On The Road – JCJ – Art in Bloom Milwaukee Art Museum April 2024

On The Road – JCJ – Art in Bloom Milwaukee Art Museum April 2024

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

JCJ

Every spring the Milwaukee Art Museum has an event where local florists make arrangements to go with selected artworks.  These are my favorites from this year.

On The Road - JCJ - Art in Bloom Milwaukee Art Museum April 2024 9
Milwaukee Art MuseumApril 21, 2024

Yiew of the Calatrava wing.

On The Road - JCJ - Art in Bloom Milwaukee Art Museum April 2024 8
Milwaukee Art MuseumApril 21, 2024

Poppies  Georgia O’Keeffe

On The Road - JCJ - Art in Bloom Milwaukee Art Museum April 2024 7
Milwaukee Art Museum April 21, 2024

Two Goats Rosa Bonheur

On The Road - JCJ - Art in Bloom Milwaukee Art Museum April 2024 6
Milwaukee Art Museum April 21, 2024

Margaret Hodge, Mrs. John B. Bayard and John B. Bayard

Charles Willson Peale

On The Road - JCJ - Art in Bloom Milwaukee Art Museum April 2024 5
Milwaukee Art Museum April 21, 2024

Just a Sumac to You, Dear Alexander Calder

On The Road - JCJ - Art in Bloom Milwaukee Art Museum April 2024 4
Milwaukee Art Museum April 21, 2024

Big Head Karel Appel

On The Road - JCJ - Art in Bloom Milwaukee Art Museum April 2024 3
Milwaukee Art Museum April 21, 2024

The Horseman Marc Chagal

On The Road - JCJ - Art in Bloom Milwaukee Art Museum April 2024 2
Milwaukee Art Museum April 21, 2024

Schleier (Mist) David Schnell

On The Road - JCJ - Art in Bloom Milwaukee Art Museum April 2024 1
Milwaukee Art Museum April 21, 2024

Saint Francis of Assisi in His Tomb Francisco de Zurbarán

On The Road - JCJ - Art in Bloom Milwaukee Art Museum April 2024
Milwaukee Art Museum April 21, 2024

Ocean Park No. 16 Richard Diebenkorn

