Congrats to Sage the Poodle!

Congrats to Sage the Poodle!

28 Comments

Open Threads

After last night’s disappointing baseball game, I watched the finale of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show while Bill and our own two dogs snoozed. As soon as I saw Sage, a miniature poodle from Houston, prancing around the ring, I figured she’d take home the top prize:

As many a grifty preacher has demonstrated, a fancy haircut and charisma can be an unstoppable combination! In a sense, it doesn’t seem fair for other dogs to have to compete against poodles, who seem to have the most elaborate coiffure options in addition to their formidable smarts.

Last night’s outcome is also a feel-good story from the handler’s perspective. Kaz Hosaka has competed for decades and went out a winner in his final show — all thanks to Sage! That very good girl received melon and chicken plates as treats after collecting her ribbons.

Open thread!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    28Comments

    1. 1.

      Elizabelle

      Sage for the win.  A friend sent me photos of her Cardigan Corgi watching the dog show.  Intensely.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      TaMara

      Congrats to the beauty queen of the pup world!

      Not saying it’s a rigged competition, but Betty, when was the last time we saw a Boxer or Great Dane win…just saying. LOL

      Reply
    3. 3.

      SiubhanDuinne

      That’s a charming dog, but I have to admit I lost my heart the other day to that unbelievably fast, excruciatingly agile dog who zipped through the hurdles as though they were so much melted butter. Wonderful to watch.

      And since it’s an open thread, I just want to say how much I’m looking forward to the Zoom call tonight at 7:30 EDT with the folks from VAAC (Michigan-based voter access group). They are doing really important work on the ground. Hope to see a lot of you there. Email WaterGirl (at) Balloon (hyphen) Juice (dot) com to get the link.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      kindness

      My childhood dog was a poodle.  Mixed standard and miniature, about 35 pounds.  It was the 60s/70s and we groomed her ourselves.  In winter (NY so cold and snowy) we just let it grow out.  She looked like a sheepdog then.  In the summer, we’d cut it way back.  We tried to do the poodle thing with her legs, but results varied greatly.  She was a great dog who I still miss & love.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      ArchTeryx

      @SiubhanDuinne: Truant the Border Collie. Border Collies are the GOATs of the dog world in a bunch of ways. They are not for the faint of heart to train and take care of, but if you’ve got the stuff to handle a Border Collie, they can just leave your jaw on the floor.

      Watching Truant make mincemeat of one of the toughest agility courses on the circuit was pure joy to me, as was her leaping right up into her caretaker’s arms at the end. That dog was having the time of her life running that course.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      sab

      @ArchTeryx: I had thought that even AKC accepted mutts when performance not appearance mattered. Agility only required that a dog looked kind of like an accepted breed to compete as that breed, even if h/she had no papers. This has been the rule for at least thirty years, as long as I have been following these things.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Cacti

      Hounds have always been my canine of choice. Good personalities.

      Terriers OTOH can fuck right off.  😆

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Scamp Dog

      @ArchTeryx: My Biscuit (of beloved memory) was fairly mellow for a Border Collie. Sweet and shy around people, she transformed into the fierce and fearless defender of the flock whenever we ran into coyotes. She also helped me run a “teach your dog to jump through a hula hoop“ class I ran for a fundraiser auction.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @TaMara: It’s Wire Fox Terrier (15 wins) then if you combine toy, mini and standard, Poodle for second most wins (10). Not sure why certain breeds win more often. Scottish Terrier is #3 in wins followed by English Springer Spaniel. Then there’s a group of dogs tied for 5th place.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      CaseyL

      The purity of dog emotions is a Platonic ideal.

      A sad dog can break hearts in all directions.

      A joyful dog lights up everyone around them.

      Whatever they’re feeling, they just put it out there.

      Seeing how excited the agility competitors are is balm for the soul.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      clay

      So, I feel a little bad about bringing up sad dog news in the middle of a happy dog post, but I’ve been thinking about the Kristi Noem thing.

      Specifically, why did she insist on including that story in her book, when by all accounts, everyone told her it was a bad idea?

      And I think she might have thought it would help her be Trump’s running mate.  After all, Trump famously hates dogs, pets, and all innocent creatures.  (His was the only White House without a pet since … ???)

      So, in Noem’s thinking, what better way to ingratiating herself to him, than by killing a dog herself?  To be fair, she’s probably not wrong; Trump probably would like her for that, but the bad publicity has now made her radioactive.  Ironic, really.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Percysowner

      @ArchTeryx: ​
       Truant won in 2023, according to my Googlefu. This year Nimble, a border collie-papillon mix, won. First mixed breed dog to win ever. First dog in the 12″ category to win agility every. She wasn’t a rescue, and was deliberately bred from both, but still the first mix.

      I had a spot in my heart for Niles, a rescue who had been deemed unadoptable by the animal shelter that had him. A horse trainer decided that she could do something with him and he has blossomed. He just started jumping with the horses that were being trained and went from there. He didn’t make the finals at Westminster, but he gave it a go.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Jeffro

      I think I need more dog videos in my life.  =)

      Anyway, I’ve been out all morning and I’m just now seeing all the swipes at trump re: the debates from President Biden.

      “I hear you’re free on Wednesdays”

      “Trump says he’ll arrange his own transportation. I’ll bring my plane, too. I plan on keeping it for another four years.”

      dead, I am DEAD, I tell you…LOLOLOL

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Betty Cracker

      @TaMara: So true! 😂

      @kindness: The dog my parents had when I was a born was also a poodle of about that size. Her name was Sheba, and she lived until I was 17 years old. She was an exceptionally good, faithful and intelligent girl!

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Bunter

      @Chacal Charles Calthrop: The Westminster Kennel Club doesn’t have the 2024 videos up yet, but does have 2023 and Fox Sports has winners videos and a best of compilation. Just go to the Search Bar, scroll down to Westminster and then click on “Videos”

      Reply
    25. 25.

      J.

      I was disappointed with this year’s group winners and Best in Show. (So predictable*.) But I LOVED the master’s agility competition — and that Nimble, the “all-American dog” won the 12″ division. Now there’s a dog show!

      *I loved Buddy Holly, last year’s Best in Show winner. Great dog.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Barney

      @Trollhattan: yeah, one person’s “elaborate coiffure” is another’s “walking topiary”. I prefer dogs that have been left some dignity by their owners.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Betty Cracker

      @clay: The nature of the performative behavior and gestures Trump demands from minions has become ever more grotesque over the years. The parade of elected Repubs doing Trump’s dirty work at trial appearances is just the latest example.

      I read a quote from Sen. Tuberville this morning on that — Potatohead openly said the GOP lawmakers were there to help Trump evade the gag order by attacking the court on his behalf. It’s remarkable if you think about it: one of the dumbest U.S. lawmakers bragging about his personal efforts to undermine the rule of law.

      In this context, Noem’s bloodthirsty efforts to ingratiate herself have a certain logic, even if they lack all PR sense.

      Reply

