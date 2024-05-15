On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
JCJ
Every spring the Milwaukee Art Museum has an event where local florists make arrangements to go with selected artworks. These are my favorites from this year.
Yiew of the Calatrava wing.
Poppies Georgia O’Keeffe
Two Goats Rosa Bonheur
Margaret Hodge, Mrs. John B. Bayard and John B. Bayard
Charles Willson Peale
Just a Sumac to You, Dear Alexander Calder
Big Head Karel Appel
The Horseman Marc Chagal
Schleier (Mist) David Schnell
Saint Francis of Assisi in His Tomb Francisco de Zurbarán
Ocean Park No. 16 Richard Diebenkorn
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings