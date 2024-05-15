Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Let’s Help Adam and Rosie

12 Comments

John was going to do a post on this tonight, but turns out he’s without power, so it falls to me.

Open Thread: Let's Help Adam and Rosie 1

Some of you already know that Adam Silverman’s pup, Rosie, has developed lymphoma and is currently in treatment. Her chemo is going okay, with some pretty scary side effects that landed her in the emergency room for an overnight visit, as well as pushing her third treatment back at least a week. BUT, the good news is, her lymph nodes have returned to normal size with only a few treatments. So her prognosis is good.

Pet portrait of my black Lab mix Rosie. The bottom picture is a of a grinning 3 month old black Lab mix, her ears up with the tips flopped over, and her tongue partially sticking out. The upper picture is of an adult Rosie. Her red collar is visible, as is her front left paw. She has her ears pricked up with the tips flopped over. Her eyes are brown.

Barring further complications, she’s due for a total of 16 (!) very expensive treatments over the next few months. After conferring with the Blogfather, it was decided a fundraiser would be very helpful in defraying the costs.

As always, donate if you can. No obligations. Kind, supportive words in the comments are always welcome.

Bonus Rosie and Ruby chillin together

We did have a bit of a hiccup after I set things up and pulled it to ensure everything worked and I restarted it today.

Here is the link to the GoFundMe: Support Rosie’s Cancer Battle

    12Comments

      KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager))

      Oh dear. I sure hope she’s feeling better soon. My kitty with lymphoma has been symptom-free for 3 years now, and goes in next week for his 6-month check-up. He hasn’t been eating too well, so he may be due for  another round of chemo. That’s why I made a rather small donation to the fund. (Also our other cat’s final illness two weeks ago was pretty expensive. It’s always hard to let go.) If Loki doesn’t need more chemo there will be more coming. I will be so happy to be able to donate! :-)

      Adam L Silverman

      Thank you all for the well wishes, good thoughts, prayers, and donations. All of it is greatly appreciated.

      AJ of the Mustard Search and Rescue Team

      Go Rosie and thank you Adam for the masterclasses on misinfo, disinfo, and Ukraine.

      CaseyL

      Pulling for Rosie, and Adam, and the rest of the pack!

      It’s amazing to me that we can do nearly everything in veterinary care that we can in human care. I’ve always thought that was only fair, since we test all this stuff on animals first.

      But lordly, the cost does add up.

      Best of luck, and many scritches.

      Seanly

      Awww, she looks like my girl Cricket – thought Cricket’s at least 9 now. I donated. Love dogs with tippie ears.
      Also, my wife went through both lymphoma & then a few years later leukemia so f*ck cancer.

      prostratedragon

      Well how do you do, Rosie? Hope you feel better soon, and that good exam result proves out.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      Thanks for setting this up, TaMara.  Best wishes to Rosie, and thanks to Adam for all he does. Get well soon, Rosie!

      OT: Why is she called Rosie when she is a black dog? (Obviously, I’m on the spectrum LOL)

