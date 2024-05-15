Trumpism is maybe better understood as a pride movement for bad people than as a political movement Imagine youre a piece of shit, living with resentment for everyone treating you as such Then one of you emerges, rises to take the WH. Would you care about policy? Hypocrisy? — Giacomo Volpe ?????? (@_giacomo_volpe_) May 13, 2024

Donald Trump's GOP allies show up in force as Michael Cohen takes the stand in hush money trial https://t.co/1Q2oJ5tyKn — The Associated Press (@AP) May 14, 2024

With Donald Trump barred from publicly attacking the key witness in his hush money trial, his campaign brought to court a phalanx of Republican elected officials to speak for him. “The thing that the president is prevented from saying, which is a disgrace, is that every single person involved in this prosecution is practically a Democratic political operative,” U.S. Sen. JD Vance of Ohio said outside the courthouse Monday during a morning break… Bringing allies to court allowed Trump’s campaign to press his message without violating the gag order. It also gave those allies a high-profile platform to demonstrate loyalty to their party’s presumptive nominee and perhaps audition for higher office. According to Trump’s campaign, all of his courthouse guests Monday volunteered to appear to support the former president and were not explicitly invited by people affiliated with the campaign. But U.S. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, who was at court with Trump last week, said Monday that he had been invited by Susie Wiles, a senior adviser to Trump’s campaign and also a longtime Florida GOP operative who advised Scott’s 2010 gubernatorial bid… Vance, widely seen as a contender to be Trump’s vice presidential pick, was part of a group that arrived at court with Trump and stood behind him as he addressed reporters before heading into the courtroom. It was the biggest single showing of the allies joining Trump in court for the hush money trial since it began last month. Others in Monday’s group included Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis of New York, and a pair of attorneys general, Steve Marshall of Alabama and Brenna Bird of Iowa. Former GOP rival Vivek Ramaswamy, who shuttered his campaign earlier this year but is considered a likely part of a new Trump administration, planned to come to court on Tuesday, according to a spokesman for the entrepreneur… Outside court with Vance, Tuberville on Monday questioned the citizenship of the jurors, suggesting there were “supposedly American citizens in that courtroom,” and portrayed Bragg as a publicity-seeker. He described Trump as “going through mental anguish in a courtroom. That’s very depressing.” …

Tuesday, it was ‘Leader’ Johnson’s turn atop the klown car:

like a coward, Johnson refuses to take questions pic.twitter.com/3OCafGNd5y — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 14, 2024





The media’s horse-race touts are very excited!!!

🟡NEW: JD Vance is at the Trump trial today and @ShelbyTalcott reports Tim Scott is discussing a visit too. Sure looks like it'll be a VP litmus test by end of the week. https://t.co/N2IP0HSFdi — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) May 13, 2024

This outfit is like 'wearing white to honor suffrage' for serial tax fraud. https://t.co/18fkDOeomT — zeddy (@Zeddary) May 14, 2024

======

Notes from Saturday’s Wildwood rally:

Smart move. Make Tang the Conqueror pay you in advance. https://t.co/eH1Bw5o4y7 — Ragnarok Lobster ?? (@eclecticbrotha) May 10, 2024

The left is a pic of 50K people to see @Pink on the beach in Atlantic City….the right a pic of what MAGAs are saying is 80-100K people in Wildwood to see Trump ?? pic.twitter.com/w9JAQlQMJC — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) May 12, 2024



Roger Stone, doing what he’s best at, lying:

Roger Stone’s favorite Rod Stewart song is “Forever Wrong”. pic.twitter.com/dChOlhNTEz — Matt Anderson (@mattbegins) May 12, 2024

Per Politico, “Trump, escalating attacks at rally, says Biden is ‘surrounded by fascists’ “:

… “All of this persecution is only happening because I’m running for president. If I wasn’t leading in the polls by a lot and running for president, they wouldn’t be after me. I’d have a nice place. I’d be down in Palm Beach. I’d be traveling the world,” Trump said, before repeating falsehoods about the 2020 election that he lost to Biden. During the speech, Trump threw well-worn lines on the border, windmills and electric vehicles, China and migrants. And he compared himself to the infamous gangster Al Capone, which has become a regular bit on the campaign trail. “Al Capone was so mean that if you went to dinner with him and he didn’t like you, you’d be dead the next morning. And I got indicted more than him. On bullshit, too. Just bullshit,” Trump said. The crowd erupted into cheers of “bullshit.”… Trump on Saturday also went after some of New Jersey’s most famous residents, including Bruce Springsteen and former Gov. Chris Christie. Trump claimed he attracted a bigger crowd than Springsteen, and invited the crowd to boo Christie, a former Trump ally turned critic. “Does anybody like Chris Christie?” Trump said, before calling Christie “unhinged” and suffering from a major case of Trump derangement syndrome.”

by the time this election is over fucking Pervert Hoover is gonna be walking to the stage with goodbye horses playing isn't he https://t.co/LcYbHKvkaW — John Cole (@Johngcole) May 12, 2024

Of course, should take nothing for granted, making no predictions, etc. But on that data point: There were 16+ million more votes *AGAINST* Trump (ie for Biden) than in 2016. HRC beat him by 3 million. Biden by 7+ million. — James Fallows (@JamesFallows) May 12, 2024

Before you do, read the NYT account of the rally. You'd think the reporter was covering a Bush 1 rally in 1988. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) May 12, 2024