that’s why tonight is delayed.

The only air raid alerts as of 11:06 PM EDT are for Luhansk and Crimea, which always have air raid alerts, and Kharkiv Oblast.

The Russians are still hammering away at Kharkiv and Sumy Oblasts:

Twitter/X is literally preventing access to Voichuk’s, as well as Maria Avdeeva’s tweets with videos of the attacks aftermath. If I click on the tweets they disappear. If I try to embed them here, this is what I get:

https://x.com/maria_avdv/status/1790417111937958329

Notice how that isn’t actually embedding.

Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine commented on the threat of the Russian offensive in Sumy region:

“From the very beginning, the Russians were planning an operation in Sumy region. As of now, they are keeping small groups of forces in the border area – they have the town of Sudzha, and we have the Sumy area, but the situation has not allowed them to take active action and start implementing their plan,” Budanov said.

From The New Voice of Ukraine:

“Everything that was in the border area has already been deployed. Next, they will have to bring in their reserves,” Budanov said. He noted that the Russians had planned an offensive operation in Sumy Oblast from the very beginning. However, the situation had not yet allowed them to implement their plan.

<p “margin-bottom:0cm;margin-bottom:.0001pt;text-align:=”” justify;line-height:150%”=””>”As of now, they are keeping a small group of troops in the border area near, let’s say, the (Russian) town of Sudzha, and from our (Ukrainian) side it is in the deirection of Sumy.”

Earlier, on May 14, Budanov said that Russian attacks in Kharkiv Oblast would continue for “another three or four days,” after which Russian troops were expected to “make a hard push in the direction of Sumy.”

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Our Warriors Destroy the Occupier Who Is Trying to Advance: Everything is Quite Tense — Address by the President

14 May 2024 – 19:39

I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians!

This day brought us more opportunities. First of all — the Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi — he reported on the situation on the battlefields. The Donetsk and Kharkiv regions — where the situation is the most difficult. He is staying right in the key combat areas — working with brigades, in combat positions. It is too early to draw conclusions, but the situation is under control. Our warriors are destroying the occupier who is trying to advance: everything is quite tense. But we have reinforced the directions, including the Kharkiv ones. Many warriors — especially Kharkiv residents — have risen to defend the Kharkiv region. They are doing their job, and I thank them all for their efficiency.

The second point is international negotiations. Today I had a meeting with the U.S. Secretary of State Blinken. We talked mainly about our defense, and in particular about the delivery of American defense assistance. We need to significantly speed up the supply process. Currently, the time gap between the announcement of packages and the actual appearance of weapons on the frontline is too large. It is important to make the implementation of decisions and logistics more efficient. We also discussed air defense systems — the systems we need. Especially for Kharkiv, for the Kharkiv region. If we had already received two Patriots for this region, it would have made a difference in the overall situation in the war. I am grateful to each of the partners who understands this and really tries to help. Every day, Russian terrorists attack Kharkiv, our other cities and communities in the border area, and our frontline positions with missiles and guided aerial bombs. It is critically important to increase the potential of our air defense, and our aviation, including expanding the coalition of fighter jets, and accelerating training and deliveries to provide protection against Russian terror. We are aware of the actual capabilities of our partners. Clear political decisions are needed. Of course, we discussed with the U.S. Secretary of State the participation of America in preparations and holding of the Peace Summit and America’s efforts to ensure a broader representation of the world and to make the Summit more effective. Now the conditions have been created for the world majority to begin to force Russia into peace. Into real peace. We see what Putin is betting on now: he wants to fully adapt Russia to the war and to expand the war, to increase pressure. But it is our pressure — the joint pressure of everyone in the world who opposes the war, the pressure on the aggressor — that must work and disrupt Russia’s offensive plans — disrupt them both on the frontline and in the diplomatic sphere. Today I had a long and quite detailed conversation with the President of France Macron — almost two hours. I informed him about the situation on the battlefield, about our prospects, about the needs of our warriors. Emmanuel, Mr. President, confirmed his participation in the Peace Summit, and it’s actually the content of the Summit in Switzerland that will give us an understanding of what other steps we can take in the coming months to bring peace closer and to restore the full force of international law for Ukraine, for all the nations that are subject to aggression. Today I also spoke with the President of the Republic of Korea. We discussed the participation of Korea in the Peace Summit. I am grateful that the Republic of Korea has accepted the invitation to the Summit. We also discussed our bilateral relations and assistance to Ukraine, in particular in those areas where we have already achieved results. And during the first weeks of our marathon preparation for the Peace Summit, I personally invited almost 30 leaders — we have many confirmations of the participation of leaders from different regions, from different parts of the world. And it is important — it is important to keep the world consolidated for the sake of a just peace. When it works for Ukraine, it can work for any country that is subject to aggression.

