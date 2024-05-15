John was going to do a post on this tonight, but turns out he’s without power, so it falls to me.

Some of you already know that Adam Silverman’s pup, Rosie, has developed lymphoma and is currently in treatment. Her chemo is going okay, with some pretty scary side effects that landed her in the emergency room for an overnight visit, as well as pushing her third treatment back at least a week. BUT, the good news is, her lymph nodes have returned to normal size with only a few treatments. So her prognosis is good.

Barring further complications, she’s due for a total of 16 (!) very expensive treatments over the next few months. After conferring with the Blogfather, it was decided a fundraiser would be very helpful in defraying the costs.

As always, donate if you can. No obligations. Kind, supportive words in the comments are always welcome.



Bonus Rosie and Ruby chillin together

We did have a bit of a hiccup after I set things up and pulled it to ensure everything worked and I restarted it today.

Here is the link to the GoFundMe: Support Rosie’s Cancer Battle

Otherwise, this is an open thread