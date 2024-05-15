After last night’s disappointing baseball game, I watched the finale of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show while Bill and our own two dogs snoozed. As soon as I saw Sage, a miniature poodle from Houston, prancing around the ring, I figured she’d take home the top prize:

As many a grifty preacher has demonstrated, a fancy haircut and charisma can be an unstoppable combination! In a sense, it doesn’t seem fair for other dogs to have to compete against poodles, who seem to have the most elaborate coiffure options in addition to their formidable smarts.

Last night’s outcome is also a feel-good story from the handler’s perspective. Kaz Hosaka has competed for decades and went out a winner in his final show — all thanks to Sage! That very good girl received melon and chicken plates as treats after collecting her ribbons.

Open thread!