And one more thing.

NATO. We are getting ready and formulating our positions for the Alliance’s Summit, scheduled for this summer. The International Task Force on Security and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine headed by Andriy Yermak and Anders Fogh Rasmussen has presented its report. The report will be available to all decision makers in the Alliance that can influence the strengthening of NATO. It is a report on Ukraine’s prospects, on the need for really strong decisions in order not just to end this war, but to eliminate the justification for any wars in our region and throughout Europe. To do that, we need to eliminate the security deficit in Europe, and in particular the security deficit for Ukraine. We need a strong position of the Alliance and a clear signal to Moscow that the war will get them nothing. Putin will not succeed in substituting terror and bombs for the principles and purposes of the UN Charter and the right of every nation to choose its own national path. I thank everyone who helps Ukraine! Glory to all our warriors, to everyone who defends our state and people!

Glory to Ukraine!

Norway:

Washington, DC:

Here’s the full text of Miller’s tweet:

To be clear, I don’t think what Arakhamia said is the “main problem” but it is one of several that has hindered or prevented Ukraine from being able to better defend itself against Russia’s latest offensive or try to prevent it. I’d say also: the 6-month delay in US aid; Ukraine’s failure on mobilization/recruitment/rotation; slow defenses are major issues. Among others.

Counterpoint:

Here’s the full text of both of Lee’s tweets.

1: Russia’s offensive operations have almost exclusively been conducted from occupied Ukrainian territory since 2022, which Ukraine could strike with US-provided weapons. So this cross-border offensive is a change. I think it would be prudent for the US to reconsider this policy in this case.

2: But it is important to keep in mind that the greatest challenge that Ukraine faces is a lack of manpower and available forces. Russia is trying to stretch these forces even more before further offensive operations in the Donbas and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. This policy change would not solve all of Ukraine’s problems.

Kyiv:

Here’s the full text of Miller’s second tweet:

The optics. The song choice. The current moment. Seems very tone deaf. But he “gave brief, solemn remarks before playing.” I can tell you the people who think this is cool are not those who are under relentless Russian bombing and shelling in eastern Ukraine, which are millions of people, including civilians and soldiers.

This will age very, very badly.

Kyiv and seven Ukrainian Oblasts:

Kharkiv Oblast:

Russian occupied Crimea:

Chasiv Yar:

Novomykhailivka:

Volgograd Oblast, Russia:

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron tweets tonight. Here’s some adjacent material:

And a new video from Patron’s official TikTok:

@patron__dsns

😌🤭💗

♬ оригінальний звук – Спотіфай🎧🇺🇦

Open thread!

  • Adam L Silverman
  • Belafon
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Seeker
  • YY_Sima Qian

    1. 1.

      Gin & Tonic

      Spending a lot of time (and presumably $$) at the vet these days. Hoping for the best for the hounds and you.

    2. 2.

      YY_Sima Qian

      And updated analysis from Jack Watling:

      In Ukraine, Russia is Beginning to Compound Advantages
      Dr Jack Watling
      14 May 2024

      By stretching Ukrainian forces along a wide front, Russia is overcoming the limitations of its undertrained army.

      Russia has now started the early phases of its anticipated summer offensive with renewed attacks on Kharkiv. Over the past few days, Russian troops crossed the Ukrainian border, occupying a number of villages. Ukraine has spent several months fortifying Kharkiv, but storming the city is not how Russia intends to fight. The Russian target this summer is the Ukrainian army, and against this target it has started to compound its advantages.

    6. 6.

      Seeker

      Blinken needs to be canned. As does Biden. And Harris. What an utterly egregious approach to foreign policy.

