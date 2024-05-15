US pledges money and other aid to help track and contain bird flu on dairy farms https://t.co/4k5zt4E2QO — The Associated Press (@AP) May 11, 2024



… The new funds include $101 million to continue work to prevent, test, track and treat animals and humans potentially affected by the virus known as Type A H5N1, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said. And they include about $98 million to provide up to $28,000 each to help individual farms test cattle and bolster biosecurity efforts to halt the spread of the virus, according to the Agriculture Department. In addition, dairy farmers will be compensated for the loss of milk production from infected cattle, whose supply drops dramatically when they become sick, officials said. And dairy farmers and farm workers would be paid to participate in a workplace study conducted by the USDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. So far, farmers have been reluctant to allow health officials onto their farms to test cattle because of uncertainty about how it would affect their businesses, researchers have said. Also, farm workers, including many migrant workers, have been reluctant to be tested for fear of missing work or because they didn’t want to be tracked by the government… The new spending comes more than six weeks after the first-ever detection of an avian bird flu virus in dairy cattle — and one confirmed infection in a Texas dairy worker exposed to infected cows who developed a mild eye infection and then recovered. About 33 people have been tested and another 260 are being monitored, according to the CDC…

This thread shows in stark terms what the cost of #H5N1 #birdflu can be for a dairy farm, & why the programs announced Friday to try to incentivize farmers to report outbreaks, restrict spread & allow public health to study conditions on the ground may not succeed. https://t.co/iMnFXpi6VF — Helen Branswell 🇨🇦 (@HelenBranswell) May 14, 2024





Many people are wondering how we can monitor this H5N1 situation. We sequence the whole virome from wastewater, and, well, H5N1 started showing up in our samples. https://t.co/sQYffuVZGP

1/ pic.twitter.com/do21xsT74z — Mike Tisza (@MikeTisza) May 11, 2024

CDC launches new influenza A wastewater dashboard, states report more H5N1 in dairy herds The tracker will help with surveillance, but doesn't distinguish the influenza A subtype or determine the source of the virus.https://t.co/hCKAt7Xg4m pic.twitter.com/czPgVYo6Z3 — CIDRAP (@CIDRAP) May 14, 2024

I guess that explains this:https://t.co/Z0m3f2XBV7 — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) May 15, 2024

… Since March 25, when the bird flu virus was confirmed in U.S. cattle for the first time, weekly sales of raw cow’s milk have ticked up 21% to as much as 65% compared with the same periods a year ago, according to the market research firm NielsenIQ… … CDC officials warned last week that people who drink raw milk could theoretically become infected if the bird flu virus comes in contact with receptors in the nose, mouth and throat or by inhaling virus into the lungs. There’s also concern that if more people are exposed to the virus, it could mutate to spread more easily in people. States have widely varying regulations regarding raw milk, with some allowing retail sales in stores and others allowing sale only at farms. Some states allow so-called cowshares, where people pay for milk from designated animals, and some allow consumption only by farm owners, employees or “non-paying guests.”… From 1998 to 2018, the CDC documented more than 200 illness outbreaks traced to raw milk, which sickened more than 2,600 people and hospitalized more than 225. Raw milk is far more likely than pasteurized milk to cause illnesses and hospitalizations linked to dangerous bacteria such as campylobacter, listeria, salmonella and E. coli, research shows…

#Today in 1796, Edward Jenner administered the first successful vaccination against smallpox, which was also the first vaccination ever. Jenner is often called "the father of immunology": his work likely saved more lives than the work of any other human. pic.twitter.com/1JK3eGI4mG — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) May 14, 2024

Last night's update: 45,296 new cases, 460 new deaths https://t.co/t6BlFUxs31 — BNO News (@BNOFeed) May 13, 2024





This is the 43rd week in a row with more than 400 new COVID deaths in the U.S., or 57,971 deaths during the same period. — BNO News (@BNOFeed) May 13, 2024

Australia: Covid hospitalisations up by 30% in one week in Victoria 7 day hospitalisation figures have increased by approximately 30% in the last week. Quantitative wastewater measures are indicative of high levels of COVID-19 transmission in Victoria.https://t.co/zjF8NcklQY pic.twitter.com/LXaBWPn3po — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) May 14, 2024

