Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

Someone should tell Republicans that violence is the last refuge of the incompetent, or possibly the first.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Quote tweet friends, screenshot enemies.

Pelosi: “He either is stupid, or he thinks the rest of us are.” Why not both?

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

“The difference between stupidity and genius is that genius has its limits.”

In after Baud. Damn.

Ah, the different things are different argument.

Republican also-rans: four mules fighting over a turnip.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Let’s finish the job.

Republicans don’t trust women.

There’s always a light at the end of the frog.

Ron DeSantis, the grand wizard, oops, governor of FL.

The arc of the moral universe doesn’t bend itself. it’s up to us.

The frogs are rarely mistaken.

Sadly, media malpractice has become standard practice.

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Nothing says ‘pro-life’ like letting children go hungry.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

“The defense has a certain level of trust in defendant that the government does not.”

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / Late Night Open Thread: ‘A Pride Movement for Bad People’

Late Night Open Thread: ‘A Pride Movement for Bad People’

by | 12 Comments

This post is in: , ,

With Donald Trump barred from publicly attacking the key witness in his hush money trial, his campaign brought to court a phalanx of Republican elected officials to speak for him.

“The thing that the president is prevented from saying, which is a disgrace, is that every single person involved in this prosecution is practically a Democratic political operative,” U.S. Sen. JD Vance of Ohio said outside the courthouse Monday during a morning break…

Bringing allies to court allowed Trump’s campaign to press his message without violating the gag order. It also gave those allies a high-profile platform to demonstrate loyalty to their party’s presumptive nominee and perhaps audition for higher office.

According to Trump’s campaign, all of his courthouse guests Monday volunteered to appear to support the former president and were not explicitly invited by people affiliated with the campaign. But U.S. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, who was at court with Trump last week, said Monday that he had been invited by Susie Wiles, a senior adviser to Trump’s campaign and also a longtime Florida GOP operative who advised Scott’s 2010 gubernatorial bid…

Vance, widely seen as a contender to be Trump’s vice presidential pick, was part of a group that arrived at court with Trump and stood behind him as he addressed reporters before heading into the courtroom. It was the biggest single showing of the allies joining Trump in court for the hush money trial since it began last month.

Others in Monday’s group included Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis of New York, and a pair of attorneys general, Steve Marshall of Alabama and Brenna Bird of Iowa. Former GOP rival Vivek Ramaswamy, who shuttered his campaign earlier this year but is considered a likely part of a new Trump administration, planned to come to court on Tuesday, according to a spokesman for the entrepreneur…

Outside court with Vance, Tuberville on Monday questioned the citizenship of the jurors, suggesting there were “supposedly American citizens in that courtroom,” and portrayed Bragg as a publicity-seeker.

He described Trump as “going through mental anguish in a courtroom. That’s very depressing.” …

Tuesday, it was ‘Leader’ Johnson’s turn atop the klown car:



The media’s horse-race touts are very excited!!!

======
Notes from Saturday’s Wildwood rally:


Roger Stone, doing what he’s best at, lying:

Per Politico, “Trump, escalating attacks at rally, says Biden is ‘surrounded by fascists’ “:

… “All of this persecution is only happening because I’m running for president. If I wasn’t leading in the polls by a lot and running for president, they wouldn’t be after me. I’d have a nice place. I’d be down in Palm Beach. I’d be traveling the world,” Trump said, before repeating falsehoods about the 2020 election that he lost to Biden.

During the speech, Trump threw well-worn lines on the border, windmills and electric vehicles, China and migrants. And he compared himself to the infamous gangster Al Capone, which has become a regular bit on the campaign trail.

“Al Capone was so mean that if you went to dinner with him and he didn’t like you, you’d be dead the next morning. And I got indicted more than him. On bullshit, too. Just bullshit,” Trump said. The crowd erupted into cheers of “bullshit.”…

Trump on Saturday also went after some of New Jersey’s most famous residents, including Bruce Springsteen and former Gov. Chris Christie. Trump claimed he attracted a bigger crowd than Springsteen, and invited the crowd to boo Christie, a former Trump ally turned critic.

“Does anybody like Chris Christie?” Trump said, before calling Christie “unhinged” and suffering from a major case of Trump derangement syndrome.”

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Chet Murthy
  • Gloria DryGarden
  • Jay
  • John Revolta
  • NotMax
  • piratedan
  • prostratedragon
  • sab
  • Villago Delenda Est

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    12Comments

    1. 1.

      piratedan

      conversely, it’s perfectly acceptable that judges that Trump appointed are the ones actively delaying his other trials for federal offences, it’s funny how according to the GOP, naked partisanship only flows in one direction…..

      Reply
    2. 2.

      prostratedragon

      Fallows is a bit off about one thing. He has not “become” profoundly boring in the sense that we can access previous times in which he was not; he is the essence made physical, timelessly boring. Perhaps he is even the reason the concept of time was invented.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      sab

      OT Alice Munro  Canadian short story writer has died at age 92. She was amazing.. Wrote about normal people in small towns. Hers were in Canada. Mine were in USA, but everyone she wrote about I could identify with. I think she was an unacknowledged genius. If you haven’t read her you should.

      ETA She was so good at character development. Good people watching bad people doing bad stuff and understanding why. Who writes about that?  But we all see it everyday in real life.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      John Revolta

      “The thing that Reichsmarschall Göring is prevented from saying, which is a disgrace, is that every single person involved in this prosecution is practically a Allied political operative,” former Minister von Ribbentrop said outside the courthouse Monday during a morning break…

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.