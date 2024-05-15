Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Consistently wrong since 2002

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

An unpunished coup is a training exercise.

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

Democrats have delivered the Square Deal, the New Deal, the Fair Deal, and now… the Big Joe Biden Deal.

The lights are all blinking red.

The frogs are rarely mistaken.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

Donald Trump, welcome to your everything, everywhere, all at once.

There are more Russians standing up to Putin than Republicans.

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

Fight for a just cause, love your fellow man, live a good life.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

Well, whatever it is, it’s better than being a Republican.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Trump’s legal defense is going to be a dumpster fire inside a clown car on a derailing train.

The words do not have to be perfect.

In my day, never was longer.

You are here: Home / Pet Blogging / Cat Blogging / Afternoon Open Thread: Who Wants To Debate? (Dark Brandon Does)

Afternoon Open Thread: Who Wants To Debate? (Dark Brandon Does)

by | 42 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Afternoon Open Thread: Who Wants To Debate? (Dark Brandon Does) 1

 

Auto Draft 101

 

Love when the President channels Dark Brandon

Auto Draft 102

 

 

My current view while working:

Afternoon Open Thread: Who Wants To Debate? (Dark Brandon Does) 2

 

Those are 2 plastic bins, stacked on my table, waiting for me to put away. Technically, he’s not “on” the table

Open Thread

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anonymous At Work
  • Baud
  • CaseyL
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Gin & Tonic
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Jackie
  • JanieM
  • Josie
  • JWR
  • Melancholy Jaques
  • MomSense
  • rikyrah
  • Scout211
  • Scuffletuffle
  • smith
  • Soprano2
  • Spanky
  • StringOnAStick
  • TaMara
  • TBone
  • Tony Jay

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    42Comments

    4. 4.

      TBone

      I adore Dark Brandon.  Rump may be unavailable by June 27, but I’m sure he will be able to get out on “work release” furlough.  Or can participate via phone 😆

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Scout211

      CNN   Later Wednesday morning, both men said they had accepted an invitation from ABC to hold a second debate on September 10.

      That’s a lot of debates proposed.  I agree that Trump will back out of most if not all.

      Trump’s team also called for the candidates to participate in four total debates – twice the number requested by Biden. The Biden campaign sidestepped questions about that request on Wednesday.

      . . .

      Informal conversations between the Biden and Trump campaigns about debates have taken place in recent weeks and were largely focused on a mutual disdain for the Commission on Presidential Debates and potential scenarios to work around the commission, three sources familiar with the discussions told CNN. The Washington Post was first to report on those conversations.

      LOL.  No love for the Commission?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Baud:

      The presidential debates – which everyone agrees are not really debates – are stupid and I wish we never had them to begin with. Our presidential election campaigns are not issue-oriented. Every campaign this century has been a contest of whether Democrats can convince Democratic leaning voters to show up and vote for the Democratic candidate.  When we do that, we win. Nothing in those TV gotcha shows helps make that happen better than a vigorous, well-funded GOTV campaign.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      smith

      I wonder how much awareness the Defendant has of his own cognitive deterioration. For months now, at least, every rally he holds has episodes when his brain obviously checks out. Even corporate media is starting to feel obliged to report on it. If he were aware, how would that affect his willingness to debate? Or for that matter, his willingness to testify in his current trial? And if he can be goaded into debating, how much obvious dementia will the audience be able to overlook?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      JWR

      @Baud:

      There should be a pool on when and with what excuse.

      Don’t know about the when, but for the excuse, I wouldn’t be surprised if he whips out that stupid gag order routine. Seems to work on his Followers.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      StringOnAStick

      By proposing the debates on social media with plenty of smack talk, Biden is goading tRump.  Perfect!  He’s also being first to get the terms out there and that’s both excellent and a dominance move that has to have tRump fuming.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Jackie

      CNN is reporting Biden and TIFG agree to debate June 27th – on CNN.

      Let’s see if Biden’s proposed July VP debate happens.

      Seems so far, President Biden is in control of the debate(s) schedule 👍🏻

      Reply
    19. 19.

      rikyrah

       

      Candidly Tiff

      @tify330

      While flawed the problem isn’t POLLS per-say in my opinion. The issue is how the media weaponizes them against candidates, builds narratives and calls races months in advance before any ballots are cast. They are depressing the vote! We have a MEDIA problem. Let’s start there.

      9:26 AM · May 15, 2024

       

      meta

      @metaquest

      I think since MSM are now running their own polls, these two are co-mingling and inseparable. MSM shapes the poll questions to elicit certain biases & then they run the stories that serve those same biases. They’ve built a cottage industry to validate their own self-serving bias.

      9:47 AM · May 15, 2024

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Scout211

      LOL, RFK, jr!

      NBC   Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump were “colluding” to exclude him from the debates they agreed to participate in on Wednesday.

      Biden and Trump said Wednesday that they accepted invitations for presidential debates hosted by CNN on June 27 and ABC News on Sept. 10.