New Zealand: 3,922 new Covid cases, 13 further deaths There have been 3,922 new cases of Covid-19 reported in the past week, and 13 further deaths attributed to the virus. There were 152 cases in hospital as of midnight on Sunday RNZ News https://t.co/63F7JCPLsh pic.twitter.com/Ww5TVVAsVS — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) May 13, 2024

UK Covid cases on the rise once again – as three specific groups of people get urgent warning Over the last week, the number of positive coronavirus cases increased to 7.1 per cent, compared with just 4.6 per cent the week before.https://t.co/jANFeCc9Iz — SARS‑CoV‑2 (COVID-19) (@COVID19_disease) May 12, 2024

Guardian: Nurses quitting the NHS after Covid ‘So much death and upset’ The Guardianhttps://t.co/b6jJDrwikS pic.twitter.com/LH5FhlFwcM — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) May 14, 2024

COVID-related US-Mexico border closure may have fueled #HIV spread During the study, nine people tested positive for HIV, most of them during the pandemic, which the authors said is a higher number than expected.https://t.co/L58amCHeov Photo: Alan Levine / Flickr cc pic.twitter.com/LTHcfEnTqb — CIDRAP (@CIDRAP) May 9, 2024

FDA warns of false results from Cue Health COVID tests An FDA inspection revealed that Cue Health had made changes to the tests that reduced the reliability.https://t.co/Hy82OCZrmu Photo: Banc d'Imatges Infermeres, Ariadna Creus i Àngel García / Flickr cc pic.twitter.com/a7KOUPygha — CIDRAP (@CIDRAP) May 14, 2024

Study shows virus that causes COVID-19 can penetrate blood-retinal-barrier and could damage vision SARS-CoV-2 spike antigen can cause retinal microaneurysm, retinal artery and vein occlusion, and vascular leakage.https://t.co/mf7o3UDy5K — SARS‑CoV‑2 (COVID-19) (@COVID19_disease) May 14, 2024

TB-COVID co-infections increasingly common, tied to worse outcomes, data show The estimated fatality rate among hospitalized patients with TB-COVID co-infection was 11.4%.https://t.co/kx0CPGcUvM pic.twitter.com/YQRw6GcKoO — CIDRAP (@CIDRAP) May 14, 2024

Sweden: Risk of several years of "brain fog" after mild covid Being infected by covid can cause several years of brain fog, difficulty concentrating and fatigue even if you only have cold symptoms, new research from Danderyd Hospital shows.https://t.co/B8dRcnCxiI — SARS‑CoV‑2 (COVID-19) (@COVID19_disease) May 11, 2024

Norwegian study: People who have had Covid-19 have a poorer memory They also have a worse memory than those who have not had Covid-19. This study is among the largest of its kind in Norway, with around 200,000 participants.https://t.co/Y1DtVABWPe — SARS‑CoV‑2 (COVID-19) (@COVID19_disease) May 12, 2024

Data: Heart-failure patients have 82% better odds of living longer if vaccinated against #COVID Vaccinated patients also had a 47% lower risk of hospitalization for heart failure and a 13% reduced risk of infection over 6 months.https://t.co/ZMN8K1wGy2 pic.twitter.com/MdS6tzG6BP — CIDRAP (@CIDRAP) May 13, 2024

Virginia Tech researchers developing portable COVID AIR tests Imagine being able to walk into a crowded store, restaurant or even movie theater and be able to detect if there’s COVID-19 in the air.https://t.co/C0Zz5ynTVJ — SARS‑CoV‑2 (COVID-19) (@COVID19_disease) May 13, 2024

New Covid 'FLiRT' variants now account for more than a third of US cases The FLiRT variants – which has its own set of symptoms – made up a projected 35.3 per cent of Covid-19 infections this week, up from 7.1 per cent a month ago.https://t.co/NJHJByXnKE — SARS‑CoV‑2 (COVID-19) (@COVID19_disease) May 12, 2024

