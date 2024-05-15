I’ve received and accepted an invitation from @CNN for a debate on June 27th. Over to you, Donald. As you said: anywhere, any time, any place.

I’ve also received and accepted an invitation to a debate hosted by ABC on Tuesday, September 10th.

Trump says he’ll arrange his own transportation. I’ll bring my plane, too. I plan on keeping it for another four years.

— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 15, 2024