      Kennedy would not currently qualify for the CNN debate in Atlanta based on the criteria the network laid out.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      CaseyL

      Technically, he’s not “on” the table

      Cats are the best lawyers… when it comes to their own interests.

      (I really like that graphic of Biden looking all Boss Tweed-y, and wish he really was that ruthless, tbh. Wouldn’t mind a campaign button with that image.)

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Scout211: It’s been acting like an abused spouse under TFG.  It sets rules after long and protracted negotiations and then TFG breaks the rules, daring the Commission or moderators to do something, asserting his ‘manliness’ in acting like the abuser.

      And the Commission backs down and allows TFG to do whatever, cuz the alternative is he won’t participate anymore.

      And TFG hates the Commission for trying to impose rules and picking moderators that aren’t from Russian TV, or their US surrogates.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Jackie: Gonna depend on when the VP is picked.  IRONICALLY, the previous post was about the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, the closest present analog to TFG’s VP selection process.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      JWR

      @rikyrah: I hear there’s another one of those ftfNYT affiliated polls out. They have Trump up 3% in one state, 7% in another, 10% in NY and 12% in GA. I think it’s a NYT/Siena (hit) job.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Scout211

      @Anonymous At Work: Yes, the debate won’t happen until the VP is crowned chosen. And now Trump has given Noem some wiggle room so she may think she’s back in the beauty contest.

      CNNFormer President Donald Trump praised South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem as a “terrific person” when asked in an interview about the backlash she received over revelations in her new book that she shot and killed her 14-month-old dog.

      “She had a bad week. We all have bad weeks,” Trump told radio hosts Clay Travis and Buck Sexton in an interview that aired Tuesday.

      “Couple of rough stories, there’s no question about it,” the former president said. “Until this week, she was doing incredibly well. And she got hit hard and sometimes you do books and you have some guy writing a book and you maybe don’t read it as carefully, you know. You have ghost writers do it, they help you, and they, in this case, didn’t help too much.”

      She had a bad week.  🙄

      Reply
    33. 33.

      MomSense

      @HumboldtBlue:

      One of the best blogs was the one where the awl live blogged the Biden v Ryan VP debate with the volume turned off.  So hilarious because Biden’s facial expressions were over the top.

      I honestly think this age thing would have been much less an issue if Biden hadn’t had the face lift and all the Botox and fillers.  It gives him a blanked out expression and I think it makes him look older.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Melancholy Jaques:

      Yup.  I’m convinced the only people that want them are the teevee people.  They accomplish nothing.

      Last one I watched was, not surprisingly, Biden’s VP debate with Ryan.  Gotta admit, it was vastly entertaining.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Tony Jay

      And how is the FTF Guardian, that ever trustworthy scion of journalistic integrity covering this?

       Trump accepts invitations for two debates with Biden – live

       Ex-president says on Truth Social he accepted invitations for two presidential debates – the first on 27 June and the second on 10 September

       Because they love them some Trumpy clicketty-outragebait headlines as much as they love them some Flobalob clicketty-outragebait headlines, and they’ll always shit all over any Democratic Administration (ostensibly from the Left) as a convenient way of tricking their readership into thinking that they’re not a bunch of centre-right gaslighters, even though they do, so are.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      smith

      @Jackie: TIFG will have chosen his VP pageant winner.

      It just occurred to me that the scene in court yesterday where the minions all showed up in Trump costume was the equivalent of the swimsuit competition.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Scout211

      Speaking of Noem’s  “bad week.”  Another tribe banned her  from their reservation.  That leaves two out of nine tribes in the state that still allow her to enter their reservations, for now.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Scout211:

      I commented yesterday about the visceral racism of Dakota whites toward the native tribes and how it’s great to see them pushing back like this.

      Of course Noem’s probably never set foot on a reservation so is probably shrugging her tan shoulders and thinking “no big deal”.

      What would be great if electorally, the tribes there could affect a statewide election outcome, ie., toss her sorry ass out of office.  Or if the Orange Fart Cloud picks her for VP (he won’t), it’ll galvanize them to the extent that it might put SD in play.

      A boy can dream.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Soprano2

      @smith: If it’s dementia, not much. I mentioned to my husband the other day that I bought a ceiling fan for the room where the new daybed is, and I need someone to put it up. He said to me something like “Don’t you think I can do that?” My husband sleeps about 12-16 hours a day, walks incredibly slowly, and has balance issues, yet he thinks he can climb onto a ladder and install a ceiling fan! Five years ago, he could have. One of the nurses we had come to our house after he got out of the hospital told me they tend to think they still do things they used to do, so if they were the cook they think they still do the cooking, and so on.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Soprano2

      I predict that TFG won’t find any of the moderators acceptable, because he wants someone like Sean Hannity who will be on his side, so he’ll back out saying the debates are unfair because he can’t rig the questions.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      JanieM

      @MomSense: If you’re still reading this thread, I’m waving from the north end of the lake….

      Would love to get together while you’re staying nearby. If you’re interested and have time, WaterGirl has my permission to give you my email address.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.